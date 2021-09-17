 Skip to content
(NYPost)   China threatens to Nuke Australia   (nypost.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can't scare Australians. Everything in their country is already trying to kill them.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Deathclaws really are fallout mutated kangaroos.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's fun watching the right-wing derp press pivot from "Why is Biden so weak on China?" to "Why is crazy Joe Biden being so aggressive towards China?" on a dime.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walker: You can't scare Australians. Everything in their country is already trying to kill them.

they're  pretty scared these days. they aren't even allowed to leave their houses.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkkkkkkkkkkk China
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta nuke something.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a NY Post link so I'm assuming the real story has something to do with a Panda Express and Outback Steakhouse.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: It's a NY Post link so I'm assuming the real story has something to do with a Panda Express and Outback Steakhouse.


Funny, like a clown
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want irradiated drop bears?  Because that's how you get irradiated drop bears.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Australia was smart they'd make nuclear weapons and stop farking around. if you have nukes you're inviolate. The reason the nuclear states don't want you to have nukes is they know this.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the US, and UN, and EU unlesh all of their nukes on china.  Today.  Glass the entire country.

Problem solved.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its an obvious statement.. they start a program to build Nuclear Powered Submarines and they are firmly on the target list for both Russia and China (and the US special 'oh we are just doing theory' list). What did you expect?
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlikely tag would have been more appropriate.  China isn't going to nuke anyone.  As much as we may grind each others gears, our economies are so interconnected that neither of us can afford open conflict with each other.  It's MAD, but with economic destruction rather than physical destruction.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh cool. This covid shiat has gotten boring. We need some new excitement and entertainment.
China nuking Australia? Awesome. Is it gonna be on fb live or do I need to get a cable tv subscription?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurelyShirley: Oh cool. This covid shiat has gotten boring. We need some new excitement and entertainment.
China nuking Australia? Awesome. Is it gonna be on fb live or do I need to get a cable tv subscription?


Amazon Prime exclusive.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no proportional response to a nuclear attack from China. Everyone knows the Weeners strike will be Three Gorges, and the flood will kill a half billion.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gen x. I grew up figuring we were all gonna get nuked by the next weekend...every week.

I laugh at India and Pakistan. I laugh at the Koreas. And I especially laugh at a country of factories that wants to nuke the people who buy the shiat that those factories make.

I mean, really. That's how you get poverty. Like, when your leader decides that labor and capital are interchangeable, and encourages you to double the population in a generation's time. This begets the worst famines in your country's history, followed by population reduction program that encourages female infanticide and diaspora to the extent that you have a hundred million dudes with no place to put their dicks.

Come on, China. Figure it out.

/lol my wife is Chinese and that's where I put my dick
//but not tonight...I'm drunk
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China's power and influence comes solely from being the main manufacturer of consumer bullshiat for the rest of the world, I'm not going to worry about them blowing up their customers just yet.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: SurelyShirley: Oh cool. This covid shiat has gotten boring. We need some new excitement and entertainment.
China nuking Australia? Awesome. Is it gonna be on fb live or do I need to get a cable tv subscription?

Amazon Prime exclusive.


Perfect! Got that covered. Just don't interrupt the latest season of "Billions".
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool story, China. Is the booster going to stay attached like in the cartoons (and their space program)?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Gotta nuke something.


Does Australia have whales?

Nuke Australian whales
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have the US, and UN, and EU unlesh all of their nukes on china.  Today.  Glass the entire country.

Problem solved.


When a really stupid idea is needed, you never disappoint.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
..caused outrage in France, which was not invited to participate

In Bird culture, this is considered a dick move.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China is empowered by their Taliban buddies. They probably love Taliban so much they're gonna change their world famous store Alibaba to Talibaba.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China's Army is impressive and all on Paper and Youtube Troll Farm Vids like Russias Military always claiming to have this, that or whatever new super mega death weapons meanwhile their actual Military is heald together with Ducktape and Gorilla Glue.
They're Regional Powers at best, they can fuq up anyone near by but they have absolutely 0 chances at crossing the Atlantic or Pacific for a good old 1v1 fight.
The US however has proven time and time again they can and will cross any ocean required to curbstomp anyone to dust. Their back half of the game, the nation building after the invasion kinda sucks balls though.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we really should be at war with them. they are worse than nazi's, and those guys were pretty bad. i mean, china, not australia. little weiners are cool.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: It's a NY Post link so I'm assuming the real story has something to do with a Panda Express and Outback Steakhouse.

Funny, like a clown


jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Go ahead China. You want to end your own country for all time? Feel free.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jmr61: Go ahead China. You want to end your own country for all time? Feel free.


Your assuming the US would counterstrike a China strike on Australia or Taiwan.

Ask the Ukraine about how those US assurances are.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: we really should be at war with them. they are worse than nazi's, and those guys were pretty bad. i mean, china, not australia. little weiners are cool.


I've lived in China.

You are incorrect.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: They're Regional Powers at best, they can fuq up anyone near by but they have absolutely 0 chances at crossing the Atlantic or Pacific for a good old 1v1 fight.


If it came to a shooting war, they'd be able to control land based neighbors when natural terrain doesn't get in their way, e.g. the Himalayan.  They'd have a tough time in the South China Sea if the US navy decided to get aggressive.  In the big ocean, their only hope is avoidance, and our navy is very good at finding things.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fano: jim32rr: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: It's a NY Post link so I'm assuming the real story has something to do with a Panda Express and Outback Steakhouse.

Funny, like a clown

[Fark user image image 425x294]


Mindlock [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

aperson: Unlikely tag would have been more appropriate.  China isn't going to nuke anyone.  As much as we may grind each others gears, our economies are so interconnected that neither of us can afford open conflict with each other.  It's MAD, but with economic destruction rather than physical destruction.


