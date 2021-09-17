 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBAL-TV Baltimore)   Lions and tigers and Covid, oh my   (wbaltv.com) divider line
8
    More: Sad, Tiger, Lion, Smithsonian National Zoological Park, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C., Panthera, great cats, Infection  
•       •       •

579 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2021 at 3:45 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do wonder how these zoo animals keep getting the virus. I sure as hell wouldn't come within six feet of a Farking lion or tiger, whether I had The 'Rona or not.
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I do wonder how these zoo animals keep getting the virus. I sure as hell wouldn't come within six feet of a Farking lion or tiger, whether I had The 'Rona or not.


planetwaves.netView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thoughts and prayers.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think whoever did the nasal swabs deserves a hefty bonus.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Detroit: At least we're not Cleveland
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: I think whoever did the nasal swabs deserves a hefty bonus.


I'd be equally impressed with any veterinarians that use the Chinese anal-swab technique for a big cat lacking tranquilizer.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a timely reference, grandpa boomer submitter.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Its kind of scary how easily COVID-19 seems to jump from species to species. Let's hope this isn't the tip of the iceberg as far as new viruses are concerned.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.