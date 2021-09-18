 Skip to content
 
(AL.com)   That's remarkably reasonable for an Alabama paper   (al.com) divider line
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He sounds mad. For, kind of the weirder of reasons, but also reaching the right conclusion. There must be a word for that.

I can loan him a 20.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seventeen bucks to be rid of a bunch of these morans?  Sounds like a bargain.  I have another $500 I'd like to donate to the cause.  Where do I send the check?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That was well put. It's almost enough to tempt me to think about forgiving him for The Beast of Yucca Flats, The Skydivers and Red Zone Cuba.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I could buy a gram of Northern Lights weed from my favorite dispensary with that kinda cash.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He's literally living on government handouts, like it's his responsibility to do so, and simultaneously demanding reparations from those who choose to exercise their freedom of choice.  Absolutely disgusting.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think it's a pretty dumb article. Making it sound like a $17 problem makes it sound pretty meaningless. The government is spending considerably more than $17 on vaccinating everyone who's getting vaccinated so it makes it sound like the anti-vaxxers have an economically reasonable point, which of course they don't when we factor in all the other costs of the pandemic dragging out which could be avoided if vaccination rates were higher. Pointing out that people are losing their lives due to crowded ICU's because they're unvaccinated is a much stronger point but it's buried well under the crap about $17.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

