(Salon)   When the government is trying to kill you, every day is January 6th
39
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people on a kill list don't Tweet their itinerary.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If the government wanted to kill you, you'd be dead. The government is actually hoping that the American People will find much enjoyment in the upcoming legal proceedings being brought by Dominion.

I know I will.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If he were targeted for termination, he'd have died on Jan 20, at 12:01 PM EST.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: If the government wanted to kill you, you'd be dead. The government is actually hoping that the American People will find much enjoyment in the upcoming legal proceedings being brought by Dominion.

I know I will.


Only his legal team wants him dead at this point. Everyone else from Dominion to scammers to his crack dealer stands to take his remaining fortune from him. His supporters think he's going to prevail, and the rest of us are here for the downfall.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Somewhere in Mike Lindell's house is one of his pillows.  But this one, this one is different.  It hangs on a wall in his home, bounded on all sides by an otherwise attractive frame.  But every time Mike says something a little crazier than the last crazy thing he said, every time he gets a little more forgetful, or talks about the stolen election, or denies that January 6th was an insurrection ... every time, the pillow changes, just a little at a time.  A seam pops.  A couple of threads fray.  A misshapen lump of memory foam gets Alzheimer's. The slip cover gains another wrinkle.  The tint changes, developing more and more of a discoloured, mottled appearance.  It begins to smell more and more of flop sweat.

It is The Pillow of Mike Lindell.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's the new John McAfee.
Only a lot dumber.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It certainly seems like he's veering into John McAfee coked-up crazyland.  I wonder if Mike wants someone to poop on him through a hammock too.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We really need a GoFundMe to scrape up the cash to get this guy in a rubber room somewhere.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"This is probably the only time where I had a little fear, and I had to pray, get on my knees, and pray to God. This was 10 days before the impeachment trial. And let me tell you. I'm 10 days before - and remember, at the time that that was like the - towards the end of January, you know, the impeachment trials were Tuesday following, like, the Feb. 8, OK?"

First of all, the impeachment trials were not in February... Second of all, does he smell burnt toast?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pretty much already know the answer to this, but who in the hell is giving this s*** bird air time still? And why are non right-wing media outlets doing it?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mike Lindell is extremely mentally unwell.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: We really need a GoFundMe to scrape up the cash to get this guy in a rubber room somewhere.


Instead of rubber, why not line them with his pillows.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Has he been doing drugs with Ted Nugent?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All that money and so much stupid.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Sounds like he's the new John McAfee.
Only a lot dumber.


I doubt Mike Pillow will make it to the Scam Boat stage of the journey
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whidbey: All that money and so much stupid.


Crack: Not even once.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Somewhere in Mike Lindell's house is one of his pillows.  But this one, this one is different.  It hangs on a wall in his home, bounded on all sides by an otherwise attractive frame.  But every time Mike says something a little crazier than the last crazy thing he said, every time he gets a little more forgetful, or talks about the stolen election, or denies that January 6th was an insurrection ... every time, the pillow changes, just a little at a time.  A seam pops.  A couple of threads fray.  A misshapen lump of memory foam gets Alzheimer's. The slip cover gains another wrinkle.  The tint changes, developing more and more of a discoloured, mottled appearance.  It begins to smell more and more of flop sweat.

It is The Pillow of Mike Lindell.


William Control - Dorian Gray
Youtube SAt-dskZ3w4
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Man, and to think he used to be a Fark post... Oh, LINDell..
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I never thought I would see the day where Jim Bakker would interview someone and the person he was interviewing was a bigger asshole than himself.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OldRod: "This is probably the only time where I had a little fear, and I had to pray, get on my knees, and pray to God. This was 10 days before the impeachment trial. And let me tell you. I'm 10 days before - and remember, at the time that that was like the - towards the end of January, you know, the impeachment trials were Tuesday following, like, the Feb. 8, OK?"

First of all, the impeachment trials were not in February... Second of all, does he smell burnt toast?


Weren't the second ones in February, just after Trump left office?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have kept MyPillow clean
I have kept my secret well
Now the day has come
My brain has burned away
Follow me
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't like seeing people with undiagnosed mental problems like this but also fark him for all the damage he's done.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I never thought I would see the day where Jim Bakker would interview someone and the person he was interviewing was a bigger asshole than himself.


