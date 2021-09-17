 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News9 Oklahoma)   Team COVID loses another court battle after the judge realizes they're asking for something really farking stupid. Tag is for the judge   (news9.com) divider line
12
    More: Hero, Implementation, Education, Oklahoma County judge, Edmond, Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma County, Oklahoma, Edmond Public Schools' policy, Government  
•       •       •

1750 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2021 at 9:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's becoming of this country? It's getting to the point where you can't even try to kill your own kid without some asshole judge interfering
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
parents want State funded Daycare. and do not care if their kid gets sick while they go to work
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That has to be distinguished from the irreparable harm of these students, their mental health and emotional issues,"

Thinking back to when I was a kid, 2 weeks off from school would have done wonders for me mental and emotional health.
 
ISO15693 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"my kid is struggling with remote learning. This is harming his constitutional rights. We'd prefer the continuous widespread plague and death your honor"
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTFA : "A group of EPS parents are taking the district to court over policies that require unvaccinated kids to quarantine at home if they are exposed to a positive COVID case."

Yeah, that's a very basic public health tool using contact tracing. Since the virus can be spread asymptotically with severe downstream effects, we have to make sure no one spreads it unchecked. It sucks for all of us, but the Constitution is not a suicide pact.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
True story- less than an hour after I submitted this, we were notified that our 11yr old was a close contact with a C19+, but not at that school. Fortunately, I was able to get her vaccination sequence done and finished before the term started by taking her to a different city and moving her birthdate back 3 months. And she's a good masker, so between those I think she'll be ok, though we are quarantining her at home for a bit following CDC guidelines.
 
daffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That is a great judge. I'm nervous about my grandsons going to school. Last year his two friends had contracted it. They sat right on either side of him. He wears his mask every day. I am hoping that they give the go ahead for kids to get vaccinations.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It will harm my child to be deprived of his opportunity to kill his classmates! This will ruin his chances of being admitted to Killemgood University!!
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Texas...
Williamson County district judge blocks Round Rock ISD's mask mandate
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gosh I remember when we just pretend murdered our classmates in Fark, Marry, Kill.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Somacandra: True story- less than an hour after I submitted this, we were notified that our 11yr old was a close contact with a C19+, but not at that school. Fortunately, I was able to get her vaccination sequence done and finished before the term started by taking her to a different city and moving her birthdate back 3 months. And she's a good masker, so between those I think she'll be ok, though we are quarantining her at home for a bit following CDC guidelines.


I hope she's negative!  (((((HUGS)))))
 
Bread314
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I love that the judge's ruling is based on the fact that the parents cannot show any proof of harm.  No harm, no injunction.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.