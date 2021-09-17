 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   MTA faces $100m in storm damage from Ida, and with the $600m they need they'll be able to do the necessary repairs for just under $2 billion, not counting unexpected cost overruns, unexpected delays, and CHUD attacks   (gothamist.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Flood, Rain, Tropical cyclone, Metro-North Railroad, Water, New York City Subway, CEO Janno Lieber, flood-prone stations  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not counting the next storm.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, about two dollars per ride if you divide cost by annual ridership.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So the final bill will be just over 6 billion
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I thought the CHUDS were busy planning to attack the Capitol again?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Of course after another audit, money will be found that could cover the repairs and more projects, but then the MTA will raise prices again anyway.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Peggy Olson still waiting for that 2nd Avenue subway project to finish.
 
