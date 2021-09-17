 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   "Lastly, Hodges told police, according to the release, that he used the money he stole to purchase Halloween decorations, and other items"   (wjactv.com) divider line
6
    More: Facepalm, Western PA man, Pennsylvania, Police, Altoona card shop  
•       •       •

416 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2021 at 4:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
followup
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he didn't waste it.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the sharpest tool in the shed.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As one does...
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He blew it all on samhain and samhain accessories.
 
skybird659
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sounds like a career inmate just wanted to go home.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.