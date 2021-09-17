 Skip to content
(NPR)   Ever seen 665,000 white flags?   (npr.org)
39
39 Comments
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like Paris on June 13, 1940.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is it Civil War "The South Rise Again (and lose again) History Month"?

\oh goody!!!
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Looks like the South circa 1865.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why did they have to look like little tiny white hoods?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh right, 2020. Man that was a farked up year
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Damn. Lots of buried utilities in that area. What does white stand for again?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In a row?

/don't plant any flags on your way to the parking lot
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I saw a turtle.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There should be an asterisk on flags of the unvaccinated who got infected after vaccines became readily available, IMHO.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
665,000 people defeated by COVID. So far. Half the country doesn't give a fark.
An attack on the US kills 3,000 and we completely and permanently change our country.

Screw everyone not trying to prevent spreading this disease. They belong in the ground. Those they infect do not.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Loren
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Use a different color flag for those who could have had the vaccine and didn't.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A woman and child walk through the art exhibit on the National Mall honoring COVID-19 victims on Thursday.

While this needed to be done, calling it an art exhibit reduces the impact it will have on those it needs to reach. Calling it a temporary memorial would be a better description.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well that's a farking waste of time and effort. Why not spend that time doing something useful like picking up litter or planting flowering trees around town? Maybe...I dunno...fix a kid's bicycle or paint an elderly neighbour's fence? Bake cookies for the children? Tattoo boobs on the terrier who lives next door? Patent a new sleep anpea detector that notifies when apnea is within 60 meters? Solve a 200 year old murder so that the ghost can stop haunting the old covered bridge? Mash some potatos, any potatos, just keep mashing them and don't look back for anything? Dissolve two tablets of Alka Seltzer in a cup of water and put it in the eyewash station? Teach a local groundhog how to play blackjack? Learn how to tell knockknock jokes in Swahili, then start a YouTube channel to teach the world? Catch mice under the porch and bring them to the patio chair where your sister likes to read? Rub your elbows on someone's car until they come out of their house to find out why, and voila you have a new friend? Taste-test every wind chime to find out if it tastes the way it sounds - science doesn't know yet so why not find the answer? Anything but planting little flagpoles that will be garbage in a few days anyhow.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thorpe: 665,000 people defeated by COVID. So far. Half the country doesn't give a fark.
An attack on the US kills 3,000 and we completely and permanently change our country.

Screw everyone not trying to prevent spreading this disease. They belong in the ground. Those they infect do not.


But remember..The same people that throwing a shat fit about "living in fear"...Are the same ones that
used scare tactics to pump up the US Federal law enforcement and internal intelligence agencies..
The same ones that they now HATE and fear are "coming after them"... The same people that
DEMANDED all sorts of laws and regulations, the ones that are now throwing shat-fits about
laws, regulations and mandates taking their "freedums"....
 
TomDooley
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thorpe: 665,000 people defeated by COVID. So far. Half the country doesn't give a fark.
An attack on the US kills 3,000 and we completely and permanently change our country.

Screw everyone not trying to prevent spreading this disease. They belong in the ground. Those they infect do not.


It's a survival rate of 99.98% 99.9% 99.8%.   Just like the flu.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
frinkiac.com
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: A woman and child walk through the art exhibit on the National Mall honoring COVID-19 victims on Thursday.

While this needed to be done, calling it an art exhibit reduces the impact it will have on those it needs to reach. Calling it a temporary memorial would be a better description.


You seem to think that conservatives can be moved. You could call this literally anything else and they still won't care. They'll still blame this all on Biden or antifa or the Jews or whatever.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Why did they have to look like little tiny white hoods?


Because Trump signed them
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

austerity101: Archie Goodwin: A woman and child walk through the art exhibit on the National Mall honoring COVID-19 victims on Thursday.

While this needed to be done, calling it an art exhibit reduces the impact it will have on those it needs to reach. Calling it a temporary memorial would be a better description.

