 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Apparently, "IT'S PROTECTING YOU JACKHOLE, NOW MIND YOUR OWN FU***NG BUSINESS YOU SELFISH, UNVACCINATED PLAGUE RAT ASSH***" is not the preferred response to, "Why are you wearing a mask?" I guess that's half the battle   (npr.org) divider line
84
    More: Misc, Infectious disease, Question, Smallpox, Abraar Karan, 9-year-old son, different generation, Vaccination, infectious disease doctor  
•       •       •

1340 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2021 at 5:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Empathy requires higher level brain function and increased stress levels reduce higher level functions like empathy, it is a survival mechanism.  Compassion and empathy fatigue is all time high with health care professionals now because of republicans. Republicans don't have any empathy so they don't even grasp the issue.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no explaining things to people who wear guns for protection, but don't get why you should wear a mask.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to answer "You don't know where I've been.  Are you sure you want me to take it off?"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a flat tummied muscular male, and so far no one has said Boo about it.
I get the idea that bullies tend to not even try if you show a bit of confidence and posture.

But if someone does ask, I'll simply and politely explain that I don't want to get their mother sick later on when I'm banging her.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually reply with the truth. "I'm wearing this because I died twice in ICU from COVID." 

With one jackhole I did reply, "I don't have to wear this? Phew! It's hard to breathe, you know what with my temperature being over 100 and all." and then started mimicking taking it off. 

That one was a personal best land speed record of said idiot leaving.
 
Earthpuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wear one because I live in tRUmpland, surrounded by spreadneck covidiots.  I do not want to die from someone's willful ignorance and disrespect.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because I just got done going down on your mom and am savoring the flavoring.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how to convince you that you should care for other people.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to make you feel uncomfortable and piss you off.
That's why.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: I don't know how to convince you that you should care for other people.


Which is why we end up passing laws requiring that they do.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"To dampen the thick musk emanating from your mothers pussy"
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A year ago I gave good valid medical answers. But let's face it, at this point if somebody's asking you that they are looking for a fight or an argument. So now I just simply say 'because I'm ugly' and keep walking
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because f*ck you, that's why.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just tell them you are on the way to a bank robbery.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is, "so they can't identify me after I hit you with the pool cue" still acceptable?
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one has questioned me, but I'm not farking holding back and being "nice" if they do. Plague rats don't deserve to be answered like they're people and like they have legitimate opinions or beliefs. They deserve to be shiat on, denigrated, insulted and then I hope they farking die on their own lung goo and take most of their family out with them. No farking patience for plague lords and unamerican right winger shiat people.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer to use profanity to scam callers. "I don't care if the farking call is being recorded, you stupid shiateass coont."
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Just go to pull it off while saying, "oh, thank you, everyone was so afraid at the last store because I have Covid and was coughing up blood"
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Because it's your body and I have a say about what goes into it."
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Take the mask off and cough "rabies!"

Their scripts don't mention rabies and they don't know how it's spread.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I like to answer "You don't know where I've been.  Are you sure you want me to take it off?"


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ignore them..?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just go 1000x more whackadoodle on them. Start talking about how your cats told you the mask is a sign against the demigod Hiya who is fighting the street demons in another dimension and you are protecting yourself from the demon eggs that impregnate you through your nose.
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I got called a nazi because our booth asks people to wear masks when inside. Guy literally dragged his child out of the booth while she was trying to trade shiny rocks with one of out boothies. She was in tears.

/Life at the Renaissance festival.
//Vaxxed, of course.
///still taking as much precautions as possible.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pretend they don't exist and walk past them.
 
SmithHiller [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One of the advantages of being 6'3" and 250 pounds with a 6" beard is I don't get asked stupid questions like that. When you look like a biker idiots don't tend to give you too much crap.

In reality I'm a teddy bear, but my BS tolerance is at an all-time low since the stress of Covid is causing a divorce between my older brother and his ICU nurse wife.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Just go to pull it off while saying, "oh, thank you, everyone was so afraid at the last store because I have Covid and was coughing up blood"


You know.... Having a fake blood capsule stuffed in your cheek, that you can bite down on when you take off your mask, would be awesome.

