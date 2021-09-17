 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   Revisiting the crime that shook the nation and created a media circus: the Chowchilla school bus kidnapping   (vox.com) divider line
6
    More: Vintage, Kidnapping, 2001 albums, Ed Ray, Fred's dad, inland farming town of Chowchilla, whole town, seven-hour drive, old country song  
•       •       •

251 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2021 at 11:45 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"We thought it was UFOs. And it seemed like it had to be. No way it could be anything else."

-Unidentified state trooper's wife, 1976


Troopers like em' dumb.
 
emonk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Wikipedia entry is a bit more coherent...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

emonk: The Wikipedia entry is a bit more coherent...


It was like reading a plot summary for the 2020 version of The Stand.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Frederick Newhall Woods IV, 24, is a funny-lookin' kid. He's got long gold hair and a goofy mustache. He looks kinda like Lee Marvin if Lee Marvin was melting and lived with his parents. And like a lot of people whose names end in IV, he's got more money than God.

Whelp, no need to for me to keep reading, and no need for the author to keep writing.  That sentence cannot be topped.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

emonk: The Wikipedia entry is a bit more coherent...


Yeah, I got a paragraph or so in and jumped over to the Wikerpediar.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.