(ABC News)   Remember when Alaska had the highest vaccination rate? Let's check in a year later   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
8
    Sick, Health care, Hospital, COVID-19 patients, Health care provider, state's largest hospital, rural area, Providence Alaska Medical Center, populous city  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 18 Sep 2021 at 7:30 AM



8 Comments     (+0 »)
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well it's not vaccinated people dying.  Just the gullible red hats.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey, where's that Farker who used to pepper Covid-19 threads with insults about people cowering in fear?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mofa: Hey, where's that Farker who used to pepper Covid-19 threads with insults about people cowering in fear?


Which one?
 
valenumr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We are going through the same thing in a Hawaii. High vax rates , but the availability of healthcare is atypical compared to most of the US. We're pushing like 4000 cases a week, which may seem low, but we're not equipped for it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd pepper this thread with insults about sheep cowering in false fear but the oxygen tank the hospital sent me off with it about empty. I would have gotten a bed but those damn immigrants must have took them all. Thanks Obama.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
People are struggling, working as hard as they can and having to make these decisions is probably some of the hardest things people have done in their careers," she said.

Doesn't seem that hard to me. Vaccinated? You get full care for whatever it is you need. Plague Rat? Into the forever box.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
America's rural types are nothing if not consistent.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
cdn.substack.comView Full Size


Conservative memes are pants-shiatting hilarious.
 
