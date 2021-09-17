 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOB4)   Six million dollars should cover a full army list for Warhammer 40K   (kob.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Kirtland Air Force Base, Research, Air Force Research Laboratory, United States Air Force, Research and development, New Mexico, advanced wargaming, Innovation  
•       •       •

919 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2021 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe unpainted
 
Kaufmania
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WH40K is dead.   Long live Tex & Battletech!!!!
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a longtime wargamer, I feel confident that when they close this place due to lack of attendance it can be immediately reopened as a biological warfare research facility
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6 million dollars you say?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't have my glasses on when I read the headline and thought, "Costco sells Air Force bases now?"
 
R0AHN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Maybe unpainted


If you want to include Citadel paint, add an additional $2M to the budget
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
yarnothuntin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have the technology
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its not really 'disposable' income as much as 'disposed' income.

/once turned them down flat for a job. The wages were an insult and they said they wanted people who just wanted to work for GW and didnt expect a lot of money.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: /once turned them down flat for a job. The wages were an insult and they said they wanted people who just wanted to work for GW and didnt expect a lot of money.


For some reason lost to me now, I applied to work at a GW while I was still in grad school. Went through the application and interview process with two others who also wanted the job. As you said, the pay was laughable. though they did say that they only hired full time, no part-timers, and they offered some measly health insurance and other small compensation. Their big bonus selling point was that you'd get 50% off select merchandise at that store.

They called me a week later and said thanks but they'd picked someone else for the job. I was like, "you and me both buddy."
 
Tex570
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gaspode: Its not really 'disposable' income as much as 'disposed' income.

/once turned them down flat for a job. The wages were an insult and they said they wanted people who just wanted to work for GW and didnt expect a lot of money.


Yep, that sounds about right.

"But that's what happens with these things. You put them out there and they acquire their own life, they pick up these things and develop. And to be fair to Games Workshop, 40,000 was always driven commercially. So things that I put in that I thought would be fun and that me and a few of my hippie mates would enjoy, over time they became less relevant."

Rick Priestley
 
GRCooper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
CSB,

In 1999, I attended a wargame.at Maxwell AFB at the Air War college. Other attendees were Mark Baldwin (designer of Empire) and author Larry Bond. Got paired up with a very young bird colonel and we ran some F-16CJ SEAD missions in a whole theatre of war (with opfor) game. It was a whole shiatload of fun.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I stopped playing when they lobotomized the orks. Really, orks used to be able to shoot weapons and all kinds of awesome. Then that nerfed all the orks to have the stats of the lobotomized ork and that was the last of the fun with them.

I still have some Rogue trader ork minis plus lots from the first Ork books.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.