No, not your butt cheek, moran.
 
JRoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I keep reading these stories about people doing this, but personally have never seen it happen. And i live deep in the heart of trumpville. People here could care less either way.
 
OutsmartBullet [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I tell them "the governor just signed a bill paying a $10,000 bounty to anyone who sues unvaccinated harlots struttin around"
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"There's a disease going around. Take your head out of the sand once in a while."
 
nytmare
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They've already forgotten about those times Trump wore a mask, and how "handsome" he looked in it.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Theaetetus: Just go to pull it off while saying, "oh, thank you, everyone was so afraid at the last store because I have Covid and was coughing up blood"

You know.... Having a fake blood capsule stuffed in your cheek, that you can bite down on when you take off your mask, would be awesome.

No, not your butt cheek, moran.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Because I don't like talking to people.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I live in a dickwad part of the country. Lots of hedge fund guys and high strung soccer moms with tennis pro shaped life size sex toys. Million dollar cars everywhere.

But as dickwady as they are, everybody is wearing a mask and nobody says boo about it. There was one person without a mask in Costco a weekend back and she got dogpiled for it.

So I guess what I'm saying is that I'm surrounded by dicks, but they're not as bad as the dicks in this story.
 
mrparks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"because I'm about to rob the bank" is also not a good answer.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've never been asked, but in my imagination I just tell them I have some really important shiat to do next week and I cannot be stuck in quarantine.
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrparks: "because I'm about to rob the bank" is also not a good answer.


Even if it is the truth.
 
Epicanis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Because it makes it harder for Mark Zuckerberg's face-recognition spy cameras to track me everywhere I go. Why do you think he encouraged all those don't-wear-a-mask memes going all over Facebook?"
 
Dodo David
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Subby is wrong. "IT'S PROTECTING YOU, JACKHOLE. NOW MIND YOUR OWN FU***NG BUSINESS, YOU SELFISH, UNVACCINATED PLAGUE RAT ASSH***" is the preferred response to, "Why are you wearing a mask?"  Mask-wearing people are just to polite to actually say it. Oh, they think it but do not say it.
 
wiwille
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When someone comes to a conclusion not based on reason, they'll rarely be swayed because of it.

"Because I'm a functioning adult" will do just fine.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JRoo: [i.imgflip.com image 612x407]


Thanks for reminding me of this one. At least we got some good memes out of this right?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
msinquefield
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Theaetetus: Just go to pull it off while saying, "oh, thank you, everyone was so afraid at the last store because I have Covid and was coughing up blood"

You know.... Having a fake blood capsule stuffed in your cheek, that you can bite down on when you take off your mask, would be awesome.

No, not your butt cheek, moran.


Nah, when you take the mask off, slip an alka seltzer in your mouth...The foaming at the mouth would have a decent effect too. And you won't stain your shirt!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's amazing how little lip these jackholes dare give you when you tower over them.


/Likewise, for some reason people are much quicker to confront little old ladies for wearing a fur coat than yell at bikers for wearing leather jackets.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm Tom Cruise-short but thinner and I haven't yet had anyone say anything to me about wearing a mask.
I'm generally polite to everyone in public but if it's warranted I will tell you to go fark yourself, at a minimum, along with whatever witty retort pops into my mind at the time.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Headline is mostly correct.

The actual preferred response is a bit shorter than written:

"FARK OFF, PLAGUE RAT!"
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wear masks because I'm not 100% coont.

/more like 50/50
 
Dodo David
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Subby is wrong. "IT'S PROTECTING YOU, JACKHOLE. NOW MIND YOUR OWN FU***NG BUSINESS, YOU SELFISH, UNVACCINATED PLAGUE RAT ASSH***" is the preferred response to, "Why are you wearing a mask?"  Mask-wearing people are just to polite to actually say it. Oh, they think it but do not say it.


Oops! Spelling error. My last two sentences should say, "Mask-wearing people are just too polite to actually say it. Oh, they think it but do not say it."
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: I wear masks because I'm not 100% coont.

/more like 50/50


Half a coont is an asshole. So, still viable for a good time.
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.