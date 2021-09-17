 Skip to content
(Washingtonian)   While the waterfalls caused by heavy rain in New York City's subway stations are much more powerful, the waterfalls caused by heavy rain in Washington D.C.'s subway stations are much more aesthetically pleasing   (washingtonian.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Global warming subway waterfall tourism, I like it.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The stair waterfall is really cool looking. Also, escalators aren't dangerous to be on in high waters? Good to know.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've been told not to chase those things.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did it finally get rid of the hobo piss smell?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: The stair waterfall is really cool looking. Also, escalators aren't dangerous to be on in high waters? Good to know.


No, DC escalators have an auto-shutoff procedure where they will promptly quit working for the next seven weeks after getting even a little bit wet.

/they need to put a roof over the Dupont Circle metro
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I was a freshman at Georgetown, I raced someone up the stopped Dupont Circle metro steps. Then I answered the ringing payphone next to the bus stop.

I wasn't a smart youth. Not much has changed, tbh.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Alwysadydrmr: The stair waterfall is really cool looking. Also, escalators aren't dangerous to be on in high waters? Good to know.

No, DC escalators have an auto-shutoff procedure where they will promptly quit working for the next seven weeks after getting even a little bit wet.

/they need to put a roof over the Dupont Circle metro


But then that will ruin the whole look of people going into the light at the top.

/I agree, cover it
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby, stick to submitting headlines about rivers and lakes like you used to
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't be silly, this isn't happening.
 
