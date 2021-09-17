 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   For his 3000th birthday he was wrapped in aluminum foil instead of getting another dumb tie or sweater   (cnn.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Curses. Foiled again!
 
valenumr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's the best way to keep it nice and juicy. If you want it rare, go with an intense heat but not for too long. If you like it more medium, go low and slow.
 
amyldoanitrite
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you have ever walked among the giant sequoias, to know that they are slowly being killed off, year after year, and it is our fault...

There are no words.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is so sad. I wanted to make light of this but it is so sad.

The world is burning and there's nothing I can do but post silly photoshops, and even that is not good enough.

I am sorry, great tree Sequoia. I'm sorry you're having to suffer the indignity of wearing a tin-foil skirt. It's not funny, and nobody's laughing at you.

No, no. It's OK, great Sequoia tree. No one is looking at you, just go out there and mingle with the crowd. That's it, go! You look fantastic! Aww!?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What the heck will covering the base of the tree with fire blankets do to prevent it catching fire?  While I am unfortunately not  an expert on setting giant trees on fire, I am pretty sure I could take a blow torch to the base of the tree all day and only succeed in scarring it.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

valenumr: That's the best way to keep it nice and juicy. If you want it rare, go with an intense heat but not for too long. If you like it more medium, go low and slow.


Just have to make sure to let it cool a while before you cut into it
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