There was a lot of talk like that before.

Back in 1913.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aperson: Unlikely tag would have been more appropriate.  China isn't going to nuke anyone.  As much as we may grind each others gears, our economies are so interconnected that neither of us can afford open conflict with each other.  It's MAD, but with economic destruction rather than physical destruction.


China isn't going to set out to nuke anyone.

But we are now at a point where we have a lot of powers aiming nukes at other nations. And we have a lot of shiat stirrers coming into power. All it takes is a pair of shiat stirrers to take things too far.

When that happens, it won't be a bunch of tactical geniuses working off of a plan. It's going to be a mad scramble.

Just try to look surprised when it happens.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What country isn't a nuclear target?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: hina isn't going to set out to nuke anyone.


They aren't, but they might start a conventional war with someone (maybe Taiwan).  If the US gets dragged into it, China could start losing.  And I don't put it past those bastard in Beijing to fire a nuke rather than admit defeat.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have the US, and UN, and EU unlesh all of their nukes on china.  Today.  Glass the entire country.

Problem solved.


Well, if you live near a major city or military instillation, it will solve all of your problems anyway.
If you live in the middle of nowhere, it will multiply them untill you either slowly die in agony, or take the easy way out.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mindlock: aperson: Unlikely tag would have been more appropriate.  China isn't going to nuke anyone.  As much as we may grind each others gears, our economies are so interconnected that neither of us can afford open conflict with each other.  It's MAD, but with economic destruction rather than physical destruction.

There was a lot of talk like that before.

Back in 1913.


There were nukes in 1913?
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This isn't really news. Australia has US bases which are as I understand it critical for military communications. We were a nuclear target during the cold war and if shiat kicks off between the US and China then we're going to be a nuclear target anyway. Just because we've cancelled an order for diesel-electric submarines and decided to have nuclear powered subs instead is a tiny, tiny change.

This headline is more about the fact that our Defense Minister, a far-right dipshiat from Queensland, keeps bagging out China and talking up any threat in a desperate effort to be relevant.

The simple fact is that China doesn't have to do anything militarily to fark us up. If they stop buying our iron ore then our economy collapses. That's a much bigger existential threat to Australia than anything involving nuclear weapons.
 
daffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: You can't scare Australians. Everything in their country is already trying to kill them.


Exactly what I was going to say. They are some of the toughest people ever.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: If Australia was smart they'd make nuclear weapons and stop farking around. if you have nukes you're inviolate. The reason the nuclear states don't want you to have nukes is they know this.


That + the leader of one of those "shiat hole countries" could be an unstable senile narcissistic psychopath who throws tantrums when told "no".

//oh wait, that happened to us
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark has way more than its share of warmongers. I don't get it.

If GenX know anything, it is that nuclear weapons are game pieces. They mean very little and are not scary. They require rationality to build and manage. And once you assume rationality, then the crazy and "the unthinkable" can be assumed away.

I think the response to these drumbeats of war and war toys and supertanks and ICBMs is to pretty much ignore them. If some media reports talk about x, ignore them. If a GOVERNMENT talks about x, you can still pretty much ignore it. Do not worry about x until people stop talking about it. China does not make reality. China has to DEAL with reality, and it is entitled to comment about it. The comments are not reality.

People need to calm down. Get busy and you will be surprised how little you think about war. Which implies that only lazy idiots sit around wanking to war scenarios. Look at how easily Trump manipulated people with North Korea. That should be a clue to how stupid it all is.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

H31N0US: some_beer_drinker: we really should be at war with them. they are worse than nazi's, and those guys were pretty bad. i mean, china, not australia. little weiners are cool.

I've lived in China.

You are incorrect.


so did i, for 20 years. in beijing.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: The simple fact is that China doesn't have to do anything militarily to fark us up. If they stop buying our iron ore then our economy collapses


If your entire economy depends on a single export, you are already farked.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aperson: Unlikely tag would have been more appropriate.  China isn't going to nuke anyone.  As much as we may grind each others gears, our economies are so interconnected that neither of us can afford open conflict with each other.  It's MAD, but with economic destruction rather than physical destruction.


True. But china lately is also doing a pretty good job of trying to fark up trade relations with Australia.
 
Magnus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Stupid Guitar: What country isn't a nuclear target?


Greenland. Bolivia. Paraguay. Fiji Islands. Ecuador. Madagascar. Seychelles. Lichtenstein. Montenegro. Albania. Haiti. Bermuda. Iceland. Ireland.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: aperson: Unlikely tag would have been more appropriate.  China isn't going to nuke anyone.  As much as we may grind each others gears, our economies are so interconnected that neither of us can afford open conflict with each other.  It's MAD, but with economic destruction rather than physical destruction.

China isn't going to set out to nuke anyone.

But we are now at a point where we have a lot of powers aiming nukes at other nations. And we have a lot of shiat stirrers coming into power. All it takes is a pair of shiat stirrers to take things too far.

When that happens, it won't be a bunch of tactical geniuses working off of a plan. It's going to be a mad scramble.

Just try to look surprised when it happens.


But an armed society is a polite society.
Drawing parallels to the 2nd Amendment, everyone should open carry their nukes.

//and look how peaceful & polite we are
//GOPniks only want to own the libs because they don't have enough guns
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: RTOGUY: Gotta nuke something.

Does Australia have whales?

Nuke Australian whales


Japan keeps killing them (in Australian waters) for science.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's the 80's again? Ho hum.

/Lives near the main west coast naval base. One flash and I'm ash.
 
