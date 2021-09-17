 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   "I've got my own passport. It's called the 'Bill of Rights.' I think this will be all behind us in a couple of years." Make that six feet above us, right now   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
58
    More: Stupid, Vaccination, final videos, Tristan Graham, Alabama YouTubers, The Final, YouTube, A Couple More Years, According to Jim  
•       •       •

1086 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2021 at 2:20 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that certainly makes their eBay advice suspect
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't die from Covid.  They died from stupidity.  Covid only hastened the process.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd like to say that that's a shame.

I'd like to, but that would be a lie.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So many people are so stupid they lack any sense of self preservation.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You do not have a "right" to endanger others during a pandemic.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
REPEAT
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That article made my day. Thanks for dying!
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What, they died again?
 
robodog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Unfortunately Darwin swung and missed, they already had children so their defective genes will live on.

/feel bad for the kids that they had such terrible parents, maybe some nurture by not insane people can win out over their defective nature
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
foreverbox.meme
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I have several friends in Alabama.   They believe that the state would be better if 70% of the populace died overnight.   As an Ohioan, I sympathize.
 
Eravior
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How many times are those two idiots going to die? Someone needs to add cement to their burial plots.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looks like the virus really picked them.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

oldernell: They didn't die from Covid.  They died from stupidity.  Covid only hastened the process.


Darwin has been so gracious to the American stupids for so long, I thought he was sleeping. I am so glad to see these smug morons finally take it in the keister.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: What, they died again?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: [Fark user image image 624x500]

/oblig


All that after he farked that pie?

Jesus really is all forgiving.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So nice it was greened twice.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They died of COVID twice now?  Geez, Delta's a real biatch.
 
Khellendros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nowhere in the Bill of Rights is there listed the right to be a human plague vector.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: What, they died again?


They were recycled. Like this article.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm sure they'll be checking that "passport" of yours at the gates of hell.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yawn.....thoughts.....prayers.....what​ever.
 
eKonk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All my life, I thought religion was bullshiat. Then the pandemic rolled around, and I figured, "What the hell? Why not?" and started praying. Much to my amazement, God is very responsive to my prayers - every time I hear about one of these antivax/pro-plague morans, I pray that they get what they deserve. Sure enough, one by one (or in this case, two!), God answers my prayers with a resounding "YES!"
 
Nirbo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eKonk: All my life, I thought religion was bullshiat. Then the pandemic rolled around, and I figured, "What the hell? Why not?" and started praying. Much to my amazement, God is very responsive to my prayers - every time I hear about one of these antivax/pro-plague morans, I pray that they get what they deserve. Sure enough, one by one (or in this case, two!), God answers my prayers with a resounding "YES!"


You're praying to the Old Testament God.

He gets shiat done.

/in the stories anyways
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
YAY! Thanks, COVID-19!
 
Bazolar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

eKonk: All my life, I thought religion was bullshiat. Then the pandemic rolled around, and I figured, "What the hell? Why not?" and started praying. Much to my amazement, God is very responsive to my prayers - every time I hear about one of these antivax/pro-plague morans, I pray that they get what they deserve. Sure enough, one by one (or in this case, two!), God answers my prayers with a resounding "YES!"


Still missed the big orange turd.  Of course he got extra special treatment when he got it.
 
EL EM
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Might be behind us, but like a possum on the road, he didn't make it.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Haha, another couple headed for the long dirt nap.

Must suck to be so stupid.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Khellendros: Nowhere in the Bill of Rights is there listed the right to be a human plague vector.



You just don't know the Bill of Rights like I do!   Have you ever studied the Bill of Rights?  Have you?  I have.  The founding fathers knew what they we doing!

For religious discussions, substitute "Bible" for "Bill of Rights" and "Jebus" for "the Founding Fathers"

What do you mean "studied"?  It's a collection of words
(Offended Stare)
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So these assholes get to be exempt from the passport requirements?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: REPEAT


They died again?

/yes repeat
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Later, honkies.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I have several friends in Alabama.   They believe that the state would be better if 70% of the populace died overnight.   As an Ohioan, I sympathize.


Pretty much everyone thinks that 50% of the population are morons out to get everyone killed.

The only disagreement is about which half we're talking about.
 
lennavan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

eKonk: All my life, I thought religion was bullshiat. Then the pandemic rolled around, and I figured, "What the hell? Why not?" and started praying. Much to my amazement, God is very responsive to my prayers - every time I hear about one of these antivax/pro-plague morans, I pray that they get what they deserve. Sure enough, one by one (or in this case, two!), God answers my prayers with a resounding "YES!"


Every time?  Because by my count, COVID/God missed giving the most important plague rat moran what he deserved.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whidbey: [media-amazon.com image 240x350]


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Unknown_Poltroon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We need a bill of responsibilities to go along with it.  Clearly people need them written down
 
deathdidpartme
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You people are sick
Celebrating someone death is sick
Wait until they piss on your grave
Will your family know why
 
kptchris
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Won the Herman Cain Award I see.
 
gbv23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

robodog: Unfortunately Darwin swung and missed, they already had children so their defective genes will live on.

/feel bad for the kids that they had such terrible parents, maybe some nurture by not insane people can win out over their defective nature


Won't they just starve to death, most anti vaxers seem to be against social welfare for starving children.

Oh wait...somebody not selfish saw to that about 100 years ago.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fairly certain this is a repeat.

TypoFlyspray: whidbey: [media-amazon.com image 240x350]

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 285x401]


O.o
 
Pucca
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
syfy.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: [Fark user image 709x400]


This
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

deathdidpartme: You people are sick
Celebrating someone death is sick
Wait until they piss on your grave
Will your family know why


Because celebrating someone's stupidity is so healthy
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

deathdidpartme: You people are sick
Celebrating someone death is sick
Wait until they piss on your grave
Will your family know why

Fark user imageView Full Size


and

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.