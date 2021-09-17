 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   The number of missing people Brian Laundrie is responsible for has risen to two   (wfla.com) divider line
21
    More: Florida, Law enforcement agency, whereabouts of Brian Laundrie, English-language films, Police, disappearance of Gabby Petito, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Criminal justice, According to Jim  
•       •       •

459 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2021 at 10:25 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
omg bbq
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well according to fark he had nothing to do with nothing and of course she just went off to do her own thing and just gave him her van because she has a tattoo.

Case closed.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The crowd outside of his family home is getting to almost be a riot...good thing Florida doesn't have laws specific punitive against those.
 
hammettman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, duh, he's obviously out looking for the real killer.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sasquach: The crowd outside of his family home is getting to almost be a riot...good thing Florida doesn't have laws specific punitive against those.


And once again burned by a lack of preview...order matters of words
 
monophonic81 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The way things have been going, I'm not going to be surprised when it turns out he is Murdaugh's illegitimate son.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It was the one-armed man!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Since this is local to me it's all over the local news. Nonstop. Constantly.

All media outlets love a missing white girl story
 
xiola
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My money is on Murder/Suicide.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Well according to fark he had nothing to do with nothing and of course she just went off to do her own thing and just gave him her van because she has a tattoo.

Case closed.


Those people have never watched a single episode of 20/20, Dateline, 48 hours etc.
It's always the significant other, always. He totally killed her. They'll probably find him suicided somewhere in a few days.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can understand interest in the news story, but you'd have to be farking psychotic to go protest the man's family home & harass his family. Fark's sake. That's just nuts.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hammettman: Well, duh, he's obviously out looking for the real killer.


Good idea, someone ask OJ if he's seen Laundrie.

Maybe they're out on a golf course together or at a dealership getting a new Ford Bronco.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: hammettman: Well, duh, he's obviously out looking for the real killer.

Good idea, someone ask OJ if he's seen Laundrie.

Maybe they're out on a golf course together or at a dealership getting a new Ford Bronco.


If there was a chance I was going to have to flee from the cops I'd steal one of those just for the lolz
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: I can understand interest in the news story, but you'd have to be farking psychotic to go protest the man's family home & harass his family. Fark's sake. That's just nuts.


Florida
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: I can understand interest in the news story, but you'd have to be farking psychotic to go protest the man's family home & harass his family. Fark's sake. That's just nuts.


And what are they protesting exactly, murder? Do they have any demands? What's their endgame exactly?
 
Watubi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Well according to fark he had nothing to do with nothing and of course she just went off to do her own thing and just gave him her van because she has a tattoo.

Case closed.


Let's not forget she's mentally unstable and hit her fiancé in the arm.  According to men's rights activists, that's enough reason to do what he did
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: He totally killed her. They'll probably find him suicided somewhere in a few days.


I figure this is pretty obviously the most likely outcome.

Unless you're pretty psychopathic being responsible for another's death, especially someone you may have loved, is an extraordinarily heavy burden. Lay atop that the pressure of being the obvious prime suspect. Kaboom. One just blows.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If this whole thing turns out to have been a stunt to launch their YouTube careers, I swear I'll kill both of 'em myself.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He said exactly twice.

/he really likes exactly
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boo_Guy: GregInIndy: I can understand interest in the news story, but you'd have to be farking psychotic to go protest the man's family home & harass his family. Fark's sake. That's just nuts.

And what are they protesting exactly, murder? Do they have any demands? What's their endgame exactly?


An orgy on the front lawn involving 13 plastic flamingos.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hiding isn't the same as missing.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He's either killed himself somewhere, or he's made a run for it.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.