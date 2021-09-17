 Skip to content
 
(South Jersey Courier-Post)   No contact with potential witnesses in January 6th investigations, even if they're trolling you on Twitter, insurrectionist   (courierpostonline.com) divider line
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are not emotionally mature actions
 
ISO15693 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"About a week before the riot by Trump supporters, the complaint said, Stedman predicted Jan. 6 "will eventually be a national holiday akin to the 4th of July. You will want to tell your grandchildren you were there."


Lol
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He also asserted "Mike" was a "loser from high school I had to look up in the year book to know he existed" and a "self admitted porn & video game addict."

Cipparone's motion said "Mike" had repeatedly mocked Stedman via Twitter, including posts that belittled his occupation as a dating coach and his participation in a "medieval fantasy singing group" at Haddonfield Memorial High School.

Hmm...
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Haddonfield, hmmm?

If we're lucky, this farkwit will go away on October 31.

/I know, wrong state
// A Farker can dream, right?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Weird. It's like these guys are easily manipulated.
 
