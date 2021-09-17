 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The New York Times wants you to do your part
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Funny how we have so many invasive insects showing up in the country.

I wonder if Russia and China have the same issues.

PROBABLY NOT.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Funny how we have so many invasive insects showing up in the country.

I wonder if Russia and China have the same issues.

PROBABLY NOT.


I'm pretty sure climate change doesn't respect national borders
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The New York Times wants you to do your part

I'm still not subscribing.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Funny how we have so many invasive insects showing up in the country.

I wonder if Russia and China have the same issues.

PROBABLY NOT.

I'm pretty sure climate change doesn't respect national borders


The bugs are preferable to the idiots.
 
c152atn67
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Philly's been stomping them for the past few years, we'll show NYC how it's done.
 
special20
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Funny how we have so many invasive insects showing up in the country.

I wonder if Russia and China have the same issues.

PROBABLY NOT.

I'm pretty sure climate change doesn't respect national borders


Commerce. Shipping from places like China that don't give three shiats about your climate, if anything, is more like it.

When you are a hammer, everything looks like a nail?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Starship troopers Im doing my part
Youtube -_7FaWnlhS4
 
nytmare
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I mean, that's fine for awareness but does killing bugs one by one even make a dent?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One of Four Pests?

Can the others be
2.  Times Square Elmos?
3.  Bums that urinate on themselves
4.  Nooo Yawkars

/jk
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Kill us on sight"
Fark user imageView Full Size


Difficulty:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nytmare: I mean, that's fine for awareness but does killing bugs one by one even make a dent?


It does if you step on nit hard enough
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah because NYC did such a great job slowing down the cockroaches.

/From NYC
//My place growing up may have been were they got the idea for Joe's Apartment .
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They're mostly jumpers/gliders, so stomp a little bit ahead of where they are headed.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The New York Post wants you to do your part, too.  No pic because pictures of Republicans sucking each others' dicks is NSFW.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fire is more effective.

Fark user imageView Full Size


In fact...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Funny how we have so many invasive insects showing up in the country.


I suspect humans are evolving more slowly than the rest of the animals.

Why yes, I do live in the USA.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jimmy Carter, one of the best humans, considers it a great accomplishment to have driven the guinea worm to the brink of extinction. It's very important to do the same with the spotted lantern fly if you side with the humans.

// My bias is for the humans because we invented pancakes.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: They're mostly jumpers/gliders, so stomp a little bit ahead of where they are headed.


The trick is to know you're gonna miss with the first stomp, so you have to do a two-step like hop. They pause after they land. Also, they have this weird attraction to empty water bottles. Squeeze a little then hold it out to them and release to create a little suction. They jump right in. I must have killed a hundred of them this summer.
 
