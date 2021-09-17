 Skip to content
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is Doctor Who giving bad medical advice?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a former chemist: LMAO
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just need him to catch the Rona and get his ass up on sorryantivaxxer asap
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Masks won't stop a virus but will stop a molecule of CO2, which is about a 1000x smaller
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
LaTulippe? Sacre Bleu!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm 6'8" and use a lot of oxygen. It took me a while to learn to get the mask to rest just above my chin so I could have more mask area to exchange air. If I had to breathe through the smaller area of a tight mask, I'd run out of air rebreathing my own air.

I had a class in college where they had placed a new wall without changing the air system. When it was physics with 12 students and a radar engineer as professor, we could do 90 minutes no trouble. When it was third stage calculus, we had 35 people in a room with no airflow, and I was passing out at the end. I took to opening the window, threatening to go get the proper sensors to show the room was toxic.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I spread misinformation about masks being ineffective against COVID-19, and falsely claimed that they could cause carbon dioxide poisoning"
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What did the leper say to the prostitute?

Keep LaTulippe.
 
Farabor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow, what a waste of a perfect headline....FTFA:

"Doctor Who Said Masks Cause Carbon Dioxide Poisoning Has License Revoked"

I'd probably have gone with something like "You'd never have seen this from Tom Baker!"
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Doctors Against Basic Hygiene. Did not know that was a thing until lately. I wonder if he thinks washing your hands causes skin poisoning.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I hate to tell you this, I might scare you, but I and my staff, none of us, once wore a mask in my clinic," he told the crowd, reported The Huffington Post. "And how many problems did we have in our clinic from that? Zero."

Well, now maybe one problem...for him.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

powhound
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What a dipshiat.
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

valenumr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What do you call a doctor who graduated last in their class?

Doctor.
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: [Fark user image 425x236]


I had hand surgery where I went under general anesthesia. When I woke up I had to finish the last few stiches. All the medical personnel were passed out on the ground!
 
twat_waffle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I'm not a farking beanpole, but I've noticed that it is a bit harder to breathe when I'm wearing a mask while working. I also work in a factory, right next to a 1050° furnace. Unlike the nutsacks who complain about masking while in a climate controlled grocery store or airplane, I don't biatch about it. I'll gladly take being mildly uncomfortable if it helps us get through this pandemic, because I'm an adult who understands that freedom comes with responsibility.

I mean, I hate most other people, but I'm still capable of empathy, compassion, and kindness for them (not valid for antivaxxers and other varieties of spreadnecks).  How farking damaged are these idiots where they can't even do the absolute bare minimum to look out for their neighbors?

/needed to rant a bit
//I am pissed about still having to wear a mask
///my anger is directed entirely at the morons who decided to prolong the pandemic instead of the leaders and experts who recommended and mandated masks, though
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So doctors who are malicious and/or incompetent can just be removed?
Why not cops who break the law?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

twat_waffle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

liquidsiphon: BafflerMeal: [Fark user image 425x236]

I had hand surgery where I went under general anesthesia. When I woke up I had to finish the last few stiches. All the medical personnel were passed out on the ground!


It is such a common problem that my orthopedic surgeon recommended that I learn where my transverse carpal ligaments are in case he passes out during my surgeries. The good news is that I'm 90% sure that I can do everything but open my wrist up. The bad news is that I don't really know how the pain or the sight of the inside bits of my hand are going to combine with my essential tremor while I'm doing it. Maybe I should look into IV beta blockers...
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Truthfully, the only time I have had problems with a mask has been with heat and even if I took the mask off it was still difficult to breath. I did happen to get a KN-95 mask pretty wet with sweat and that made breathing through it feel more restrictive.

Generally though I haven't had any issues. My friend's all have kids and let me tell you, young kids love the masks. My friend's little girl made sure to tell me she had two masks. A harley quinn mask for when she felt the villain and a wonder woman mask when she felt the hero.

Wearing masks wouldn't be a big deal if it wasn't for the adults.
 
