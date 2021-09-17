 Skip to content
(Daily Breeze)   Los Angeles picks up lawn chairs and vows to build back better   (dailybreeze.com) divider line
drewogatory
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The cats didn't even wake up, although it was a decent 20 seconds of obvious earthquake. just one "big" roller though, the rest was just settling down.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here I am shocked that I was not subscribed to some shiatty rag that reaches the doors (and the hearts) of some 57,000 people.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We get those pretty regularly here in Humboldt. How is this even news?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They're calling it the "Larry Elder" earthquake
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I felt some slight rolling for about 2 seconds. It was enough time for me to wonder whether it was a heavy truck passing by on the street next to me.
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So that's what knocked the "Please Remember to Clock Out" sign off the table next to the shop door.

I thought it was a rat.

/shop rats
//fkkrs eat the waxed lacing cord
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It is the right year for Blade Runner, after all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
