Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subbette here.  From the back cover:

A 25-year-old one-armed woman, Mickey Crow, and her best friend, reluctant socialite Pris, are hired by a friend to investigate a mysterious midnight disappearance of a lifeguard trainee for their paranormal podcast, the Contrary Crowcast.

Shell Beach turns out to be an odd place full of strange people. Why does the diner's waitress have a swimming pool full of sharks? Why is there no internet? Did that old fisherman with one leg really inspire the author of Jaws? Who is in the water constantly calling for help?

The answer will make you SHIVER.

SHIVER is the first in a series, and I have a second, related series planned, with alternate-reality versions of the characters in a steampunk universe, the one from my previous book, The Maw and Other Time Traveling Lizard Tales.

I'm trying to get my book out of the "friend of friend" reading group and to the public.  Any help and ideas for promotions would be appreciated greatly.  I have author pages on Amazon, Goodreads, and Facebook you can follow.

Big tentacle hugs to everyone who cared enough to click!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Congrats on getting published!
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I downloaded it. I'll give it a read and then give it a review
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thanks so much!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn. Chaugnar Faugn chtenff syha'h 'ai, fhtagn nafln'ghft n'ghayar fhtagn naflvulgtlagln athg shtunggli nglui Chaugnar Faugn f'nog, y'FARKIED
 
Thudfark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is there any nudity in it?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

I have questions.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Congratulations! Best of luck!
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The mermaids are naked.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

It's a tree frog using me as a tree.
 
devilskware
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good luck!
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
probably a dumb question, but is it going to be an audio book?
 
starsrift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wierdly, I have eleven cents more in my Amazon account than the price of the book but it's asking for me to push more money in. Farking international currencies.

I just thought I'd give it a bash because the price point indicates it is not complete dreck and I like finding new authors to enjoy, though I rate them on a completely different system from normal people other than high-standard sci-fi/fantasy editors, apparently.

Anyway, this is really just a bookmark post so that the next time I put money on my Kindle, I'll remember to check this out.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Who is in the water constantly calling for help?"

I think it's me.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm adding notes for any typos or formatting issues, so it might take more than an hour or two.
 
BeadHack [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Checked out the preview - not a bad start. Off to purchase.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I'm sorry but I haven't got that kind of budget right now.  In the future I would hope to release them all, even the back catalog, as audio, once sales are up there.  I haven't got any voice actor friends to help me out.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Anyway to buy it besides Amazon?
 
starsrift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

There is an amazing amount of voice talent out there that is ignored.
I'd be scared out of my pants if you don't have one friend who can clear their throat and drop their voice a register to speak out. Willing to do it is another thing entirely, tho. :/ I'm probably prejudiced, being constantly told I have a voice for radio or people unwilling to believe I'm a recording over the phone at my job, but I mean, we're out there.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Once I get my physical copies I'll be selling signed copies on Etsy (they are en route).  If you want an ebook not from Amazon contact me through my ultrafark or FB.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

forgot Etsy book shop link:  https://www.etsy.com/shop/beadsbybert​a​bird?section_id=31009238 'Again, it's not there yet as Amazon takes forever to ship author copies.  Expected to arrive next Friday (9/24).  Not all my books are there, just a few.
 
tdyak [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It shows as "free to me" in Kindle unlimited (I have downloaded it as well)

How do you make money from the kindle unlimited?
 
