(Jalopnik)   Replace "Vaccine" with "Seat Belt" and rewind to the 1980s, and hear how goddamn pig-headed ignorant people sounded back then. At least if you didn't belt up, you were likely to only kill yourself, and not a half-dozen family members you sneezed on   (jalopnik.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's the real breakdown in the analogy -- when you got launched through the windshield glass and your corpse landed in the parking lot at the Dairy Queen, everyone who saw you land didn't have an accident of their own a few days later.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: That's the real breakdown in the analogy -- when you got launched through the windshield glass and your corpse landed in the parking lot at the Dairy Queen, everyone who saw you land didn't have an accident of their own a few days later.


Yep. Apples and oranges.

Now that we have that cleared up...
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: That's the real breakdown in the analogy -- when you got launched through the windshield glass and your corpse landed in the parking lot at the Dairy Queen, everyone who saw you land didn't have an accident of their own a few days later.


Although it would be funny if antivaxers who caught Covid turned into self disintegrating meat missiles.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A percentage of Americans have always been farking stupid. Not news, but thanks, Jalopnik.

My mistake in 2016 was underestimating that percentage.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's family members who are old, fat or compromised. The rest not so much.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: self disintegrating


You're half correct for a portion of them, so there's that.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hmm, thing is, if you're belted in, you have a fighting chance at recovering some accidents-in-progress. If you're not, you're too busy trying to brace to do anything productive.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I bet this is going to make the antivaccine crowd wearing their seatbelts.

Please proceed!

//Too bad the hospitals can't triage a no seat belt accident to the bottom of the pile
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have said I want someone to press someone like Doocy in AZ or Abbott in Texas about the seatbelt mandate and if it should remain.  I figure the most likely outcome is they say some BS like seatbelts actually save lives and masks don't.  If you press them and make it about the whole freedom thing, including the freedom to make bad choices, one of these farkers is gonna have to see about changing the seatbelt mandate.   Why I would want this is because I know the insurance lobby would shut that shiat down before it left committee.   But by then, I'm hoping that the base would be so riled up, they'd see it as a betrayal and cause even more in-fighting.

The best I can hope for in a lot of places is to get a schism big enough that it ends up splitting the dumbass vote and getting someone reasonable in.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stupid people forgot that it took 30 years to change peoples behavior and get the majority of people to wear a seatbelt.  Those people came up with a plan for stopping a virus that involved people changing their behavior overnight and are dumbfounded that they didn't get the results they wanted.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: That's the real breakdown in the analogy -- when you got launched through the windshield glass and your corpse landed in the parking lot at the Dairy Queen, everyone who saw you land didn't have an accident of their own a few days later.


Closest thing would be a passenger bouncing about the cabin injuring others.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The seatbelt law was needed more for the non-seatbelted that get traumatic injuries and require expensive medical needs possibly forever.  You might not want to belt up,  but it is your relatives that have to take care of your comatose lump.

There was talk back then that non-seabelters can sign a DNR with their insurance company; no medical intervention would be done in case of a traumatic injury.
 
chieromancer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Your argument is specious.  A seat belt can't kill you, doesn't have side effects, won't fail and kill you anyway. Plus if millions of seat belts were killing people, you could at least sue. The vax is not only not working, it's killing 10 times more people than reported, and there's no compensation fund.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: Stupid people forgot that it took 30 years to change peoples behavior and get the majority of people to wear a seatbelt.  Those people came up with a plan for stopping a virus that involved people changing their behavior overnight and are dumbfounded that they didn't get the results they wanted.


Counterpoint: Where were the decades-long protests over this mandated behavioral change?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
