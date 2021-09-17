 Skip to content
(Channel 3000 Madison)   The long.... leg.... of the law
LewDux
3 hours ago  
dbrunker
1 hour ago  
I was expecting something different

Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  
freetomato
1 hour ago  
Well, that was an unsatisfying article. No name, no picture, no lurid description of the activity or the fornicating parties, not even a link to the video. Was it a cop engaged in consensual relations?  Was the cop abusing his authority with an unwilling participant? Was it two cops?  I hope that it was not a K9 unit.
 
RedWineBuzz
1 hour ago  
Maybe it was Hot Cops

Funniest Arrested Development Scene -- GOB the Hot Cop
Youtube X4yLiGhlu48
 
Polishwonder74
1 hour ago  
The Irresponsible Captain
1 hour ago  
Someone Else's Alt
1 hour ago  
The worst part is it was most likely a shakedown.

Cops love to trade sex instead of jail.
 
gameshowhost
1 hour ago  

freetomato: Well, that was an unsatisfying article. No name, no picture, no lurid description of the activity or the fornicating parties, not even a link to the video. Was it a cop engaged in consensual relations?  Was the cop abusing his authority with an unwilling participant? Was it two cops?  I hope that it was not a K9 unit.


Welcome to every Channel3000 link ever.

/WHAT MADISONIAN IS CONSTANTLY SUBMITTING FROM THAT TURDS SITE
//FFS IT'S ONLY GOOD FOR A QUICK LOOK AT THE WEATHER
 
TWX
1 hour ago  
Heh.  A couple of decades ago a municipal cop was farking (probably raping if we're being honest about it) teenage runaways in his patrol car at night in the parking lot at work when no one was around.  There is one row of houses whose backyards across an alley face this parking lot, I suspect that someone in one of those houses finally got this reported where it was dealt with.  He faced charges, but I have no idea what the outcome was other than a fairly embarrassing photo of the workplace in the local newspaper.
 
muphasta
1 hour ago  
Wonder if it was a solo mission with abuse of government networks.
 
thehobbes
1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: The worst part is it was most likely a shakedown.

Cops love to trade sex instead of jail.


They'd have arrested him already if a shakedown with proof. No department wants the FBI to come look at the tapes. 

Knew a Captain who got busted down to officer for getting it on with his girlfriend. She learned he was cheating on him and then told the department she had sex with him on duty in a park... 

https://www.newson6.com/story/5e3646e​1​2f69d76f62060f1d/tpd-demotes-captain-s​hawn-king-to-officer
 
thehobbes
1 hour ago  

TWX: Heh.  A couple of decades ago a municipal cop was farking (probably raping if we're being honest about it) teenage runaways in his patrol car at night in the parking lot at work when no one was around.  There is one row of houses whose backyards across an alley face this parking lot, I suspect that someone in one of those houses finally got this reported where it was dealt with.  He faced charges, but I have no idea what the outcome was other than a fairly embarrassing photo of the workplace in the local newspaper.


Hortzclaw in OKC got turned in by his own guys who thought he was a farking creeper and were right. An OHP trooper was doing the "sex to get out of a ticket" thing and the woman promptly turned him in,
He was a girl's gymnastic coach. 


Both are doing 20+ years now.

There are enough badge bunnies that anyone caught abusing the position as a cop gets the book thrown at them.
 
Arkanaut
52 minutes ago  
LewDux
49 minutes ago  
gbv23
49 minutes ago  
Madison?

Shakin_Haitian
13 minutes ago  
the long arm of the law does not have a crab claw at the end of it"
 
169th Cousin
13 minutes ago  
