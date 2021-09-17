 Skip to content
(Mid Hudson News)   Not News: Environmental Conservation Officer catches 50lb alligator on school property in Florida. Fark: Environmental Conservation Officer catches 50lb alligator on school property in New York   (midhudsonnews.com) divider line
9
9 Comments     (+0 »)
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is why you shouldn't flush baby gators down the toilet, some of them return ala a Disney movie.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the same time? Odd coincidence
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How close to Avengers HQ?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was difficult to catch for good reason.

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile around Dallas, we treat alligator spottings like Royal appearances. We know there's a handful in the waters that made the epic trip up from the coast, and the options are to kill them or like their rarity. You know, as long as they stay rare.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same gator? It sounds like he really wants an education. I say let him take a few classes and see how he does.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Meanwhile around Dallas, we treat alligator spottings like Royal appearances. We know there's a handful in the waters that made the epic trip up from the coast, and the options are to kill them or like their rarity. You know, as long as they stay rare.


Heard they're better well-done and blackened.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betty White needs to stop feeding those things.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

