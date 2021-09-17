 Skip to content
(Twitter)   That kid is BACK on that ventilator again   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Flyinglemur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, Letterkenny is a real place?
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Flyinglemur: Wait, Letterkenny is a real place?


Thank you! I was about to ask the same thing!

Looks like it's in Ireland, not Canadia tho.


Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

casey17: Flyinglemur: Wait, Letterkenny is a real place?

Thank you! I was about to ask the same thing!

Looks like it's in Ireland, not Canadia tho.


[Fark user image 748x394] [View Full Size image _x_]


I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

daithaigilbert: Joe, who was taken out of the hospital by an anti-vaxxer/sovereign citizen because the doctors want to put him into an induced coma.....was rushed back to hospital yesterday morning and is now in an induced coma. Hopefully, he will get better soon https://t.co/wxtaxnQwKc


Hoping for charges to be filed.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is who the tweet author is blaming.
https://www.mcgill.ca/oss/article/cov​i​d-19-health/strange-case-dr-cahill-and​-ms-hyde

Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
His condition is stable. For those of you who believe in prayer, please pray for Joe. We all want him home with his loving wife Una.

Why? Are those who don't believe in prayers, prayers not good enough for you?

Also, why waste the time? This person made up their mind. Who are we to interfere with the Lord's work?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why are they saving people that don't want to be saved?

If a minor, ala Christian Science parental rights B.S., charge them with 2nd or 3rd degree murder.
 
Headso
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey Joe where you going
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who? WTF is going on? And why am I supposed to care?
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If Joe said he wished to leave:
mrparks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are there any good Doloreseses?
 
hervatski
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Who? WTF is going on? And why am I supposed to care?


Nothing. Covid just got real for some idiots.

My Dr. buddy's hospital just filled up with with covid patients all on high flow oxygen. He doesn't have many kind words for antivaxxers.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
cleek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
#farkwuckyForeverBox
 
vrax
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They should have denied him.  Fark these idiots.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTT:no alternative but to request an ambulance

Seems to me you could have let him die at home, and truly FAFO.

Now you've simply shown cowardice.

That when the going gets tough, you actually DO depend on experts for care.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thorpe: This is who the tweet author is blaming.
https://www.mcgill.ca/oss/article/covi​d-19-health/strange-case-dr-cahill-and​-ms-hyde

[Fark user image image 850x604]


"To say that her credentials are at odds with her public campaign of COVID denialism is to put it mildly: her pre- and post-pandemic academic selves seem completely at odds with each other."

There is some sort of tumor or illness that has corrupted her brain chemistry.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
LOL
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Slobberin' Citizens.
 
abbarach
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This guy's just lucky there was an ICU bed available for him when he decided to go back.

You're more than welcome to sign an Against-Medical-Advice discharge form and leave.  Free up the bed for someone that actually wants help.  And make sure you have your tail between your legs when you come gasping back.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrparks: Are there any good Doloreseses?


The name literally means sadness.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

peachpicker: mrparks: Are there any good Doloreseses?

The name literally means sadness.


"Pain" or "sadness"... I guess it depends on the context.
 
Luse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mrparks: Are there any good Doloreseses?


Not anymore, sadly.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Flyinglemur: Wait, Letterkenny is a real place?


Allegedly
 
Ayukawa
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
farkING EMBARASSING
 
valenumr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Destructor: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Who? WTF is going on? And why am I supposed to care?

Nothing. Covid just got real for some idiots.

My Dr. buddy's hospital just filled up with with covid patients all on high flow oxygen. He doesn't have many kind words for antivaxxers.


Every single covid patient in my wife's hospitals ICU died in a 48 hour period. As of yesterday there were no covid patients in the ICU.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Flyinglemur: Wait, Letterkenny is a real place?


Yeah, it's in Ireland.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: thorpe: This is who the tweet author is blaming.
https://www.mcgill.ca/oss/article/covi​d-19-health/strange-case-dr-cahill-and​-ms-hyde

[Fark user image image 850x604]

"To say that her credentials are at odds with her public campaign of COVID denialism is to put it mildly: her pre- and post-pandemic academic selves seem completely at odds with each other."

There is some sort of tumor or illness that has corrupted her brain chemistry.


I'm $ure there i$ a $imple explanation for thi$ abrupt change.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

valenumr: Destructor: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Who? WTF is going on? And why am I supposed to care?

Nothing. Covid just got real for some idiots.

My Dr. buddy's hospital just filled up with with covid patients all on high flow oxygen. He doesn't have many kind words for antivaxxers.

Every single covid patient in my wife's hospitals ICU died in a 48 hour period. As of yesterday there were no covid patients in the ICU.


I wonder how many were vaccinated.

I need to know so I can determine the appropriate level of schadenfreude to feel.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

valenumr: Destructor: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Who? WTF is going on? And why am I supposed to care?

Nothing. Covid just got real for some idiots.

My Dr. buddy's hospital just filled up with with covid patients all on high flow oxygen. He doesn't have many kind words for antivaxxers.

Every single covid patient in my wife's hospitals ICU died in a 48 hour period. As of yesterday there were no covid patients in the ICU.


I assume they'll be more dumbasses to fill those beds soon enough. The staff should take the opportunity to get some rest during the lull.
 
lennavan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"his oxygen level was 97%" tells you nothing about their carbon dioxide level.  it also tells you nothing about how hard the patient has to work breathing wise in order to achieve that 97%.

stop looking at the monitor and look at the f*cking patient.  watch the video and just watch guy's breathing.  who gives a f*ck what his numbers show.  if that guy's baseline normal is to just sit there in a chair struggling to breathe so much he can only get out a word or two here and there, then great he's back to his normal self.  but it's really f*cking scary to watch if you assume that's not his normal
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Destructor: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Who? WTF is going on? And why am I supposed to care?

