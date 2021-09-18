 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Afghanistan girls Talibanned from high school   (theguardian.com) divider line
29
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hate to burst your bubble but it's none of our business.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kinda obvious this was going to happen.  Don't worry do, the GOP is trying the same here.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, folks, but we're too busy trying to deal with the would-be oppressive theocracy right here at home to help you with yours any more.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That whole "we're not your father's Taliban" phase didn't last terribly long, did it?

They are. They always were. Many of them are even the same people who ran sh*t during the 90s.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Merltech: Kinda obvious this was going to happen.  Don't worry do, the GOP is trying the same here.


But you know they'll howl about those poor Afghan girls while plotting their next steps here.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well I see this as sort of an anti-Taliban recruiting tool. All this will do is stir up local resistance to the Taliban. If it gets bad enough the Taliban is going to be on the receiving end of the same tactics they used.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Sorry, folks, but we're too busy trying to deal with the would-be oppressive theocracy right here at home to help you with yours any more.


Unfortunately...this. We're busy dealing with our own group of asshats trying to disenfranchise women. Leave a message at the beep.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Outrage from NOW coming in 1..2..3...........whenever a Republican reoccupies the White House.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

solokumba: Hate to burst your bubble but it's none of our business.


It's true.  Human rights violations need to be completely ignored by everyone who is not involved.  If it's not your business, you have no right bringing it up, or even thinking about it.

It's time for us to stop giving 2 shiats about everyone else and concentrate on what's important to us.  Like making sure that Netflix is still affordable.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Women could take the incredibly daring step of saying they don't care if its "safe" enough for them to come to work or school or whatever, and just go anyway.

But we all know the real danger is from their peers, not any imagined external threat.
 
dryknife
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No cheerleaders for the football team?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: solokumba: Hate to burst your bubble but it's none of our business.

It's true.  Human rights violations need to be completely ignored by everyone who is not involved.  If it's not your business, you have no right bringing it up, or even thinking about it.

It's time for us to stop giving 2 shiats about everyone else and concentrate on what's important to us.  Like making sure that Netflix is still affordable.


No, we shouldn't ignore it, in your bichromatic little world.

But we do have to acknowledge that warfare is not a good way to support human rights changes. Plunging a nation into chaos in the name of human rights typically does not go well.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Outrage from NOW coming in 1..2..3...........whenever a Republican reoccupies the White House.


Shut up Todd. You dope.

Sad, sure. But the same shiat happens in every backwards hell hole. We can't fix this, we tried for 20 years with a farking armed occupation and still failed. We can biatch and moan all we want but the grim fact remains that you can't force change on people with bullets but that's all we know. They're on their own. Good luck. We got to go out for a pack of smokes, be right back.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Merltech: Kinda obvious this was going to happen.  Don't worry do, the GOP is trying the same here.


You are very intelligent
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Texas seen taking notes.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: durbnpoisn: solokumba: Hate to burst your bubble but it's none of our business.

It's true.  Human rights violations need to be completely ignored by everyone who is not involved.  If it's not your business, you have no right bringing it up, or even thinking about it.

It's time for us to stop giving 2 shiats about everyone else and concentrate on what's important to us.  Like making sure that Netflix is still affordable.

No, we shouldn't ignore it, in your bichromatic little world.

But we do have to acknowledge that warfare is not a good way to support human rights changes. Plunging a nation into chaos in the name of human rights typically does not go well.


Clearly your sarcasm meter is on the fritz.

My entire point is that this NEEDS to be screamed out loud.  Not only for the sake of those that are currently affected by it in places like Talibanistan, but in other places that would try the same thing.

Like, for instance, RIGHT HERE in the US.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Merltech: Kinda obvious this was going to happen.  Don't worry do, the GOP is trying the same here.

You are very intelligent


The Taliban saw Texas' abortion ban and gave a thumbs up.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pretty soon the critical race theory will be foisted on them.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wow, they're actually going to let girls go to school at all?

That would be better than I was expecting, if true.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Merltech: Kinda obvious this was going to happen.  Don't worry do, the GOP is trying the same here.


I'll get worried when they ban abortion.
 
tell the truth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: solokumba: Hate to burst your bubble but it's none of our business.

It's true.  Human rights violations need to be completely ignored by everyone who is not involved.  If it's not your business, you have no right bringing it up, or even thinking about it.

It's time for us to stop giving 2 shiats about everyone else and concentrate on what's important to us.  Like making sure that Netflix is still affordable.


In your world, is there any daylight inbetween human rights and Netflix?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think that you can't trust these guys.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Wow, they're actually going to let girls go to school at all?

That would be better than I was expecting, if true.


Only long enough to acquire the most basic literacy necessary to read that sh*tty book around which they've modeled their medieval sh*tshow.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dryknife: No cheerleaders for the football team?


Do futbal teams have cheerleaders? Even in Europe?
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I'm beginning to think that you can't trust these guys.


I'm really on the fence now about voting for Hillary.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

solokumba: Hate to burst your bubble but it's none of our business.


When they are asking for recognition as the government (they want financial support), it becomes our business
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gotta say, I didn't see that one coming.
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: durbnpoisn: solokumba: Hate to burst your bubble but it's none of our business.

It's true.  Human rights violations need to be completely ignored by everyone who is not involved.  If it's not your business, you have no right bringing it up, or even thinking about it.

It's time for us to stop giving 2 shiats about everyone else and concentrate on what's important to us.  Like making sure that Netflix is still affordable.

No, we shouldn't ignore it, in your bichromatic little world.

But we do have to acknowledge that warfare is not a good way to support human rights changes. Plunging a nation into chaos in the name of human rights typically does not go well.


Whoosh
 
