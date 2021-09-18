 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   Lol, California thinks killing single-family zoning will end suburban sprawl. Oh you sweet, sweet summer child   (slate.com) divider line
39
    More: Unlikely, Real estate, Semi-detached, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, local zoning, California cities, single-family, Single-family detached home, country's largest state  
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One they the article misses is that building anything inside the California coastal commissions zone (the coast tot he first ridge line) is already a nonstarter as the application to build is $30-50k alone. And if you think, 'oh I'll just build and not tell them', you're found out then you still have to file an application only it'll cost 5x whatever the normal amount is. Just ask George Lucas about that.

Whatever the equivalent of a state sized political clown car looks like... is here in CA.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tfresh: One they the article misses is that building anything inside the California coastal commissions zone (the coast tot he first ridge line) is already a nonstarter as the application to build is $30-50k alone. And if you think, 'oh I'll just build and not tell them', you're found out then you still have to file an application only it'll cost 5x whatever the normal amount is. Just ask George Lucas about that.

Whatever the equivalent of a state sized political clown car looks like... is here in CA.


Crazy talk, I know, but did you realize that not every part of California is on the beach?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It won't happen overnight, but it will help. Subby ain't very smart.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tfresh: Whatever the equivalent of a state sized political clown car looks like... is here in CA.


Well, they just proved they're too stupid to throw out the drunk at the wheel.
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh look "Won't Work White Boy" just wrote his five millionth column this week about how nothing that inconveniences rich white people will work.
He even verbed the word "pencil".
How f**kin' cool is that?
I'm just soooooo excited.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: tfresh: One they the article misses is that building anything inside the California coastal commissions zone (the coast tot he first ridge line) is already a nonstarter as the application to build is $30-50k alone. And if you think, 'oh I'll just build and not tell them', you're found out then you still have to file an application only it'll cost 5x whatever the normal amount is. Just ask George Lucas about that.

Whatever the equivalent of a state sized political clown car looks like... is here in CA.

Crazy talk, I know, but did you realize that not every part of California is on the beach?


Is it?! I had no idea.

I guess that shouldn't be a problem since no one wants to live by the ocean. 🙄

And beach to first ridge line isn't a 200 yard strip. It's miles.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cool so you guys planned for the additional cost in schooling that denser housing will bring, right?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cape Town
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Here's an idea: rear down the governor's mansion and replace it with a mandatory dorm for the governor and state reps to live in while they are in town.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Cool so you guys planned for the additional cost in schooling that denser housing will bring, right?


We'll just open the education dialog and click the "up" arrow next to funding a few times when it becomes a problem
 
NEDM
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Duplexes?  The article writer thinks they're going to build DUPLEXES?

lolno.  They're going to build townhomes.  They can put up 3 of them in the same lot footprint as most suburban homes.  This is going to do incredible things for home production in California.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wish the "sweet summer child" expression could be buried at sea and never heard from again.
 
slantsix
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jso2897: Oh look "Won't Work White Boy" just wrote his five millionth column this week about how nothing that inconveniences rich white people will work.
He even verbed the word "pencil".
How f**kin' cool is that?
I'm just soooooo excited.


Ad hominem aside, the author isn't wrong. It's taken 40 years to get a simplified ADU permit process to happen there. NIMBYism is built on a foundation of stuff like this. I've led this process many times for my developer clients and you have no idea how irrational people can be when their neighbourhood is "threatened" by outsiders (nevermind that they may have just moved there themselves a year ago).
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jso2897: Oh look "Won't Work White Boy" just wrote his five millionth column this week about how nothing that inconveniences rich white people will work.
He even verbed the word "pencil".
How f**kin' cool is that?
I'm just soooooo excited.


Building duplexes and other multi-unit housing is kind of the exclusive area of rich white people.

But places like California need more affordable housing, hopefully they can actually get it.

