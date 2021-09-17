 Skip to content
(ARL Now)   The few. The wet. The Marines   (arlnow.com) divider line
20
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, that would have been cool regardless, but the fact that they did it in dress blues and were all smiley about it?  Awesome.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ooh Rah, and thanks, Marines.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh Rah, Marines.  Way to show what the Corps is about.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They do what they can, because they can. Good to see, that.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well they are in the Navy so they're comfortable in and around water.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Of course they're wet. My Ass Rides In Navy Equipment.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Well they are in the Navy so they're comfortable in and around water.


...and used to pushing from behind?
/jk
 
daffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That is so cool. They really look awesome in their blues. They make me very proud.
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Warthog: Okay, that would have been cool regardless, but the fact that they did it in dress blues and were all smiley about it?  Awesome.


they had a legitimate reason to wreck those uniforms so it was fun.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
CSB

I used to live very near where that photo was taken. One year right after a very heavy snowfall Marines from Henderson Hall and soldiers that are part of the Old Guard from Fort Myer came out to help get cars that were stuck near the 2nd St. gate of Fort Myer.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Weirdly enough, groups of marines rushing up and shoving is how marines react to every perceived problem.  Worked out good this time!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sdd2000: CSB

I used to live very near where that photo was taken. One year right after a very heavy snowfall Marines from Henderson Hall and soldiers that are part of the Old Guard from Fort Myer came out to help get cars that were stuck near the 2nd St. gate of Fort Myer.


One night my father went out in a snowstorm to get himself dinner and called my brother and I to help him get unstuck.  We get there and it took like 2 seconds to get him free.
I didn't feel like a hero, I just walked away shaking my head wondering why he thought it a good idea to take a Miata out in heavy snow.
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Army would have just asked her to roll down the window and given her a safety briefing.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Crayons.

Just making sure that's out of the way in a Marines thread.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They should tictok that with some music.
Isn't that how it is supposed to be done?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
/O


that is how you do it.
 
Bread314
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's why we have them.  Amphibious landings and guarding vessels.  Who else are you going to call for that? I'm proud to see them represent the corps in the best light possible.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That Birdie cover they played during the vid is cool but the OG Cherry Ghost version is still the preferred version.

Cherry Ghost - "People Help The People"
Youtube XYGOLzMgI88
 
Watubi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Warthog: Okay, that would have been cool regardless, but the fact that they did it in dress blues and were all smiley about it?  Awesome.


There's a reason why recruiters wear them.  In fact, I wonder how many fliers they handed out
 