You seem to think that conservatives can be moved. You could call this literally anything else and they still won't care. They'll still blame this all on Biden or antifa or the Jews or whatever.


For the vast majority you are absolutely right. If you can scoop up a few on the fringes at least you've done something.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Really though.

How many of those 600k are still alive today, even minus the escaped virus?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thorpe: 665,000 people defeated by COVID. So far. Half the country doesn't give a fark.
An attack on the US kills 3,000 and we completely and permanently change our country.

Screw everyone not trying to prevent spreading this disease. They belong in the ground. Those they infect do not.


Dude they're doing what they did after 9-11, they are planting a zillion little flags all over the place. What more do you want from them?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Looks like Paris on June 13, 1940.


Oh dang
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TomDooley: thorpe: 665,000 people defeated by COVID. So far. Half the country doesn't give a fark.
An attack on the US kills 3,000 and we completely and permanently change our country.

Screw everyone not trying to prevent spreading this disease. They belong in the ground. Those they infect do not.

It's a survival rate of 99.98% 99.9% 99.8%.   Just like the flu.


More like 100% fatal in 665K instances.
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I dunno. It's about as impressive and meaningful as churches that put thousands of white crosses on their lawns for aborted fetuses. In other words, not at all.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ok, that's a farking environmental disaster. There's no farking reason for 600,000 flags to be created for anything, let alone some stupid artistic "statement"
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

austerity101: Archie Goodwin: A woman and child walk through the art exhibit on the National Mall honoring COVID-19 victims on Thursday.

While this needed to be done, calling it an art exhibit reduces the impact it will have on those it needs to reach. Calling it a temporary memorial would be a better description.

You seem to think that conservatives can be moved. You could call this literally anything else and they still won't care. They'll still blame this all on Biden or antifa or the Jews or whatever.


No, they won't blame Blame Biden or antifa.
 
cefm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not since Sherman got to Atlanta.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Brah, your harshing my AIDs quilt.

- Too soon, too late, too real. too doomed.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are the flags 100% recyclable and how much does that cost us or are we adding that crap to our landfills?

Who paid for the flags, permits, feed-water- depoop the volunteers, and transportation?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: austerity101: Archie Goodwin: A woman and child walk through the art exhibit on the National Mall honoring COVID-19 victims on Thursday.

While this needed to be done, calling it an art exhibit reduces the impact it will have on those it needs to reach. Calling it a temporary memorial would be a better description.

You seem to think that conservatives can be moved. You could call this literally anything else and they still won't care. They'll still blame this all on Biden or antifa or the Jews or whatever.

For the vast majority you are absolutely right. If you can scoop up a few on the fringes at least you've done something.


Maybe, but I think demanding that a journalist spend time pondering how exactly to refer to an art exhibit in such a way that there's an outside chance that maybe a small handful of right-wing lunatics are slightly less evil and insane than we assumed and might finally see the light, because they might not if they call it an art exhibit, which is what it is, seems like an unreasonable demand.
 
TaintTanner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
600,000 deaths from covid is total fabricated horseshiat.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Even if each flag was 1¢, that could feed a 3rd world baby for a couple of years, feed at least one governor at the French Laundry, or be used to invest in something that matters.

The people that would be moved by seeing that in person won't see it.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It feels weird to live through something that had as many casualties as a war, where so many could have prevented by basic reasoning skills.

What a dark time to be alive, I am sure there are much darker, but this one has a weird farking sense of humor to it. Not all out war, none of the usual horror. Just a slow churning self inflicted wound every day.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: It feels weird to live through something that had as many casualties as a war, where so many could have been prevented by basic reasoning skills.

What a dark time to be alive, I am sure there are much darker, but this one has a weird farking sense of humor to it. Not all out war, none of the usual horror. Just a slow churning self inflicted wound every day.
 
BorisSimon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TaintTanner: 600,000 deaths from covid is total fabricated horseshiat.


Yes. It's probably closer to 1 million
 
Noxious1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Looks like 665,000 confederate flags.
 
