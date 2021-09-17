 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   They are drinking our milkshakes   (ktla.com) divider line
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you can't like, own the water, man... it belongs to the universe
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until they hear about almonds and rice.
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in the middle of the desert:
vegasunzipped.comView Full Size
 
Cork on Fork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: you can't like, own the water, man... it belongs to the universe


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This puzzles me. How can marijuana growers be bad people?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why both babies and baskets should be outlawed.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Firm Tautology: Wait until they hear about almonds and rice.


And Nestle.
And the McMansion owners in Beverly Hills with lawns measured in acreage.

Seriously, grow operations are like the least of California's water drainages. Pun intended.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel believes there are hundreds of illegal grows in his southern Oregon county alone, many financed by overseas money.

Using a country bumpkin-level understanding of international financing, a bit of cop math, and a dash of regular ol' fashioned racism, he was able to figure out all of this information on his own. I guess the the only way to take down this gigantic swath of criminal criminals is a raise in pay and a bunch of unsupervised overtime. Please consider watching their recruitment music video for more information.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Firm Tautology: Wait until they hear about almonds and rice.

And Nestle.
And the McMansion owners in Beverly Hills with lawns measured in acreage.

Seriously, grow operations are like the least of California's water drainages. Pun intended.


I compromise by growing acres of weed at my Beverly Hills mansion.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Silly drug addicts.  Everyone knows that only the Nestle corporation is permitted to steal your water.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Our milkshakes?  But what of the boys in the yard?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If only there were an entire midwest where it could simply join the ranks of the staple crops grown with abundant water sources, and only one minor executive order or senate vote needed to make that happen....
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And now what are you going to do about cottonmouth? Clearly you guys didn't think this through.
 
ocelot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I thought outdoor grown dirtweed was no longer a thing.Good luck selling that caterpillar infested moldy crap here.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tman144: Meanwhile, in the middle of the desert:
[vegasunzipped.com image 700x480]


I understand the Vegas casino water features all recycle their water. (So I heard on an Indicator podcast, assuring me they're not nearly as problematic as the golf courses and suburban lawns out there.)
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel believes there are hundreds of illegal grows in his southern Oregon county alone, many financed by overseas money.

Using a country bumpkin-level understanding of international financing, a bit of cop math, and a dash of regular ol' fashioned racism, he was able to figure out all of this information on his own. I guess the the only way to take down this gigantic swath of criminal criminals is a raise in pay and a bunch of unsupervised overtime. Please consider watching their recruitment music video for more information.
[Fark user image image 425x232]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
