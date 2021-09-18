 Skip to content
 
A guide to Finnish sayings. Don't be a "flower hat aunt", pour some "squat wine" & enjoy some "underpants drunkenness"
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have Matti in my purse
To rain like from Ester's ass
To end like the flight of chicken
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ah, idiomatic expressions. Even the Finn's have them!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Underpants drunkenness sounds fun.

/Time to throw on some Korpiklanni
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh, good, another link from Stolen and Ubiquitous...
 
Dryad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looks like Weeners to the article was from a Farker, too.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: [Fark user image 850x444]


Those were one of my favorite books of my childhood so yes, I would do that.

Also, why I like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I do #2 constantly. It's just a reflex response. Probably #1 too, depending on who you ask.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A lot of comma f*ckers here will, have a sh*t stroke over this.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
flower hat aunt = Karen. We win in succinctness but not in imagery.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But oh the comments...

"Pat September 16, 2021
Nice. Another article discussing white-on-white issues. It's almost as though POC don't even exist.
You fat, white womyn should die of shame."
 
Dryad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

flucto: But oh the comments...

"Pat September 16, 2021
Nice. Another article discussing white-on-white issues. It's almost as though POC don't even exist.
You fat, white womyn should die of shame."


Its linked to fark, why should we be surprised a poltab farker commented there?
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kimi's BWOAH's & MWOAH's
Youtube 835O98ei3-Y
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Much like the eskimos have many words for "snow", the Finns have many words for "drunk".
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

flucto: A lot of comma f*ckers here will, have a sh*t stroke over this.


I'm sure your going to get a few bites
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fista-Phobia: [YouTube video: Kimi's BWOAH's & MWOAH's]


Gotta love Kimi.

standfirst-sniffpetrol-production.imgix.netView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pop a squat!
Fark user imageView Full Size


/this doesn't taste like wine at all
 
zakke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Being a Finn and underpants drunk I am really getting a kick...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size


They have similar expressions in Dutch, referring to ants, and in French, referring to flies, not commas.
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I took a camera workshop with a crazy Finnish dude and he taught us an expression:  "there is always room behind the sauna" to indicate that someone could be killed and buried behind the sauna at any time for getting out of line.

I think he was joking.  I think...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I see Kimi is well represented here. Carry on.
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Aaaaand I just RTFA and it's covered, I was a little off in my understanding however.
 
