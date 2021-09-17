 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   It took 20 years, but Robert Durst has been found guilty of murder   (bbc.com) divider line
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Almost forty.  Kathy disappeared in January 1982.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude really let himself go since the Eharmony commercials.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, slightly longer than microwaving a burrito.
Hopefully some things have been streamlined...
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prosecutors called Durst a "narcissistic psychopath". He will likely die in jail.

The Wheels of Justice turn slowly but exceedingly fine.


Now do other narcissistic psychopaths.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

R.I.P. Limp Bizkit
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Justice delayed is justice denied.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He did it all for the nookie
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The gun is always loaded.

The mic is always hot.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: He did it all for the nookie


I hope you know I pack a chainsaw
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Does this mean the Vidiians get to harvest his organs now?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is why you pee silently
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water was released 21 years ago, subby.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 504x333]R.I.P. Limp Bizkit


This day, their bizkit is limper than ever.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They played clips from movie "documentaries" as part of the trial????????
WTF?
 
daffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I love it when a rich person gets what he deserves. Too many of them think they are above the law.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Throw him in the soup.

*burp*
 
Bareefer Obonghit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've been following this case for so many years. Anyone interested I highly recommend the Jury Duty Trial of Robert Durst podcast. Just when I thought he had given us all the amazing soundbites we could handle he decides to testify at his own trial. It was glorious.

He seems so interested in attention and talking about this I would not be surprised if this verdict leads to him expanding on the, "Killed them all, of course. [...] Ohhh I want this," and just saying, "F*ck it, here's what happened and where my wife is. I can't believe it took you assholes this long to convict me. I was so obviously guilty."
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: They played clips from movie "documentaries" as part of the trial????????
WTF?


Was it created to the same standards as forensic reconstruction demonstrations?

I'm curious as to how that works as well, but if the filmmaker essentially used the film studio to create a reconstruction that the court finds acceptable then that would be an interesting way to finance it.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: This is why you pee silently


As in ptarmigan and phthisis.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: They played clips from movie "documentaries" as part of the trial????????
WTF?


I think that was a critical mistake.

And ... why?
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 504x333]R.I.P. Limp Bizkit


Limp Boomers.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TWX: FarkingChas: They played clips from movie "documentaries" as part of the trial????????
WTF?

Was it created to the same standards as forensic reconstruction demonstrations?

I'm curious as to how that works as well, but if the filmmaker essentially used the film studio to create a reconstruction that the court finds acceptable then that would be an interesting way to finance it.


It was just him on a hot mike. It's evidence, pure and simple. It's not like it needed a narrator or special effects.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Confabulat: TWX: FarkingChas: They played clips from movie "documentaries" as part of the trial????????
WTF?

Was it created to the same standards as forensic reconstruction demonstrations?

I'm curious as to how that works as well, but if the filmmaker essentially used the film studio to create a reconstruction that the court finds acceptable then that would be an interesting way to finance it.

It was just him on a hot mike. It's evidence, pure and simple. It's not like it needed a narrator or special effects.


Ah. That makes sense. Thanks.
 
shower_in_my_socks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I believe he spells it GUILTEY
 
shower_in_my_socks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bareefer Obonghit: I've been following this case for so many years. Anyone interested I highly recommend the Jury Duty Trial of Robert Durst podcast. Just when I thought he had given us all the amazing soundbites we could handle he decides to testify at his own trial. It was glorious.

He seems so interested in attention and talking about this I would not be surprised if this verdict leads to him expanding on the, "Killed them all, of course. [...] Ohhh I want this," and just saying, "F*ck it, here's what happened and where my wife is. I can't believe it took you assholes this long to convict me. I was so obviously guilty."


Yeah, I hope he comes clean now on where his wife was dumped, but he's such a weirdo, who knows what he'll do.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 504x333]R.I.P. Limp Bizkit


"I think I'll go for that 'Sabotage' look today."
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Justice delayed is justice denied.


Buh buh bears bears bears buh buh bears.

So many bears.

All in a row.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
has been convicted of killing his best friend Susan Berman.

If your best friend kills you, maybe they weren't that good of a friend.
 
Cyrusv10
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is that why I haven't heard from Limp Bizkit in a long time?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
