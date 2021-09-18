 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Man's NHS nuisance calls cost the taxpayer ~£22k. He only has to pay back £2k, but would absolutely love to hear from whoever foots the bill   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline.

Also take your creepy and gross fetish and go die.
 
woodjf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha that's a funny headline.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A nuisance caller with a 'sexual foot fetish'...

What the hell is it with these foot freaks? Even most furries are relatively wholesome compared to these guys.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aagrajag: A nuisance caller with a 'sexual foot fetish'...

What the hell is it with these foot freaks? Even most furries are relatively wholesome compared to these guys.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Furries do the lord's work.
 
