(CNN)   CNN asking the tough questions: "What are nuclear-powered submarines and how do they work?"
58
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're obviously towed by dolphins, next question.
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it sorcery? I'll bet it's sorcery.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know most of them dont respond too well to bullets.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And should you use screen doors in them?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: And should you use screen doors in them?


Duh. You have to open the front screen door to let the sub fill with water. Then, you close it, and open the back screen door to push the sub forward when the water goes out.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, why do I have to keep reading these technical manuals?
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this for real?
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the sub uses a photonics mast -- a piece of electronic wizardry that includes high-definition and infrared video -- to monitor the battlespace.

Cool. Can we find the Nessie now?
 
Super_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot rock make boat go
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When a neutron and a nucleus love each other very much.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are nuclear-powered submarines


OK, boomer.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not that bad of a question. It gives context to the story and there are a lot of people don't know the advantages of the new program.

They're able to submerge longer. They're quieter and are less detectable by sonar.

I think I heard singing.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: I know most of them dont respond too well to bullets.


"I thought I heard singing, sir."
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I think I heard singing.


DAMN IT, DAMN IT, DAMN YOU, DAMN EVERYTHING, DAMMIT DAMMIT DAMMIT!
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dems/Libs are stupid enough to need an explanation about technology that has been around for 40+ years.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: What are nuclear-powered submarines


OK, boomer.


CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They're also called hoagies.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: When a neutron and a nucleus love each other very much.


More like, "when protons and neutrons are divorcing, they pay lawyers who turn their anger into steam..."
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Dems/Libs are stupid enough to need an explanation about technology that has been around for 40+ years.


Your mom needed an explanation on how to lick my bean bag and shes been around a lot longer than that.
 
nursetim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What sing on a nuclear submarine sounds like
https://youtu.be/zsC2ETsZL0g
 
nursetim
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

nursetim: What sing on a nuclear submarine sounds like
https://youtu.be/zsC2ETsZL0g


Singing.  Stupid fat fingers
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Dems/Libs are stupid enough to need an explanation about technology that has been around for 40+ years.


Ehh. You might get a few bites
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lesson 1:  it's pronounced new-cue-lar.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As someone who works for a shipyard which does nothing but service nuclear-powered attack subs, I'm getting a real kick out of these replies...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Lesson 1:  it's pronounced new-cue-lar.


dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Dems/Libs are stupid enough to need an explanation about technology that has been around for 40+ years.


If you're going to troll, at least put some effort into it.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: It's not that bad of a question. It gives context to the story and there are a lot of people don't know the advantages of the new program.

They're able to submerge longer. They're quieter and are less detectable by sonar.

I think I heard singing.


Assuming you're talking about nuke subs here, it's the other way around.  Nukes are noisier than the new AIP subs, which are incredibly quiet.

Enough so that the US borrowed one from Sweden years ago to run exercises in detecting AIP subs.   The exercises didn't go well
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Dems/Libs are stupid enough to need an explanation about technology that has been around for 40+ years.


mikalmd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Easy to spot Subs that are nukes .. Look for the tall tunnel with a lot on steam coming out of it like three mile island  ..
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Dems/Libs are stupid enough to need an explanation about technology that has been around for 40+ years.


But conservatives are so much smarter than libs that they eat horse paste because science is scary.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Dems/Libs are stupid enough to need an explanation about technology that has been around for 40+ years.


whereas Republicans/conservatives still need an explanation of the significance of the Reconstruction Amendments to the Constitution that have been around for 160 years, and the Christian right really need an explanation of the Gospels--it is like they read it with an implicit negation sign added to the beatitudes. Eg. "give to anyone who asks" can't really be true--Jesus must have meant "Don't give to anyone who asks"  As if Atlas Shrugged was the fifth gospel.
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
hegelsghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"blessed are the war makers"
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: BeotchPudding: Dems/Libs are stupid enough to need an explanation about technology that has been around for 40+ years.

Your mom needed an explanation on how to lick my bean bag and shes been around a lot longer than that.


Considering my mom has been dead for 30+ years means you're gross.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They're submarines that are nuclear powered, and they work very well, thanks.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Also,

Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: They're also called hoagies.


Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: dothemath: BeotchPudding: Dems/Libs are stupid enough to need an explanation about technology that has been around for 40+ years.

Your mom needed an explanation on how to lick my bean bag and shes been around a lot longer than that.

Considering my mom has been dead for 30+ years means you're gross.


If we remember how great she was at licking balls then, in a way, she still lives on.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Magnets, you wouldn't understand
 
skers69
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: What are nuclear-powered submarines


OK, boomer.


Actually....subs are called boomers.  Just saying.

One more little thing....get the hell off my lawn.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: dothemath: BeotchPudding: Dems/Libs are stupid enough to need an explanation about technology that has been around for 40+ years.

Your mom needed an explanation on how to lick my bean bag and shes been around a lot longer than that.

Considering my mom has been dead for 30+ years means you're gross.


So, you are over 30 years old and still posting this crap.

I am very sad for you
 
drgullen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Dems/Libs are stupid enough to need an explanation about technology that has been around for 40+ years.


I'm missing the connection.  I think you're implying CNN favors liberal ideology.  That's funny stuff sir.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Englebert Slaptyback: What are nuclear-powered submarines


OK, boomer.

Woohoo! Thanks!

*wears platinum award proudly*
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: Ragin' Asian: I think I heard singing.

DAMN IT, DAMN IT, DAMN YOU, DAMN EVERYTHING, DAMMIT DAMMIT DAMMIT!



How I pictured Pfighting Polish:

:-)
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
More importantly, WHY are we arming Australia?
 
db2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's "nucular".
 