Nothing. Covid just got real for some idiots.

My Dr. buddy's hospital just filled up with with covid patients all on high flow oxygen. He doesn't have many kind words for antivaxxers.


"many kind words".

let them know I (some rando on the inter-tubes) has no kind words for anti-vaxxers or people who claim to be "vaccine-skeptical" (yes I've heard that one first hand).

I (some rando on the inter-tubes) salute those who are willing to go out of their way, spending blood and sweat, saving others, including others who have no interest in saving themselves.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
thehobbes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

valenumr: Destructor: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Who? WTF is going on? And why am I supposed to care?

Nothing. Covid just got real for some idiots.

My Dr. buddy's hospital just filled up with with covid patients all on high flow oxygen. He doesn't have many kind words for antivaxxers.

Every single covid patient in my wife's hospitals ICU died in a 48 hour period. As of yesterday there were no covid patients in the ICU.


Seems like we're on that cycle of "Hey we got an open ICU bed!- nevermind it's full- monitor beeping- 'Hey we got an open ICU bed'- nevermind it's full."
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't understand why people are supposed to pray for other people.
I thought it was all part of God's plan.
Is God swayed by prayers? "I was going to kill this guy, but now people are praying, so I change my mind".
Or were the prayers also part of God's plan? "My plan is that I am going to have a bunch of people pray to save this guy's life". If so, that seems weird. Why is he wasting people's time with this stuff. They could be doing much more productive things than praying.
If people were praying, and then he dies, was God's plan to have people pray and realize that their prayers go unanswered? Because that seems weird too.
 
Luse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lennavan: "his oxygen level was 97%" tells you nothing about their carbon dioxide level.  it also tells you nothing about how hard the patient has to work breathing wise in order to achieve that 97%.

stop looking at the monitor and look at the f*cking patient.  watch the video and just watch guy's breathing.  who gives a f*ck what his numbers show.  if that guy's baseline normal is to just sit there in a chair struggling to breathe so much he can only get out a word or two here and there, then great he's back to his normal self.  but it's really f*cking scary to watch if you assume that's not his normal


On a very slightly related note. Watched the show where Richard Hammond meets his idol, Evel Knievel. Evel has an oxygen tank with him and very much struggles to breathe while speaking. While not Covid, it's what many people with Covid go through. While incredibly sad it's also very sobering.
 
Civchic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I give that doctor all the kudos for staying calm with that joker spitting "they're going to *&!$ing kill you Joe" and "you're killing people, that's why I'm pissed off" at him.

He must just scream into the void for his entire drive home at night.
 
abbarach
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lennavan: "his oxygen level was 97%" tells you nothing about their carbon dioxide level.  it also tells you nothing about how hard the patient has to work breathing wise in order to achieve that 97%.

stop looking at the monitor and look at the f*cking patient.  watch the video and just watch guy's breathing.  who gives a f*ck what his numbers show.  if that guy's baseline normal is to just sit there in a chair struggling to breathe so much he can only get out a word or two here and there, then great he's back to his normal self.  but it's really f*cking scary to watch if you assume that's not his normal


Yarp.  97% on room air, while the patient is up and walking around, talking to family, is probably great.  97% on high-flow-O2 while the patient lays almost-comatose is pretty farking bad.

If they were wanting to do an induced coma, my gut feeling is that he was a lot closer to the second option than the first.
 
batlock666
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrparks: Are there any good Doloreseses?


GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pulling him out at a critical juncture only to put him right back in again likely increased his likelihood of death from it quite a bit.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
SirMadness
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As a nurse casually adds "AMFYOYO" to the chart.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

valenumr: Destructor: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Who? WTF is going on? And why am I supposed to care?

Nothing. Covid just got real for some idiots.

My Dr. buddy's hospital just filled up with with covid patients all on high flow oxygen. He doesn't have many kind words for antivaxxers.

Every single covid patient in my wife's hospitals ICU died in a 48 hour period. As of yesterday there were no covid patients in the ICU.


Stellar record.
 
Luse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: valenumr: Destructor: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Who? WTF is going on? And why am I supposed to care?

Nothing. Covid just got real for some idiots.

My Dr. buddy's hospital just filled up with with covid patients all on high flow oxygen. He doesn't have many kind words for antivaxxers.

Every single covid patient in my wife's hospitals ICU died in a 48 hour period. As of yesterday there were no covid patients in the ICU.

Stellar record.


Sure is, they all recovered so quickly!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

valenumr: Destructor: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Who? WTF is going on? And why am I supposed to care?

Nothing. Covid just got real for some idiots.

My Dr. buddy's hospital just filled up with with covid patients all on high flow oxygen. He doesn't have many kind words for antivaxxers.

Every single covid patient in my wife's hospitals ICU died in a 48 hour period. As of yesterday there were no covid patients in the ICU.


Oh, so there is some good news.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thorpe: This is who the tweet author is blaming.
https://www.mcgill.ca/oss/article/covi​d-19-health/strange-case-dr-cahill-and​-ms-hyde

[Fark user image 850x604]


Great, so Covid has its own Peter Duesberg...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So much unnecessary drama. Some people really need a hobby, and yes, I should know.
 
