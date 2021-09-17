 Skip to content
(NYPost)   That's not a charging station   (nypost.com) divider line
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a USB Printer cable to me. Though how he ended up with both ends dangling out of Mr. Winky is a mystery.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Now that's a new excuse...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"A UK teen had to undergo emergency surgery after a bananas attempt to measure his manhood resulted in him getting a USB cable lodged in his urethra."
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Not kink-shaming.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Xai: Now that's a new excuse...


Yeah.....  Measuring.  By sticking a USB cable up your pee hole.  As if that's a much better excuse than "I saw it on the Internet and it looked like it felt good, so..."
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't think I've ever closed a browser tab so quickly
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You measure from the outside moron.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
cable became lodged in the curious teen's scrotum like an electronic catheter
Not surprised that a NY Post writer has zero understanding of anatomy
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Should have just pulled it out like he's starting a lawnmower.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Micro-USB
 
special20
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dude must have thought... "I stuck that rolling pin up me bum and it hurt at first, but then made me splooge... maybe this wire in me willie is going to be like that... "
 
special20
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: cable became lodged in the curious teen's scrotum like an electronic catheter Not surprised that a NY Post writer has zero understanding of anatomy


memecreator.orgView Full Size

I am not surprised one bit.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hah! Now USP cable! Yeah!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Narrator:
He was not measuring the length of his penis.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Should have just pulled it out like he's starting a lawnmower.


Ok, your comment made me double-over and cross my legs real quick.

Bravo!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
His days of standing to pee are done.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have a childhood friend that as a kid had to go to the ER to get a LEGO antenna removed from his urethra. I sure hope he doesn't read Fark or our next conversation might be awkward. Unless it was really common to have kids with LEGO in their junk in the early 1980s.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
images.roughtrade.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
MIL-STD-38-triple-nine USB 2.0 TYPE A connector?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, that's gonna require an extraction tool.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Shoving things inside something is the best method to measure it's length. For example, to measure your height rectally...
 
bughunter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark autoformatting ftw!
 
