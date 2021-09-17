 Skip to content
(CNN) Pennsylvania school board says it's just "coincidence" that all the books they banned are from non-white authors. Fark: they also banned an episode of Sesame Street (cnn.com)
    More: Unlikely, Education, High school, virtual school board meeting, Racism, book ban, Central York school board, front of Central York High School, discussions of race  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this on the reading list of must reads?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they trying to out-Alabama Alabama?

From TFA: "I don't want my daughter growing up feeling guilty because she's White," he said.

Oh, fark right off you racist twatwaffle.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still totally cool with Huckleberry Finn, right?

/Malala's autobiography is one of my daughter's favorites. She read it when she was seven.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
York parent Matt Weyant commended the school board for implementing the ban.
"I don't want my daughter growing up feeling guilty because she's White," he said.

Oh, don't worry. She's going to grow up too stupid and un-self-aware to ever actually feel guilty about anything.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only ONE episode of SS?  Damn, those are some liberal Nazis.  When the other Nazis find out, they're going to be in big trouble.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
they voted for Biden so its not really a redneck red state!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was it the Bert & Ernie gay wedding episode?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
York parent Matt Weyant commended the school board for implementing the ban.
"I don't want my daughter growing up feeling guilty because she's White," he said.

How is reading a Sesame Street book or a book about Rosa Parks going to make your daughter feel guilty she's white?

The same people who scream "THEY'RE TRYING TO ERASE HISTORY!" whenever a traitor statue is pulled down, are the same people who are literally trying to erase history by not wanting their kids to know that black people were (and still are) treated like second class citizens in this country.

"I WILL NOT HAVE MY CHILD KNOWING THAT BLACK PEOPLE USED TO HAVE SIT IN THE BACK OF THE BUS!!! IT WILL MAKE THEM FEEL BAD AND HURT THEIR FEE FEES! BAN THOSE BOOKS!!"

York School board: K (KK)
 
billy_chuck
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania is still fighting hard for its own Fark tag...

Also...

as a central Pennsylvanian...

"Please. Send Help."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No book, excepting those poorly written, should ever be banned.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pennsyltucky.

/ greetings from Ohiotucky
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ahh...the CRT boogeyman. Can't let the kids hear anything but the white side of the story, lest they think that those melanin-enhanced folks have the same rights as they do.

Got news for you, school board and racist parents: the kids have already figured it out. You're fighting a losing battle. The books are out there. If they can;t get them at the library, they'll find them somewhere else.

FTFA: "I don't want to learn a White-washed version. I want to hear all of it. I don't want everyone to be worried about how we feel because no one was worried about how BIPOC members of the community felt."
 
kbronsito
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did they ban any books about how FB and Twitter are silencing conservative voices?
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
*Checks article*

Yep, it's the Pennsyltucky part of Pennsylvania.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Merltech: Is this on the reading list of must reads?
[Fark user image 183x276]


It was when I was in high school. My teacher was a Jew with relatives who escaped both from him and from Stalin. She taught it for two reasons: 1) History ignored repeats itself and 2) Disease withers in the sunlight.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cancel Culture™ and overzealous censorship are still staples of the American Taliban agenda. Shocker.
 
argylez
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pointfdr: they voted for Biden so its not really a redneck red state!


Pennsyltucky
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pointfdr: they voted for Biden so its not really a redneck red state!


The outer edges voted for Biden. The middle is still as red as a smacked ass. Even though there are still a ton of Trump flags and signs around here, there is a little light. At the recent community festival, my FIL was wearing a red Jeep hat and we were looking for him. I said to son just look for grandpa's red hat. That was when I realized the distinct lack of red hats at this year's festival.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
York.    Didn't even have to RTFA to know it.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"I don't want my daughter growing up feeling guilty because she's White," she said

Me neither.
I want her growing up feeling guilty for making her father leave so she'll get into porn.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If authors of color are the only ones that are being banned I think it's obviously a problem that the authors need to fix. Just stop being so controversial, duh.
/s
 
illegal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Racism! Drink!!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There was an episode of Sesame Street in the very early years where a little girl got lost and Gordon took her home with him.  Gordon's wife gave her a snack and they all helped find the mom.
The lesson was it's ok to go with a strange man to his city apartment, which of course is not ok.

/ To be clear, racism and bigotry are bad, and banning books is bad. I was just amazed at the plot of an early Sesame Street episode.
 
Sooner01
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Still totally cool with Huckleberry Finn, right?

/Malala's autobiography is one of my daughter's favorites. She read it when she was seven.


What's wrong with Huckleberry Finn? Isn't one of the biggest themes of the book demonstrating how racism is wrong? That's the whole point of Huck and Jim both "escaping" and showing the differences in their journey. Do you also think Blazing Saddles is racist?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: "I don't want my daughter growing up feeling guilty because she's White," she said

Me neither.
I want her growing up feeling guilty for making her father leave so she'll get into porn.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh Pennsyltucky you never change.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

illegal: Racism! Drink!!


OK.  Now what?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
CRT isn't real : proceeds to take actions that prove it is.

Bravo, with those problem solving skills the conservative psychopaths should be out of diapers any moment.
 
12349876
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
These loonies are the ones that make me feel guilty of being white, not the long dead.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Book banning???

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: "I don't want my daughter growing up feeling guilty because she's White," she said

Me neither.
I want her growing up feeling guilty for making her father leave so she'll get into porn.


