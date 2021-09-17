 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Wait is this real?   (twitter.com) divider line
51
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

2122 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2021 at 1:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More from that thread:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's also real though that many hospitals are FOR profit.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The over 500k bankruptcies a year from medical bills says the no. Curious on how many more  medical bankruptcies will occur from covid.  https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/​11/this-i​s-the-real-reason-most-americans-file-​for-bankruptcy.html
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: The over 500k bankruptcies a year from medical bills says the no. Curious on how many more  medical bankruptcies will occur from covid.  https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/1​1/this-is-the-real-reason-most-america​ns-file-for-bankruptcy.html


One of the things I am hoping the vaccination effort will do, is to get people more interested in single payer systems.

Which is exactly why I think conservatives have been treating vaccination as a sigh of the devil: they know if their population figures out socializing medicine will help them, their power base is gone.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Myrdinn: eurotrader: The over 500k bankruptcies a year from medical bills says the no. Curious on how many more  medical bankruptcies will occur from covid.  https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/1​1/this-is-the-real-reason-most-america​ns-file-for-bankruptcy.html

One of the things I am hoping the vaccination effort will do, is to get people more interested in single payer systems.

Which is exactly why I think conservatives have been treating vaccination as a sigh of the devil: they know if their population figures out socializing medicine will help them, their power base is gone.


It doesn't even have to be a single payer system. Just having some laws have universal pricing for area that accept insurance payments and elimination of the out of network BS charges. There are good models the US could use. Universal pricing for prescription drugs would awesome start.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Myrdinn: eurotrader: The over 500k bankruptcies a year from medical bills says the no. Curious on how many more  medical bankruptcies will occur from covid.  https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/1​1/this-is-the-real-reason-most-america​ns-file-for-bankruptcy.html

One of the things I am hoping the vaccination effort will do, is to get people more interested in single payer systems.

Which is exactly why I think conservatives have been treating vaccination as a sigh of the devil: they know if their population figures out socializing medicine will help them, their power base is gone.


Here's the problem with that. Progressives want it so everyone slightly to the left of us will try to stop it because their afraid that if one progressive policy gets enacted then we are going to want more and before long the country will be transformed into a hell hole where the rich are fairly taxed and "those people" will get a fair shake.

The other problem is that conservatives who have gone through medical bankruptcy won't want to help those that are going to follow them into it because they didn't get help when they needed it so why should anyone else get help.

Conservatives who need socialized medicine now will fight tooth and nail against it in the future because they don't believe that they will benefit from it once it is enacted. Conservatives who haven't needed it yet will fight against it because they will believe that it will benefit "those people" and not rugged individualists like themselves.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Myrdinn: sigh of the devil


When your policies drive Satan himself to facepalm and sigh, you know you've gone too far.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's a hospital bill?

/ chuckles Canadianly.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: What's a hospital bill?

/ chuckles Canadianly.


ditto
 
PadreScout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it true?

Short Answer: No.

Long Answer : Kind of, sometimes, it's complicated.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: Here's the problem with that. Progressives want it so everyone slightly to the left rightof us will try to stop it


Fixed
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would TikTok mislead me?
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: What's a hospital bill?

/ chuckles Canadianly.


Hey now, when my grandpa fell and needed to be admitted for a week or two, we ended up paying something like $150 or so (Canadian, natch) so that he could have cable TV in his room...

I think we also might have paid a couple bucks per day we went to visit him, in parking.
 
BenjaminGrimm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AFAIK they only have to forgive your medical bills if you ask/apply. They are not obligated to inform you that it is an option or to make it obvious. They'll happily let you go bankrupt since you didn't know the rules.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

grokca: What's a hospital bill?

/ chuckles Canadianly.


Republican answer: Yea but you had to wait 6 months to see your doctor.

Reality might vary slightly.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

abbarach: I think we also might have paid a couple bucks per day we went to visit him, in parking.


Must have been a very generous hospital.  That's usually an 'unregulated revenue stream' so they jack the prices to the stratosphere.  My family's had a few hospital visits over the years, and we try to do the drop-off and pick-up thing, taking turns who visits and who drives.  When the parking lot requires a credit card to let you in, you know it's not going to be cheap to get out.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Years ago my sister benefitted from something like this at a small hospital. So it could be true elsewhere.
 
abbarach
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BenjaminGrimm: AFAIK they only have to forgive your medical bills if you ask/apply. They are not obligated to inform you that it is an option or to make it obvious. They'll happily let you go bankrupt since you didn't know the rules.


Always, always ask about discounts and patient-assistance programs.  I used to work at a hospital, and there was often a "prompt payment" discount available, I'd seen discounts of up to 70%, although that was generally for a service where the expected cost was known in advance, and you paid before on on the day of service.

