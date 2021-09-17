 Skip to content
(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Robber decides power outage is good time to rob convenience store, shocked to discover clerk can't open register because, wait for it, no power   (klkntv.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
didn't think to lift the machine and push the release lever?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: didn't think to lift the machine and push the release lever?


Not all cash registers have manual releases.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1)  This is what passes for journalism: "Shortly after the power went out due to the power outage earlier reported by LES Friday morning."  What kind of grammar is that?
2) If I was the thief I would have at least taken a bag full of beef jerky and a fountain Coke.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet he ran into the auto-open door on the way out too.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utility companies - sticking it to the little man since...forever.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: vudukungfu: didn't think to lift the machine and push the release lever?

Not all cash registers have manual releases.


Be like all those people on "worlds dumbest criminals" and such, and take the whole damn thing with you.

God, do I have to teach criming to all you remedial idiots around here?

/not you specifically, tongue in cheek, ymmv, offer void where prohibited, not legal tender, subject to change
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: 1)  This is what passes for journalism: "Shortly after the power went out due to the power outage earlier reported by LES Friday morning."  What kind of grammar is that?
2) If I was the thief I would have at least taken a bag full of beef jerky and a fountain Coke.


Dude, have you SEEN the prices jack link's etc are charging these days? Pound for pound they're almost as valuable as paper money. Take the whole rack!
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he watched Die Hard too many times, thought everything just pops open when the power is gone.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...  Take the whole register.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No security cameras unless the store was smart enough to put them on a UPS.  Grab the whole register, pry it open later.

Still not likely to be worth the effort and the risk, but then again people who are committing a crime of opportunity against a convenience store probably aren't capable of that kind of risk/reward analysis.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: vudukungfu: didn't think to lift the machine and push the release lever?

Not all cash registers have manual releases.


You sound shady. I think I know who really stole the roast beast in Whoville
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's why you're supposed to shoplift.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So... Sol, Vinny or Tyrone?
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Maybe he watched Die Hard too many times, thought everything just pops open when the power is gone.


damn you!

I was going to add Christmas to the idea but you summed it up perfectly.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: lindalouwho: vudukungfu: didn't think to lift the machine and push the release lever?

Not all cash registers have manual releases.

You sound shady. I think I know who really stole the roast beast in Whoville


👀
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Drop safes!
Cash use has declined dramatically. So there are less reasons to keep large amounts  of cash laying about. Even banks use drop safes for cash. Tellers and cashiers  have limited amounts of money in their drawer.  It is less cash for a thief to steal, and any legitimate customer will wait for the drop safe to dispense the money.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Drop safes!
Cash use has declined dramatically. So there are less reasons to keep large amounts  of cash laying about. Even banks use drop safes for cash. Tellers and cashiers  have limited amounts of money in their drawer.  It is less cash for a thief to steal, and any legitimate customer will wait for the drop safe to dispense the money.


Robbery isn't what it use to be.
 