I can't wait for them to combine forces and sell cream of potato soup mix in a MyPillow.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lindell must soon mount a legal defense against Dominion Voting Systems and its $1.3 billion civil defamation lawsuit against him and several other defendants, but may not be helping his cause by repeatedly contradicting his legal team, which has argued he is not profiting from his attacks on the company. On Thursday night, he announced that the promo code "Dominion" will now yield deep discounts on MyPillow products.

(Snip)

Last week, the bedding king claimed that his antagonistic relationship with Dominion Voting Systems was good for business, saying he had recently hired an additional 200 employees.

I like that he's not just ignoring the good advice of his lawyers, he's actually making up shiat to ignore it harder because it boosts his ego.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All you'd need to kill this turd is $100 worth of crack and a glass rose from the gas station, he'll take care of the rest.

thumbor.forbes.comView Full Size
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: whidbey: All that money and so much stupid.

Crack: Not even once.


He always had an addictive, obsessive personality. Addicted to gambling as a teenager, then cocaine later, then religion, and now, Trumpism and conspiracy theories about the election.

Addictive people always seem to find some new thing to fixate their lives around.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lindell must soon mount a legal defense against Dominion Voting Systems and its $1.3 billion civil defamation lawsuit against him and several other defendants, but may not be helping his cause by repeatedly contradicting his legal team, which has argued he is not profiting from his attacks on the company. On Thursday night, he announced that the promo code "Dominion" will now yield deep discounts on MyPillow products.


*Facepalm*
 
Charles of York [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But the far right still loves this stool sample and buys his crap pillows
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TastyEloi: Nick Nostril: whidbey: All that money and so much stupid.

Crack: Not even once.

He always had an addictive, obsessive personality. Addicted to gambling as a teenager, then cocaine later, then religion, and now, Trumpism and conspiracy theories about the election.

Addictive people always seem to find some new thing to fixate their lives around.


Might as well face it you're addicted to Trump.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fireproof: OldRod: "This is probably the only time where I had a little fear, and I had to pray, get on my knees, and pray to God. This was 10 days before the impeachment trial. And let me tell you. I'm 10 days before - and remember, at the time that that was like the - towards the end of January, you know, the impeachment trials were Tuesday following, like, the Feb. 8, OK?"

First of all, the impeachment trials were not in February... Second of all, does he smell burnt toast?

Weren't the second ones in February, just after Trump left office?


Well, damn, you're right.  The House impeached him on January 13, but the Senate trial wasn't until February 9
 
JRoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My-Pill-Oh,-I'm-So-High
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The old white asshole with dementia is saying crazy things? Shocking.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: [Fark user image image 425x476]


That's some nightmare fuel right there.

I laughed, anyway.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Killary Klinton can infiltrate a maximum security prison, turn off the cameras, and make Epstein's death look like a suicide, but a doughy crack addict who will show up at your door for $10 is just too dang slippery. Assassination ain't what it used to be.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTA:  "He then continued with a favorite theme, describing the Jan. 6 Capitol siege as the work of anti-Trump forces."

You have to admire the professionalism of those Antifa-trained, Soros-paid crisis actors, all willing to plead guilty and go to prison for a few months (or years) to maintain the cover story!

Honestly, I think the folks who would like to see him dead are his family and employees, seeing as how he's pissing away all of his money and those folks will be out of work.

/5150 hold, ASAP.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

indy_kid: FTA:  "He then continued with a favorite theme, describing the Jan. 6 Capitol siege as the work of anti-Trump forces."

You have to admire the professionalism of those Antifa-trained, Soros-paid crisis actors, all willing to plead guilty and go to prison for a few months (or years) to maintain the cover story!

Honestly, I think the folks who would like to see him dead are his family and employees, seeing as how he's pissing away all of his money and those folks will be out of work.

/5150 hold, ASAP.


His fortune is probably all debts now, like his Idol.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Anxiety and paranoia are side-effects of long term cocaine use.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UltimaCS: Killary Klinton can infiltrate a maximum security prison, turn off the cameras, and make Epstein's death look like a suicide, but a doughy crack addict who will show up at your door for $10 is just too dang slippery. Assassination ain't what it used to be.


Killary had all that practice beforehand, though - I mean, she's been killing since '92 with impunity. The Clintons make John Wick look like a novice numismatist. From campaign workers to world leaders, no one's untouchable when it comes to Killary Klinton.
 
