 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WVTM13 Birmingham)   Alabama's COVID-19 deaths surpassed their number of births last year   (wvtm13.com) divider line
17
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

119 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Sep 2021 at 9:14 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and they aint the only one...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
link to the article

https://carsey.unh.edu/publication/sn​a​pshot/2020-deaths-exceeded-births-in-r​ecord-number-of-states
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



https://carsey.unh.edu/publication/sn​a​pshot/US-fertility-rates-births-contin​ue-to-diminish
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wtf Vermont?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe if the men weren't so unfarkable this wouldn't be a problem.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Millennial woman
//my psychotic Florida Man boyfriend is The Best, going uncrazy made him firmly Not A Terrorist
///I might be too old to have kids by now who knows, stupid unfarkable garbage gamergaters aren't worth their aggravation
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Maybe if the men weren't so unfarkable this wouldn't be a problem.
[Fark user image 425x288]
/Millennial woman
//my psychotic Florida Man boyfriend is The Best, going uncrazy made him firmly Not A Terrorist
///I might be too old to have kids by now who knows, stupid unfarkable garbage gamergaters aren't worth their aggravation


God damn, where are you stuck in which the dating pool is significantly tainted by incels?  Steam ain't a dating site you know eh?  I figured the drop after 2014 was the damage inflicted by The Lego Movie.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Purple_Urkle: Maybe if the men weren't so unfarkable this wouldn't be a problem.
[Fark user image 425x288]
/Millennial woman
//my psychotic Florida Man boyfriend is The Best, going uncrazy made him firmly Not A Terrorist
///I might be too old to have kids by now who knows, stupid unfarkable garbage gamergaters aren't worth their aggravation

God damn, where are you stuck in which the dating pool is significantly tainted by incels?  Steam ain't a dating site you know eh?  I figured the drop after 2014 was the damage inflicted by The Lego Movie.


Are you old?
Millennials play video games.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: BumpInTheNight: Purple_Urkle: Maybe if the men weren't so unfarkable this wouldn't be a problem.
[Fark user image 425x288]
/Millennial woman
//my psychotic Florida Man boyfriend is The Best, going uncrazy made him firmly Not A Terrorist
///I might be too old to have kids by now who knows, stupid unfarkable garbage gamergaters aren't worth their aggravation

God damn, where are you stuck in which the dating pool is significantly tainted by incels?  Steam ain't a dating site you know eh?  I figured the drop after 2014 was the damage inflicted by The Lego Movie.

Are you old?
Millennials play video games.


If you're contemplating if you're too old to have kids then we're probably around the same age, and we both know that Millennials have incorporated video gaming as a common pastime since way before 2014.  We also both know that gaming != gamergater, the subset that are toxic incels are pretty narrow so I was asking how you keep gravitating towards a dating pool that's overwhelmed with them.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Purple_Urkle: BumpInTheNight: Purple_Urkle: Maybe if the men weren't so unfarkable this wouldn't be a problem.
[Fark user image 425x288]
/Millennial woman
//my psychotic Florida Man boyfriend is The Best, going uncrazy made him firmly Not A Terrorist
///I might be too old to have kids by now who knows, stupid unfarkable garbage gamergaters aren't worth their aggravation

God damn, where are you stuck in which the dating pool is significantly tainted by incels?  Steam ain't a dating site you know eh?  I figured the drop after 2014 was the damage inflicted by The Lego Movie.

Are you old?
Millennials play video games.

If you're contemplating if you're too old to have kids then we're probably around the same age, and we both know that Millennials have incorporated video gaming as a common pastime since way before 2014.  We also both know that gaming != gamergater, the subset that are toxic incels are pretty narrow so I was asking how you keep gravitating towards a dating pool that's overwhelmed with them.


I like video games and am an edgelord.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Purple_Urkle: BumpInTheNight: Purple_Urkle: Maybe if the men weren't so unfarkable this wouldn't be a problem.
[Fark user image 425x288]
/Millennial woman
//my psychotic Florida Man boyfriend is The Best, going uncrazy made him firmly Not A Terrorist
///I might be too old to have kids by now who knows, stupid unfarkable garbage gamergaters aren't worth their aggravation

God damn, where are you stuck in which the dating pool is significantly tainted by incels?  Steam ain't a dating site you know eh?  I figured the drop after 2014 was the damage inflicted by The Lego Movie.

Are you old?
Millennials play video games.

If you're contemplating if you're too old to have kids then we're probably around the same age, and we both know that Millennials have incorporated video gaming as a common pastime since way before 2014.  We also both know that gaming != gamergater, the subset that are toxic incels are pretty narrow so I was asking how you keep gravitating towards a dating pool that's overwhelmed with them.


The self-filtering that happens is as you get older there are just flat out fewer singles and there is an age line where the men are much more likely to be some mix of grumpy, bitter and the question is how bad: stereotypical hates his ex-wife and resents his kids because of child support? Has gone full MAGA hat?  Went 'Men Going Their Own Way'?

Lots of toxic options for men and lots of avenues of radicalization.

/met my 2nd wife online because my profile was basically the only one with zero pictures of hunting/fishing or a selfie in the car wearing sunglasses
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'd heard elsewhere that life expectancy in Missouri was down 2 years, this year.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sorry Bible humpers you are not "pro-life."

Pro-life is:
Pro-vaccination
Pro raising the minimum wage
Pro universal healthcare
Pro free school lunches
Pro expanded welfare benefits
Pro tax the rich
Pro child care tax credits

And a bunch of other progressive, socialist policies you hate
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How many Covid births are there usually?
 
chewd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Prolife indeed.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 minute ago  

weddingsinger: Sorry Bible humpers you are not "pro-life."

Pro-life is:
Pro-vaccination
Pro raising the minimum wage
Pro universal healthcare
Pro free school lunches
Pro expanded welfare benefits
Pro tax the rich
Pro child care tax credits

And a bunch of other progressive, socialist policies you hate


The interesting thing is, socialized health care may be an end result of Covid-19, as insurance companies refuse to pay out for the unvaccinated, and whiners find something new to whine about.

Nahhhhh.......
 
illegal
‘’ less than a minute ago  
OMG!!! Keep pushing the vaxx!!!  no wait......
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.