I have seen 50% discounts if you call up right away once you get the bill and pay it.  And that's before you start submitting applications for payment assistance.  We would often write off substantial amounts of bills for lower income people; we had a team that would help the patient apply for Medicaid, and any other grants or subsidies, and then we'd waive most of the remaining cost.

Not all hospitals are like this (I worked for a non-profit in a very impoverished part of the country) but it never hurts to at least ASK.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

whidbey: It's also real though that many hospitals are FOR profit.


Yes, I'd dispute his statement that "most hospitals are non-profit"
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Federal law says any hospitals emergency room must provide care regardless of ability to pay or insurance coverage. Medicare for all and to all a goodnight.
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

khitsicker: grokca: What's a hospital bill?

/ chuckles Canadianly.

Republican answer: Yea but you had to wait 6 months to see your doctor.

Reality might vary slightly.


My wife has been trying to schedule a doctor visit here in Georgia for a general checkup. Was told just last week the earliest she could expect an appointment was mid-February.

This is in Georgia, btw.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They make up for it by charging 400 bucks for one Tylenol 3
 
skyotter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Expected this to be about Jason Lee going into the ICU.

Glad it's not.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: whidbey: It's also real though that many hospitals are FOR profit.

Yes, I'd dispute his statement that "most hospitals are non-profit"


It's a flat out lie.

Even charity hospitals employ management firms that continue to run the hospital the same way they run the for-profit hospitals.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Which is exactly why I think conservatives have been treating vaccination as a sigh of the devil: they know if their population figures out socializing medicine will help them, their power base is gone.


They've been foiled, it is now killing them off in droves and taking a ton of innocent people down with them. 
Still.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Angry Mick: khitsicker: grokca: What's a hospital bill?

/ chuckles Canadianly.

Republican answer: Yea but you had to wait 6 months to see your doctor.

Reality might vary slightly.



Generally speaking, the less critical the need compared to the cost of treatment (for the system, not you specifically), the longer the wait.   And honestly, I don't get it... because we have a treatment capacity for each type of medical issue, and if you're building up a wait list it means you have promised more treatment than your capacity allows - that line should keep getting longer until people start dying and falling off the list.

If you can handle the demand with a six month delay, you can handle the demand with a one month delay... the rate of people treated is the same.  The exception being if it's something highly seasonal that would require a huge investment in infrastructure that would sit pointlessly idle most of the year.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

grokca: What's a hospital bill?

/ chuckles Canadianly.


Something the Conservative Party desperately wants you to get.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PadreScout: Is it true?

Short Answer: No.

Long Answer : Kind of, sometimes, it's complicated.


Absolutely farking wrong.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sauce: my account while undergoing cancer treatment. Bonus: I'm in BFE Missouri, USA. Not Canada, not the UK, nor any other civilized nation.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Also, I don't have any type of insurance.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Angry Mick: khitsicker: grokca: What's a hospital bill?

/ chuckles Canadianly.

Republican answer: Yea but you had to wait 6 months to see your doctor.

Reality might vary slightly.

My wife has been trying to schedule a doctor visit here in Georgia for a general checkup. Was told just last week the earliest she could expect an appointment was mid-February.

This is in Georgia, btw.


Ya, Republicans and Canadian conservatives seem to believe that Americans just have to flash a wad of cash and they get every medical procedure they want right now. Canadians also somehow hold that this would be cheaper than what they have now so they would also keep that wad of cash.

Canadians have a tendency to do a "Wait, what ..." take when they talk to someone who has actually lived through it.
 
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I know the local hospital's limit is 125% of Federal Poverty Guidelines for full forgiveness of the debt.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm happy the guy is getting this information out there and working with people, but at the same time I'm still pissed that we need people to do this.

M4A and be done with it.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's on the internet, so of course it's real
 
Luse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Would TikTok mislead me?


Is TikTok a Chinese company?
 
Luse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Federal law says any hospitals emergency room must provide care regardless of ability to pay or insurance coverage. Medicare for all and to all a goodnight.


You may want to read up on the undue strain placed on ER's by idiots who use this mentality and use them for every visit. The only thing that places a greater undue strain on them is Covid itself.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Federal law says any hospitals emergency room must provide care regardless of ability to pay or insurance coverage. Medicare for all and to all a goodnight.


Wrong. ER's have to provide EMERGENCY care. You walk in with a stubbed toe and empty pockets, your ass ain't seeing anything except the other side of the door you came in.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Luse: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Would TikTok mislead me?

Is TikTok a Chinese company?


Yes, but many of its idiots are regular corn-fed Americans.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BenjaminGrimm: AFAIK they only have to forgive your medical bills if you ask/apply. They are not obligated to inform you that it is an option or to make it obvious. They'll happily let you go bankrupt since you didn't know the rules.


wouldnt be surprised if Conservatives have laws on the books expressly forbidding non-profit hospitals from mentioning financial assistance.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: BenjaminGrimm: AFAIK they only have to forgive your medical bills if you ask/apply. They are not obligated to inform you that it is an option or to make it obvious. They'll happily let you go bankrupt since you didn't know the rules.

wouldnt be surprised if Conservatives have laws on the books expressly forbidding non-profit hospitals from mentioning financial assistance.


