(The Daily Beast)   Silicon Valley billionaire too cheap to install sprinkler system   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Google, Sergey Brin, three-alarm fire, Palo Alto, Santa Clara County, California, Larry Page, Fire officials, own island  
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was probably too busy figuring out what kind of car doors he wanted.
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One anonymous commenter on Palo Alto Online, the website for a weekly newspaper, grumbled: "I too was stunned at how many fire and police sped past my house on the way to this fire, totally ignoring stop signs. Do multiple police cars really need to speed full-throttle, metal-to-the-petal [sic], through stop signs? I get the fire engines, but more than 10 police cars?
"My reaction was also that it must be nice to be a billionaire.""

I mean, really?
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang on. Rich as hell residents mad because their firefighter budget is stretched and this could be expensive?

Well hombres pull out those wallets and pay your fair share of taxes.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, all his tax records were in that building.

and the back ups of the tax records.

/suspicious at best.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kate Briquelet
Senior Reporter

More like Kate Briquette, amirite guys?!?!?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know the code in California, but we don't require sprinklers in single family homes around here.  🤷🏻♂
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bronskrat: "One anonymous commenter on Palo Alto Online, the website for a weekly newspaper, grumbled: "I too was stunned at how many fire and police sped past my house on the way to this fire, totally ignoring stop signs. Do multiple police cars really need to speed full-throttle, metal-to-the-petal [sic], through stop signs? I get the fire engines, but more than 10 police cars?
"My reaction was also that it must be nice to be a billionaire.""

I mean, really?


The police just want to to watch the show
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jewish Space Lightning
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My reaction was also that it must be nice to be a billionaire."

...but: One neighbor, Diane Christensen, said that during other blazes in the neighborhood, "the response was equally quick."


Looks like the ranting and raving from this lunatic comes in the form of the green-eyed monster.

Off with you, sir! I have stock holdings in Google!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a house not an apartment building. They almost never do, and it's pretty much never code. Your security team probably carries you out with a bottle of fancy water. Plus if your rich like him who gives a fark. You just go to one of the other ten that you never stay in.
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Jewish Space Lightning


Wow.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I don't know the code in California, but we don't require sprinklers in single family homes around here.  🤷🏻♂


Not required in PA either. What would be funny is if later we found out that the 'guest cottage' wasn't permitted and they fine his ass.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
According to Palo Alto Online, which first reported on the fire, one neighbor said the home was owned by "Page or Google itself" and being used during the day as an office for a small group of employees. Indeed, public records indicate the property is owned by an LLC that has shared two addresses with Page's family foundation, but it's not entirely clear who is currently using or living at the property.

I wish there was more detail on this, because I was picturing dozens of H1B's escaping from the fire like Glenn Quagmire's sex slaves:
Family Guy Quagmire's Thai girls
Youtube awRhB270znA
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No one should be surprised.  The very ritzy neighborhood of Georgetown in DC suffered a rash of burglaries where all the entry points where on the second or third floor thereby avoiding the alarm systems that only existed on the first floor.  Penny wise...
 
lilfry14
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bronskrat: "One anonymous commenter on Palo Alto Online, the website for a weekly newspaper, grumbled: "I too was stunned at how many fire and police sped past my house on the way to this fire, totally ignoring stop signs. Do multiple police cars really need to speed full-throttle, metal-to-the-petal [sic], through stop signs? I get the fire engines, but more than 10 police cars?
"My reaction was also that it must be nice to be a billionaire.""

I mean, really?


I'd like to explain to that person that in a rich place like Palo alto, the police and fire department probably have nothing better to do.

I'd show them how San Jose and Palo Alto has a similar police officers per capita rate (~10 officers per 10k) as San Jose, but the violent crime rate per capita of Palo Alto is 3-4 times less than San Jose.
 
