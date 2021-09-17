 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Current ranking: Moderna = Gryffindor, Pfizer = Ravenclaw, J&J = Hufflepuff, horse paste = Slytherin   (cnn.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting, Vaccine, Immune system, authorized coronavirus vaccines, DNA, Genetics, Influenza, Moderna vaccine, Common cold  
•       •       •

530 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2021 at 5:35 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now is that really fair to slytherin, they were a lot of things but not stupid.

Horse paste= durslies
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So how about letting the folks who got the J&J shot get a booster since it seems like they likely need it the most?

/he asks selfishly
 
bughunter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Chabash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I got my second pfizer in late March and my 4 year old tested positive on Tuesday, which is roughly when my breakthrough symptoms started cropping up. I feel like absolute shiat and he had a slight fever for 12 hours. God damn daycare and unvaxxed parents.
 
Al!
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So how about letting the folks who got the J&J shot get a booster since it seems like they likely need it the most?

/he asks selfishly


I'm not even entirely sure why there isn't a 2nd dose for J&J to begin with, unless their studies found that a 2nd dose doesn't protect any better. The 1 dose of J&J is only a few percentage points higher than a single dose of Moderna.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Aw, I always thought I was a Ravenclaw, but I guess I'm a Hufflepuff.

/I sound fat
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Now is that really fair to slytherin, they were a lot of things but not stupid.

Horse paste= durslies


Yep, came here to post this. Slytherin is maybe Sputnik.  Ministry of Magic is sinovac. Hydrochloroquinine is Gilderoy Lockhart.  Bleach is Dolores umbridge.  "Ma immune system" it's Death Eaters.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure horse paste is House Sparklypoo.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Horse paste will save us!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Vaccine effectiveness for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 91% at 14 -120 days after receipt of the second vaccine dose but declined significantly to 77% at more than 120 days"

farkety fark
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I feel like a monarch with this Moderna in my veins, aw yeah.
 
Al!
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Aw, I always thought I was a Ravenclaw, but I guess I'm a Hufflepuff.

/I sound fat


iirc, I was determined by a friend to be a Gryffindor, because I don't just go around trying to open doors that I have no business opening. If I don't have the key, it's not my door. It works out here that I'm also Gryffindor.

/has almost no knowledge of the Harry Potter universe
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: "Vaccine effectiveness for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 91% at 14 -120 days after receipt of the second vaccine dose but declined significantly to 77% at more than 120 days"

farkety fark


Welp.  That explains my "breakthrough" case.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I took the quiz. It said I was a Hufflepuff, even though I had the Gryffindor vaccine. I hope it doesn't make my nuts swell.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So what about the AZ vax?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Now is that really fair to slytherin, they were a lot of things but not stupid.


With notable exceptions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Lack of functioning brain cells, a penchant for watching Fox News. You think that wearing a mask is political, and you didn't get a vaccine. Hmmmm, where to put you.... Better be....MAGAT*RD!"
 
goatharper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chabash: daycare and unvaxxed parents.


So who will remember this and vote accordingly?

farking nobody, that's who.

"Oh, they're both the same!"

"My vote doesn't count because reasons!"

And that is how 25% of America controls 75% of America.

Don't vote.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Al!: fragMasterFlash: So how about letting the folks who got the J&J shot get a booster since it seems like they likely need it the most?

/he asks selfishly

I'm not even entirely sure why there isn't a 2nd dose for J&J to begin with, unless their studies found that a 2nd dose doesn't protect any better. The 1 dose of J&J is only a few percentage points higher than a single dose of Moderna.


There was originally a theoretical concern that the body might develop immunity to an adenovirus vector, shutting down the 2nd dose before it could do its thing. The Russian vaccine uses two different types of adenovirus for the 2 shots to avoid this.

I don't know if that was a factor in J&J's decision, or if it was just a gamble that they could reduce cost and complexity while still getting "good enough" performance.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chabash: I got my second pfizer in late March and my 4 year old tested positive on Tuesday, which is roughly when my breakthrough symptoms started cropping up. I feel like absolute shiat and he had a slight fever for 12 hours. God damn daycare and unvaxxed parents.


Interesting that you, a vaxxed person, are talking about your COVID symptoms while blaming your illness on unvaxxed people who caught COVID. There are plenty of vaxxed people spreading it around (in addition to unvaxxed kids). Vaxxed people are not always being particularly conscientious. There are a few ways to mitigate risk and vaccination is just one way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Where's all the hoity toity Pfizer people at now?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/got moderna
// doesn't really matter what brand right now just get one
///three for the third shot to come
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Al!: gonegirl: Aw, I always thought I was a Ravenclaw, but I guess I'm a Hufflepuff.

/I sound fat

iirc, I was determined by a friend to be a Gryffindor, because I don't just go around trying to open doors that I have no business opening. If I don't have the key, it's not my door. It works out here that I'm also Gryffindor.

/has almost no knowledge of the Harry Potter universe


Not to make this too much about HP nerddom, though I expect someone else will, but a Gryffindor would totally open a door they aren't meant to open; it's the genesis of quite a few plot points. Ravenclaw is the one who wouldn't, but because of smarts rather than fear. Basically: Gryffindor=bravery, Ravenclaw=intellectual, Hufflepuff=loyalty, Slytherin=opportunist.

Anyway.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ooooo, careful. Might make all the fans of Wizard Nazis upset with that.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chabash: I got my second pfizer in late March and my 4 year old tested positive on Tuesday, which is roughly when my breakthrough symptoms started cropping up. I feel like absolute shiat and he had a slight fever for 12 hours. God damn daycare and unvaxxed parents.


I'd get tested just to be sure.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Now is that really fair to slytherin, they were a lot of things but not stupid.

Horse paste= durslies


Slytherin are the ones who ignore all vaccines, masks, and make no effort to self distance. Then when they catch it, they expect taxpayers to shell out 2 grand for a regeneron cocktail before they check into a hospital and take a spot from a heart patient.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oddly, that's the second Harry Potter breakdown in a few days that placed me in Ravenclaw. Kinda makes fits too.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Oddly, that's the second Harry Potter breakdown in a few days that placed me in Ravenclaw. Kinda makes fits too.


Makes sense/fits.

/Was being rushed by my hungry cat.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'll take shiat I Can't Do Anything About for $200, Alex, er, Mayim, uh, who the fark ever ...

/Moderna (shrug)
//I don't feel super-protected, but so far so good
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

little big man: I feel like a monarch with this Moderna in my veins, aw yeah.


The butterfly?
 
RichMeatyTaste
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

little big man: I feel like a monarch with this Moderna in my veins, aw yeah.


I'm triple Moderna, it's like being Wolverine.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: AlgaeRancher: Now is that really fair to slytherin, they were a lot of things but not stupid.

Horse paste= durslies

Slytherin are the ones who ignore all vaccines, masks, and make no effort to self distance. Then when they catch it, they expect taxpayers to shell out 2 grand for a regeneron cocktail before they check into a hospital and take a spot from a heart patient.


I see what you're saying and won't deny it's a way of looking at things. Another is that it's just Muggles denying there's a problem, and Slytherins are super snobby about whichever vaccine they all decided to get. Like also they were the ones in the beginning gaming the system so they could get the vax before all the old people, you know?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If we're sticking solely with magical analogies, horse paste = wormtail.

Ie, more likely to kill than help, or to unleash something awful.

Though I suppose horse paste = Dolores Umbridge could work too.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.