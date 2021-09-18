 Skip to content
Product tie-ins, digital currency, British retail, and homes of famous people are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, September 5-11 Nabisco is Just Trolling Us Now Edition
8
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1138
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I truly believe that with the legalization of recreational marijuana, Nabisco said "fark it" and not only did away with all drug testing in their food labs, but actively recruited stoners to come up with new ideas for their products.

I mean, Pokémon Oreos?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Firework Oreos, filled with essentially Pop Rocks? You can't tell me someone wasn't thinking back to their parents' basement and high school.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Is there anyone who possibly thinks this might taste good if you're not high?

Fark user imageView Full Size


This one actually won a contest, but I'm pretty sure that the only reason it was on the ballot was because no one in the chain of command was sober enough to think it could possibly go wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size

And don't even get me started on weird Pop-tarts.

Is there anyone who wants toasted buttered root beer for breakfast who didn't wake and bake?

Fark user imageView Full Size



Note they labeled this "strawberry" as if they had hopes it would go over well enough to also have grape and orange marmalade varieties as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and what's the weirdest flavored Nabisco product you've tried lately.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eatthis.comView Full Size



I can just see Jeff Spicoli in the test kitchen board room now.

"Dude, you know what's awesome for breakfast? Waffles. And syrup. We need to put that in a Pop-Tart. You could toast it, like a waffle. And put butter on it, like a waffle. And the syrup would like, be already in it, and stuff."

"Jeff, this the Oreos meeting."

"Ummm... yeah, in an Oreo! That'd be awesome! You're a genius, man! I'm a genius!"
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duuuuude....

eatthis.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eatthis.comView Full Size


Yes, this is chicken wing Oreos from China. I'm of the opinion that this started as a dare and they forgot that while this sort of thing goes over great in Japan, not so much China.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: [eatthis.com image 850x622]


I can just see Jeff Spicoli in the test kitchen board room now.

"Dude, you know what's awesome for breakfast? Waffles. And syrup. We need to put that in a Pop-Tart. You could toast it, like a waffle. And put butter on it, like a waffle. And the syrup would like, be already in it, and stuff."

"Jeff, this the Oreos meeting."

"Ummm... yeah, in an Oreo! That'd be awesome! You're a genius, man! I'm a genius!"


Mr. Hand
Youtube s2xauk4l_Hg
 
bughunter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I dunno.  I still buy Frosted Brown Sugar Pop Tarts for road trips and for camping.  And bughunter 2.0 swears by Blueberry.

PB&J Pop Tarts *sound* good enough to give a try.

But if the "PB" is as disgusting as what they put in the short-lived peanut butter Oreos, then... no.

/not an early adopter
//especially not of new junk foods
///surprised they don't have beef jerky Oreos yet
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Besides, my idea of a good PB&J uses a nice fat 6" hoagie roll with the soft center scooped out, about half a cup of chunky peanut butter, and not much more than a tablespoon of a nice tart cherry preserve or a seedless blackberry jam.

/easy quiz score just might survive the weekend in the top 10
 
