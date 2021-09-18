 Skip to content
 
(Buzzfeed News)   Due to unscrupulous price gouging, victims of unscrupulous anti-vax "info" might not be able to afford livestock dewormer   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
15
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Solution:
Lace large quantities of straw and peanut butter with the Israeli oral Covid-19 vax then run that mix through an energy bar factory to make counterfeit "ivermectin for horse use only".

The herd mentality Trump voters will buy em up.

Problem solved!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or call it life saving price gorging.  If they can't afford it, they can't kill themselves with it.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I feel for the livestock owners

Wish I had thought of this, fark em
 
forteblast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Or call it life saving price gorging.  If they can't afford it, they can't kill themselves with it.


If they're willing to take horse drugs instead of a free vaccine, are they really worth saving?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

forteblast: Alphax: Or call it life saving price gorging.  If they can't afford it, they can't kill themselves with it.

If they're willing to take horse drugs instead of a free vaccine, are they really worth saving?


No
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Some of us just like it for the tasty apple flavor
 
Pextor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Do I feel bad about this?

Neigh.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
With as much half cooked pork and rotten chicken that I eat I'm bound to get some worms.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey, does that horse have COVID? No?

Checkmate libs!
 
overthinker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If there's only one thing I learned from the GOP... Grifters Gonna Grift.
And following the Golden Rule - do unto others and all that...
And this is why I charge MAGAts extra myself.
And I have perfected my 'its at a discount, a yuge discount. one of the best discounts ever if you look around. its a big discount only for people I like, so only a liberal would be dumb enough to miss this deal.."
And.. it farking works.

But at least I dont do it with medications, just my rates and such on the work I do.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What do you want to happen? The goverment to start socializing the distribution of horse dewormer?  That is offensive to capitalist basis this country was founded on as is written in all those famous documents you all are afraid to go look up.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

forteblast: Alphax: Or call it life saving price gorging.  If they can't afford it, they can't kill themselves with it.

If they're willing to take horse drugs instead of a free vaccine, are they really worth saving?


Seriously.  There must be a forgotten class of Americans who are so normally distanced from health care, it is way beyond just "having a family doctor."  Since it is America, and Jesus chooses who is rich and who is poor, these are most likely poor or recently poor within a generation or two.

They can understand surviving a cold, but have no experience with more "sophisticated" disease.

Recently they have been invited to join a tribe and have a sense of belonging.  The tribe has it's own mascot, a Fox, and claims to be very powerful in ruling the state and country.  The tribe will feed them all the reasons to avoid real medicine and the pain of feeling inadequate.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We should convince these people that crack cocaine is a covid preventative, which is why the liberals in the Deep State CIA started planting it in urban areas during the 80s while Fauci was developing the virus. Crack cocaine boosts your body's systems so you're stronger, more virile, and much larger where it counts. You have to be sure to take enough that it pushes your body past the initial side effects and drawbacks though. I know it sounds unbelievable, but you have to remember that liberals don't think like conservatives - they don't take a dump without a plan, just like the Russians. Where am I shiatting, how am I shiatting, what do I do with it after, the clean-up - the bastards got it all figured out well in advance every time.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Seems like a good time to use the credit card or maybe bulk purchase.  I hear ivermectin is cheaper in Kentucky.  Not y the kid's Kia and drive down there. Buy as much as I can and sell the extra.
Go down to the church with the faithful.  Load up the ivermectin and pray the virus away.
 