Making young white girls feel bad for stuff that white people did over the past 400 years ago is wrong. They should feel bad because women brought sin into the garden of Eden and they are responsible for all the evil in the world. That's why God cursed them with menstruation, so they'll never forget.

Now cover up your sinful bodies, hussies. You are putting bad thoughts into your male classmates minds.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rural white people can't accept that the demographics are changing. They are so afraid of people of color being the majority. Maybe the adults in that area ought to read a few of those children's books so they can learn something.

/adult books are beyond their understanding
//also takes too long to read and their attention spans are too short
///plus children's books have drawings to look at
 
synithium
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cathode-ray tubes strike again.  Making a vacuum in some peoples' heads.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe black people should just have their own schools.

Im sure the food and music would be much better.
 
Rumproast42
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When Sesame Street hits the banned lists, you know you're a bunch of butthurt idiots.  Next they'll ban all the episodes with Oscar, because he's been depicted as a homeless person.  Can't have anyone getting along with the homeless.  Not in THEIR town!

As I've seen and read before, "Has there ever been a time in history where the people that are banning books are the good guys?"
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sooner01: beezeltown: Still totally cool with Huckleberry Finn, right?

/Malala's autobiography is one of my daughter's favorites. She read it when she was seven.

What's wrong with Huckleberry Finn? Isn't one of the biggest themes of the book demonstrating how racism is wrong? That's the whole point of Huck and Jim both "escaping" and showing the differences in their journey. Do you also think Blazing Saddles is racist?


The works banned by the school board are really not offensive, but were banned because they were from a non-white POV. The same board would likely be perfectly fine with Twain's works without a second glance, regardless of the content.

/there is literary value in Huckleberry Finn, but one must question the normalization of referring to "N****r Jim" throughout the work. A lot of "classics" we read, growing up, casually disparaged minorities. Some teachers were able to parse conversations about that language effectively, but most in my experience just sort of glossed over it, with "that's just how they talked then, it's not right to say those things," then moved along. Probably not the best American literature to use for 11 year olds. Maybe high school, with careful curriculum. Just my opinion...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sooner01: beezeltown: Still totally cool with Huckleberry Finn, right?

/Malala's autobiography is one of my daughter's favorites. She read it when she was seven.

What's wrong with Huckleberry Finn? Isn't one of the biggest themes of the book demonstrating how racism is wrong? That's the whole point of Huck and Jim both "escaping" and showing the differences in their journey. Do you also think Blazing Saddles is racist?


Most Black folks don't like the language.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Rural white people can't accept that the demographics are changing. They are so afraid of people of color being the majority. Maybe the adults in that area ought to read a few of those children's books so they can learn something.

/adult books are beyond their understanding
//also takes too long to read and their attention spans are too short
///plus children's books have drawings to look at


You'd think that it would be a good idea to be nicer to minorities, so that they won't be inclined towards revenge when they become the majority. But the GOP isn't very good at long-term thinking.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: pointfdr: they voted for Biden so its not really a redneck red state!

The outer edges voted for Biden. The middle is still as red as a smacked ass. Even though there are still a ton of Trump flags and signs around here, there is a little light. At the recent community festival, my FIL was wearing a red Jeep hat and we were looking for him. I said to son just look for grandpa's red hat. That was when I realized the distinct lack of red hats at this year's festival.


Some years ago my buddy bought a bright red Fox racing logo hat that he wore occasionally. Around the start of the pandemic we were out at the store getting supplies and he was wearing it; I saw a dumb looking guy wearing a MAGA hat and pointed out with a smirk to him that from the back, I can't tell if he's wearing one, too.

His eyes got all big, he whipped it off his head and stared at it in horror, then shoved in down into his back pocket pulling his shirt over it, glaring at me. 'Thanks for ruining one of my good hats! I can't wear it again because of these farkers!'

I had a good laugh, and still do every time I see it and start doing the Trump dance in front of him.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Merltech: Is this on the reading list of must reads?
[Fark user image 183x276]


Fun fact, "Mein Kampf" is available in prison libraries, but "Letters From an Alabama Jail" is banned.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Merltech: Is this on the reading list of must reads?
[Fark user image 183x276]

Fun fact, "Mein Kampf" is available in prison libraries, but "Letters From an Alabama Jail" is banned.


My shocked face, let me show you it.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Imagine books still being banned in 21st century America. 😔
 
lizyrd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was it the one with coked-out Richard Pryor teaching the alphabet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NevynFox: Some years ago my buddy bought a bright red Fox racing logo hat


Well there's your problem.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Deathfrogg: Merltech: Is this on the reading list of must reads?
[Fark user image 183x276]

Fun fact, "Mein Kampf" is available in prison libraries, but "Letters From an Alabama Jail" is banned.

My shocked face, let me show you it.


I'm waiting...
 
illegal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Blue State banning books, move along. Nothing new.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Are they trying to out-Alabama Alabama?

From TFA: "I don't want my daughter growing up feeling guilty because she's White," he said.


I have never been able to wrap my head around this bullshiat. Acknowledging that my whiteness (and straightness) means I get to avoid some issues and obstacles others have to face doesn't make me feel guilty. It's not like it's something I chose to do. It simply makes me aware so that I can better understand the experiences others have and, hopefully, not contribute to those obstacles.

I'm not farking guilty about that. If anything, I'm glad to have a better understanding of others and their experiences. Better that than to be oblivious.

If you feel guilty about it, maybe you've got some issues you need to work through.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ less than a minute ago  

illegal: Blue State banning books, move along. Nothing new.


You've never been to Pittsburgh County, have you.
 
