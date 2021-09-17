 Skip to content
(Komo)   Do-it-yourself double-decker RV infuriates neighbors   (komonews.com) divider line
    More: Murica, double-decker RV stirs anger, Seattle Mariners, frustration, KOMO, Seattle's Ballard neighborhood  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Clearly a homeless Boeing engineer.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What does he plan on doing with the outriggers
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What's he going to do when the shiatters full?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nothing a lit and tossed road flare wouldn't solve...
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's gotta violate some kind of code.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is not an RV; it's a siege tower.
 
robodog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: That's gotta violate some kind of code.


Many.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hardy works at Camco Electric, which is parked across the street from the RV which has added a top floor on its roof.

Is Camco Electric in an RV too?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jeremy Clarkson is impressed.
 
duderman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Main problem was that was in Ballard. Had it been on the south side of Seattle nobody would have cared.
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Nothing a lit and tossed road flare wouldn't solve...


Or a RR overpass.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Campervan Challenge | Top Gear | BBC
Youtube I7g08nwEmyY
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I finally hit the big one on my scratchy lotto, Clark. $238 big ones so I added that second floor ive always dreamed of."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Look at Richie Rich constructing an addition to his home in the current lumber market.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 246x205]
"I finally hit the big one on my scratchy lotto, Clark. $238 big ones so I added that second floor ive always dreamed of."


Great minds and all that.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I hope those sailboat hulls are going on there too!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
