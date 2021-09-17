 Skip to content
(CNN)   During the pandemic, the rate of children's BMI increasing has nearly doubled. This is Fark, though, so expect to learn that this means we have a growing generation of giants with zero body fat to be found amidst their rippling muscles
•       •       •

15 Comments     (+0 »)
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


BEEFCAKE! BEEFCAKE!!
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And sharp knees.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

puffy999: [i.pinimg.com image 800x800]

BEEFCAKE! BEEFCAKE!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Screw you!
My kids are grown and I want my future grandkids to be spoiled and to have a better life than I had.
That is where boomers went wrong. Every generation wants better for their kids and grandkids but the bommers only care about themselves.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Forget the freshmen fifteen. Here comes the covid nineteen.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Before the inevitable "BMI is crap" posts, I would point out that information like this is actually consistent with what BMI was originally intended for -- to report on population-wide data, not for individual health metrics.

BMI is crap when you hear stuff like "if your BMI is over __ it means you're a fatty and you need to stop eating, fatty."

In other words: illallowit.jpg
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's perfectly normal for a 9 year old to weigh 260lbs.


On Jupiter.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monstera
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I gotta get my kids to the gym in 26 minutes!
 
skyotter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
BMI for children is useless, because of all the child bodybuilders.
 
tuxq
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can't be the only one who looked in the mirror too much during the shutdown and thought "man, you need to fix this."


...so I'm fixing it.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Obviously a plot to drive up vaccines in kids since obesity is a risk factor for poor covid outcome
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
we have a growing generation of giants with zero body fat to be found amidst their rippling muscles

Sounds like the typical Farker.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I lost a significant amount of weight going into the lockdowns.

I've since found it.
 
