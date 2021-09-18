 Skip to content
(CBS Boston)   Boston's famous Skinny House sells for a nice fat price   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Real estate, United Kingdom, story of the unique building, Spite house, Hull Street, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Skinny House, BOSTON  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Boston is not a cheap city I was told. But I still want to check it out sometime.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently it was built out of spite.

Sometimes I read the news and feel that there is no hope left for humanity, but then a story like this comes along and warms the cockles of my heart.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Boston is not a cheap city I was told. But I still want to check it out sometime.


It's not a cheap city, but it is probably the greatest place I've ever lived, even if I had to do with roomates and at a premium. It's an awesome place with a lot of REALLY cool stuff to do and history and culture to check out if you get the chance. It was the best few years of my life (don't tell Mrs Prolactin)
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah.  I'm in the market for a new house, and my realtor warned me that the choices were pretty slim right now.
 
