 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   The "wit" or "witout" discussion reaches it's expected pinnacle   (ajc.com) divider line
27
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

595 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2021 at 11:35 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wit paywall
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm kind of craving a steak and cheese sub now.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'm kind of craving a steak and cheese sub now.


#MeToo
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'm kind of craving a steak and cheese sub now.


ajc.comView Full Size

Even after looking at that?
Looks disgusting.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is that a sign of good or bad food?
 
drdstny
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did they do battle over the superfluou's apo'strophe, or were they too focu'sed on the chee'se?
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

grokca: Ker_Thwap: I'm kind of craving a steak and cheese sub now.

[ajc.com image 814x458]
Even after looking at that?
Looks disgusting.


Exactly. The only time I've been happy a Paywall popover covered the article up.
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Gillmartin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Isn't a fight that hasn't escalated into violence just an argument?

<YouTube clip of Monty Python Argument sketch>
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

grokca: Ker_Thwap: I'm kind of craving a steak and cheese sub now.

[ajc.com image 814x458]
Even after looking at that?
Looks disgusting.


That one does not look very good.
Not bad enough to kill over, but not good.

More proper:
klcode-images.imgix.netView Full Size


busycooks.netView Full Size


inquirer.comView Full Size
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Alcohol may have played a role in the brawl, police said.."

...That's some mighty fine police work there, Lou
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Strong Bad's Rhythm 'n' Grammar
Youtube yc2udEpyPpU
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I knew immediately from the headline that cheesesteak was involved. Just so you know, the best one you can get is at 15th and Chestnut from a cart vendor.

but always get wit, the whiz makes it better
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

grokca: Ker_Thwap: I'm kind of craving a steak and cheese sub now.

[ajc.com image 814x458]
Even after looking at that?
Looks disgusting.


Who puts ketchup on a philly cheesesteak?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wit out repeat tag
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Because I'm a heathen from Texas, I get my cheesesteaks at Jersey Mike's.  I expect to be punched for that someday.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Cheesteak plassen"
"Dead or alive?"
right round
 
EL EM
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheReject: I knew immediately from the headline that cheesesteak was involved. Just so you know, the best one you can get is at 15th and Chestnut from a cart vendor.

but always get wit, the whiz makes it better


"Wit" is about onions.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That sandwich looks really gross.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

grokca: Ker_Thwap: I'm kind of craving a steak and cheese sub now.

[ajc.com image 814x458]
Even after looking at that?
Looks disgusting.


And that's a cheesesteak from Geno's, not Pat's.
 
fehk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: grokca: Ker_Thwap: I'm kind of craving a steak and cheese sub now.

[ajc.com image 814x458]
Even after looking at that?
Looks disgusting.

That one does not look very good.
Not bad enough to kill over, but not good.

More proper:
[klcode-images.imgix.net image 700x450]

[busycooks.net image 850x368]

[inquirer.com image 760x507]


Chopping the steak up some more would get those from good to great
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Alcohol may have played a role in the brawl, police said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

drdstny: Did they do battle over the superfluou's apo'strophe, or were they too focu'sed on the chee'se?


Came here for this. Leaving satisfied.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'm kind of craving a steak and cheese sub now.


Good luck with that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.