I'm a bit north of California, in a college town that keeps approving the building of luxury student housing but struggles to approve building affordable for the working class housing.
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I wish the "sweet summer child" expression could be buried at sea and never heard from again.


Oh, you sweet summer child.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Cool so you guys planned for the additional cost in schooling that denser housing will bring, right?


Unclear what the Prop13 implications are.

Does anybody know if this resets the basis year valuation for a property?

/paying taxes on 1983 prices here
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

meat0918: jso2897: Oh look "Won't Work White Boy" just wrote his five millionth column this week about how nothing that inconveniences rich white people will work.
He even verbed the word "pencil".
How f**kin' cool is that?
I'm just soooooo excited.

Building duplexes and other multi-unit housing is kind of the exclusive area of rich white people.

But places like California need more affordable housing, hopefully they can actually get it.

I'm a bit north of California, in a college town that keeps approving the building of luxury student housing but struggles to approve building affordable for the working class housing.


Well, good luck. You already have people in here trying to tell you that increasing population densities will somehow drive education costs up by some magical alchemy.
I would love to see some progress made, but in California, I'll believe it when I see it.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I wish the "sweet summer child" expression could be buried at sea and never heard from again.


This.  It makes absolutely zero sense in the real world.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Flaming Gas Bag: I wish the "sweet summer child" expression could be buried at sea and never heard from again.

This.  It makes absolutely zero sense in the real world.


And?

It's a pop culture reference.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jso2897: meat0918: jso2897: Oh look "Won't Work White Boy" just wrote his five millionth column this week about how nothing that inconveniences rich white people will work.
He even verbed the word "pencil".
How f**kin' cool is that?
I'm just soooooo excited.

Building duplexes and other multi-unit housing is kind of the exclusive area of rich white people.

But places like California need more affordable housing, hopefully they can actually get it.

I'm a bit north of California, in a college town that keeps approving the building of luxury student housing but struggles to approve building affordable for the working class housing.

Well, good luck. You already have people in here trying to tell you that increasing population densities will somehow drive education costs up by some magical alchemy.
I would love to see some progress made, but in California, I'll believe it when I see it.


I must have my settings so that I don't see those people saying such things cuz I don't see those comments.

I think those people should go back to school.
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NEDM: Duplexes?  The article writer thinks they're going to build DUPLEXES?

lolno.  They're going to build townhomes.  They can put up 3 of them in the same lot footprint as most suburban homes.  This is going to do incredible things for home production in California.


Meanwhile in NYC townhouses/rowhouses are considered "low density" and you have to be very rich to have an entire one for yourself.

They just need to adjust their perspective.
 
gar1013
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lol. It isn't the suburbs that make CA unaffordable.

Also, all this is going to do is make more suburbs into shiatholes like Antioch and Pittsburg, and make cities with single family housing even worse...although it'll be hard to make Richmond, CA any worse.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gar1013: Lol. It isn't the suburbs that make CA unaffordable.

Also, all this is going to do is make more suburbs into shiatholes like Antioch and Pittsburg, and make cities with single family housing even worse...although it'll be hard to make Richmond, CA any worse.


You spelled Vallejo wrong.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have my doubts but at least they're trying something. We're in a bad way right now for affordable housing just about everywhere.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The real problem with building cheaply in California is the fact that the government has so thoroughly eat farked developers that $50-$100k in permit fees for a standard lot along with making sure that apartment building doesn't negatively affect the spotted rainbow River newt and the extensive seismic studies that single family homes are the only profitable thing left.

Affordable housing in California has eclipsed $700/sqft and is nearing $1000/sqft because they are so dumb to make development as risky as possible for those invested in it that they flee to Phoenix where it costs the equivalent of a pack of Bubble Yum and a few used toothpicks to build a 200-unit tract home development.

California sounds cool. Until you live there. Never again.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I wish the "sweet summer child" expression could be buried at sea and never heard from again.