It is the conservative mantra to punish poor people:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Alan was entirely correct in his assertion.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fun fact, I don't have any trouble making a doctors appointment in Minnesota. There are several contributing factors but specifically we aren't a GOP state with excessive anti-vax jerk offs so while even though we are experiencing a covid surge, it's nothing like what that stupid farking mentality has caused in other states.

khitsicker: grokca: What's a hospital bill?

/ chuckles Canadianly.

Republican answer: Yea but you had to wait 6 months to see your doctor.

Reality might vary slightly.


LOL! Your reality is super shiatty. But WTF do you know about the good things in life, right winger.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: More from that thread:

[Fark user image image 686x655]

[Fark user image image 686x886]


A glaring question remains : why was the original post taken down so unexpectedly that it had to be re posted on Tik Tok of all places.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: grokca: What's a hospital bill?

/ chuckles Canadianly.

ditto


Same!
 
webct_god
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BenjaminGrimm: AFAIK they only have to forgive your medical bills if you ask/apply. They are not obligated to inform you that it is an option or to make it obvious. They'll happily let you go bankrupt since you didn't know the rules.


i mean, how dare those evil hospitals not check their massive database of everyone's salary and proactively implement the financial assistance policies they created to help you. All those evil NON-PROFIT hospitals want to do is make a buck at your expense, amirite?

And in a show of their true evilness, they even rub it in your face on the hospital bill by saying to contact them if you need assistance paying your bill. Bastards.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

abbarach: BenjaminGrimm: AFAIK they only have to forgive your medical bills if you ask/apply. They are not obligated to inform you that it is an option or to make it obvious. They'll happily let you go bankrupt since you didn't know the rules.

Always, always ask about discounts and patient-assistance programs.  I used to work at a hospital, and there was often a "prompt payment" discount available, I'd seen discounts of up to 70%, although that was generally for a service where the expected cost was known in advance, and you paid before on on the day of service.

I have seen 50% discounts if you call up right away once you get the bill and pay it.  And that's before you start submitting applications for payment assistance.  We would often write off substantial amounts of bills for lower income people; we had a team that would help the patient apply for Medicaid, and any other grants or subsidies, and then we'd waive most of the remaining cost.

Not all hospitals are like this (I worked for a non-profit in a very impoverished part of the country) but it never hurts to at least ASK.


If I had to be hospitalized in the US the first words out of me would be to inquire about payment issues.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Would TikTok mislead me?


No, but it's a public platform and users there might mislead you.
The same way Facebook and Fark misleads you.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Angry Mick: khitsicker: grokca: What's a hospital bill?

/ chuckles Canadianly.

Republican answer: Yea but you had to wait 6 months to see your doctor.

Reality might vary slightly.

My wife has been trying to schedule a doctor visit here in Georgia for a general checkup. Was told just last week the earliest she could expect an appointment was mid-February.

This is in Georgia, btw.


Jesus, I hope it nothing major.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Angry Mick: khitsicker: grokca: What's a hospital bill?

/ chuckles Canadianly.

Republican answer: Yea but you had to wait 6 months to see your doctor.

Reality might vary slightly.

My wife has been trying to schedule a doctor visit here in Georgia for a general checkup. Was told just last week the earliest she could expect an appointment was mid-February.

This is in Georgia, btw.


Sorry just saw the word checkup
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Fun fact, I don't have any trouble making a doctors appointment in Minnesota. There are several contributing factors but specifically we aren't a GOP state with excessive anti-vax jerk offs so while even though we are experiencing a covid surge, it's nothing like what that stupid farking mentality has caused in other states.

khitsicker: grokca: What's a hospital bill?

/ chuckles Canadianly.

Republican answer: Yea but you had to wait 6 months to see your doctor.

Reality might vary slightly.

LOL! Your reality is super shiatty. But WTF do you know about the good things in life, right winger.


your sarcasm meter is broken.

it was a snarky joke based on what the typical republican (not mine), answer to the benefits of socialized medicine.
 
webct_god
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Angry Mick: khitsicker: grokca: What's a hospital bill?

/ chuckles Canadianly.

Republican answer: Yea but you had to wait 6 months to see your doctor.

Reality might vary slightly.

My wife has been trying to schedule a doctor visit here in Georgia for a general checkup. Was told just last week the earliest she could expect an appointment was mid-February.

This is in Georgia, btw.


Your profile says Atlanta. Hrmm. You are either lying or your wife needs to find another provider.

How would I know, well, I JUST scheduled a checkup yesterday. For this Monday. At the big E. If your from georgia, you know what that is.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.