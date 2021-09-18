 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Retired deputy unimpressed by current crop of fake deputies ... after one tried to pull him over   (wral.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Surprise link at the end of the article, about his child porn arrest in June. I wonder who put up the bond from that, a quarter of a million dollars, that let him be out to do this.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like the last sentence shouldn't be a throwaway line in this story.

Just 3 months ago he was charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. WTF is he doing out on bond, and was he using this car to prey on young women drivers?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No department is using Crown Vics anymore, they're pretty much all retired by now. Sucks for impersonators on a budget these days.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Surprise link at the end of the article, about his child porn arrest in June. I wonder who put up the bond from that, a quarter of a million dollars, that let him be out to do this.


If you can't ever be a real creep cop, pretending is the next best thing
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I live (on the border of DeSoto and Charlotte County, FL), cops really don't drive Crown Vics anymore.
If I see a Crown Vic trying to pull me over, I'd question the driver's credentials as well.
/and all the stickers just make it look like he's going to a Trump rally
//not serving and protecting
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Surprise link at the end of the article, about his child porn arrest in June. I wonder who put up the bond from that, a quarter of a million dollars, that let him be out to do this.


"Find a way to help me make bail or I'll rat you out, my fellow pervs" can be an effective strategy, I guess.

/lay with dogs and you will scratch fleas
//no thank you
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Just 3 months ago he was charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. WTF is he doing out on bond, and was he using this car to prey on young women drivers?


His parents probably bonded him out.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: No department is using Crown Vics anymore, they're pretty much all retired by now. Sucks for impersonators on a budget these days.


Pretty much every large agency over 1,000 officers still has a large number of Crown Vics in their fleet.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He shoulda hit the Mount Prospect Police Auction, instead....  http://www.wral.com/car-​in-wake-deputy​-impersonation-case-had-been-auctioned​-by-western-nc-sheriff-s-office/198813​16/
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.wral.com/man-charged-with​-​impersonating-deputy-in-wake-county-af​ter-former-deputy-spots-him/19879958/

From down the age, it looks like the same guy for two crimes.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IDisME: https://www.wral.com/man-charged-with​-​impersonating-deputy-in-wake-county-af​ter-former-deputy-spots-him/19879958/

From down the age, it looks like the same guy for two crimes.

[Fark user image 640x360]
[Fark user image 640x480]


Down the page that should be...
 
jimjays
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FlyingJ: He shoulda hit the Mount Prospect Police Auction, instead....  http://www.wral.com/car-i​n-wake-deputy-impersonation-case-had-b​een-auctioned-by-western-nc-sheriff-s-​office/19881316/


It's just that easy. It was 30 some years ago but I had a buddy that had bought an unmarked squad car at auction. It was a Crown Vic with a high performance package, had received consistent maintenance and drove like a dream.

I'd sometimes drive when we closed up our local  place and went to after-hours bars. Other drinkers gave us  a wide berth and cops would just give us a friendly wave as we drove by. But other than having drank for five or six hours and eating oysters at one of the after-hours places, we behaved responsibly with the car.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In CA You have the right to call 911 to confirm you are being followed if a cop wants you to pull over, continue at or below the speed limit to a well lit place with witnesses such as a gas station or convenience store. In the 1980s a young woman named Cara Knott was pulled over in a deserted area of then ironically named Mercy Rd (since renamed for her) of San Diego, and brutally raped & killed by the CHP officer. It is because of her we have this right. Call 911, tell them you want confirmation of the stopping, that you want 911 to tell the following unit you will continue safely to a well lit place with witnesses.

Also learn to read the mileage markers, vertical white signs with black lettering: 3 letter abbreviation for county, the road # and the mile, often in 10ths, at least every quarter mile. They will let you tell AAA or 911 exactly where you are. I learned this in HS Drivers Ed. but it's amazing how many people don't know about hundreds of markers they pass every day.

Tell 911 where you are if you are being stopped. Confirm it's a real officer, especially if it's an unmarked car with lights on the dashboard. Proceed to a safe place. You have that right.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

IDisME: https://www.wral.com/man-charged-with​-​impersonating-deputy-in-wake-county-af​ter-former-deputy-spots-him/19879958/

From down the age, it looks like the same guy for two crimes.

[Fark user image image 640x360]
[Fark user image image 640x480]


Looks very punchable.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Looks very punchable.


Agree.  Also he looks like a Jonas brother.
 