Amen.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: tfresh: One they the article misses is that building anything inside the California coastal commissions zone (the coast tot he first ridge line) is already a nonstarter as the application to build is $30-50k alone. And if you think, 'oh I'll just build and not tell them', you're found out then you still have to file an application only it'll cost 5x whatever the normal amount is. Just ask George Lucas about that.

Whatever the equivalent of a state sized political clown car looks like... is here in CA.

Crazy talk, I know, but did you realize that not every part of California is on the beach?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Cool so you guys planned for the additional cost in schooling that denser housing will bring, right?


The biggest problem will be water
 
fehk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

meat0918: jso2897: Oh look "Won't Work White Boy" just wrote his five millionth column this week about how nothing that inconveniences rich white people will work.
He even verbed the word "pencil".
How f**kin' cool is that?
I'm just soooooo excited.

Building duplexes and other multi-unit housing is kind of the exclusive area of rich white people.

But places like California need more affordable housing, hopefully they can actually get it.

I'm a bit north of California, in a college town that keeps approving the building of luxury student housing but struggles to approve building affordable for the working class housing.


I don't think affordable (normal people) housing exists any more. At least in south Florida there's a new apartment building going up every couple of blocks, and everything is labeled "luxury". They're just squat, drab concrete boxes.

There's a proper luxury building going up near me and the difference is huge. 20 something floors compared to the 5 or 8 of other buildings, mostly glass exterior. It looks really cool. I guess that one's double secret luxury
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: LineNoise: Cool so you guys planned for the additional cost in schooling that denser housing will bring, right?

The biggest problem will be water


And fire.
 
veale728
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I wish the "sweet summer child" expression could be buried at sea and never heard from again.


So, you wish it could be sent to the Wall?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fehk: meat0918: jso2897: Oh look "Won't Work White Boy" just wrote his five millionth column this week about how nothing that inconveniences rich white people will work.
He even verbed the word "pencil".
How f**kin' cool is that?
I'm just soooooo excited.

Building duplexes and other multi-unit housing is kind of the exclusive area of rich white people.

But places like California need more affordable housing, hopefully they can actually get it.

I'm a bit north of California, in a college town that keeps approving the building of luxury student housing but struggles to approve building affordable for the working class housing.

I don't think affordable (normal people) housing exists any more. At least in south Florida there's a new apartment building going up every couple of blocks, and everything is labeled "luxury". They're just squat, drab concrete boxes.

There's a proper luxury building going up near me and the difference is huge. 20 something floors compared to the 5 or 8 of other buildings, mostly glass exterior. It looks really cool. I guess that one's double secret luxury


Affordable housing exists ... just not likely near where those people want to live. Hell, Pennsylvania is offering people a FREE house, but you'd have to live in Pennsylvania.

I guess the streets of LA are better than PA?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: GreatGlavinsGhost: LineNoise: Cool so you guys planned for the additional cost in schooling that denser housing will bring, right?

The biggest problem will be water

And fire.


Wind!
 
Mouser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: LineNoise: Cool so you guys planned for the additional cost in schooling that denser housing will bring, right?

The biggest problem will be water


Well, if they die of thirst, it's a self-correcting problem, right?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I wish the "sweet summer child" expression could be buried at sea and never heard from again.


Okay, you sour winter's baby.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I live in a modest home on a modest street in a modest suburb of LA..... sure looking forward to my neighbors doing a tear down to build a four-plex.... Love noises, traffic and congestion
I'd like to get out of Cali but where to go?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mouser: GreatGlavinsGhost: LineNoise: Cool so you guys planned for the additional cost in schooling that denser housing will bring, right?

The biggest problem will be water

Well, if they die of thirst, it's a self-correcting problem, right?


We all hope so.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

meat0918: ArcadianRefugee: Flaming Gas Bag: I wish the "sweet summer child" expression could be buried at sea and never heard from again.

This.  It makes absolutely zero sense in the real world.

And?

It's a pop culture reference.


And a bad one.  Even Seinfeld references are better.
 
