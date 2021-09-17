 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Do you turn on the lights in your New York apartment? Congratulations, dumbass, you killed almost a quarter million migratory birds last year   (npr.org) divider line
21
    More: Sad, New York City, World Trade Center, bodies of migratory birds, Lower Manhattan, Manhattan, care of a wild bird rehabilitation center, migratory birds, Bird  
•       •       •

504 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2021 at 9:44 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thirty were still alive in need of veterinary aid and were transferred to the care of a wild bird rehabilitation center.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't close your curtains at night in NYC, then you are responsible.


for the peep show.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
YOU BASTARDS!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have to turn my lights on because I wear my sunglasses at night so I can watch you weave then breathe your story lines.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is that more or less than the number I kill by having a windmill?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Is that more or less than the number I kill by having a windmill?


Why do you hate America?
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've heard.
 
robodog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you own a cat and let it outside you kill far, far more birds than skyscrapers, like an order of magnitude more. I mean there's little reason to have open lights on in most skyscrapers at night so fair enough some can be saved, but keeping mittens and her friends indoors will save far more.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Bootleg: Is that more or less than the number I kill by having a windmill?

Why do you hate America?


No.   I like noise cancer
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think that if ive gotten by this long without noticing a missing 230,000 birds then I probably dont need them.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Most New York apartments aren't big enough to have lights. Light, maybe. Not lights.
 
JerkfaceMcGee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm guessing Subby riding his high horse from mom's dark basement?
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How nice of them to die carefully aligned in neat, little rows.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I know a lot of offices have gone to the automated lighting, much to the chagrin of managers that sit motionless in their offices for to long. It's amusing watching them do a funny little dance to get the light to turn back on.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well it's not the giant WTC lights shining straight up, must be your apartment.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Relax people. Those bird deaths are just due to the portal that opens up to the New York of 1988.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"That morning was much worse than usual. In just over an hour, Breyer picked 226 tiny, lifeless bodies off the sidewalks around the World Trade Center. Another 35 had died but fallen onto inaccessible awnings. Thirty were still alive in need of veterinary aid and were transferred to the care of a wild bird rehabilitation center."

Definitely someone's apartment is responsible.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

robodog: If you own a cat and let it outside you kill far, far more birds than skyscrapers, like an order of magnitude more. I mean there's little reason to have open lights on in most skyscrapers at night so fair enough some can be saved, but keeping mittens and her friends indoors will save far more.


I know.  My cat Noodle hasn't managed to kill a single skyscraper yet.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But the rats eat well.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.