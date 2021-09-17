 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   You might want to sit down for this, but not only do Republicans not actually believe the arguments they're making against Biden's vaccine mandate, they're contradicting themselves with every one. It's almost like they're blatant, lying hypocrites   (slate.com) divider line
52
    More: Obvious, Vaccination, Vaccine, Immune system, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, press conference, President Joe Biden's plan, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, vaccine rules  
•       •       •

1396 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2021 at 1:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Republican elected officials might not believe their own lies, but the Republicans voters believe the lies as hard and completely as they believe the Snowman drove a semi loaded with a pregnant elephant across the backs of tractor trailers to elude the Justice cousins.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can better describe their actions using Newspeak terms, like Duckspeak and Doublethink
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are Pavlov's dog in that they know their voters respond to rage and fear so they press that button over and over and over.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a good part of them are business people.  Shocking.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Despite their outcry over mandatory vaccinations for COVID, Republicans express no objections to vaccine mandates for other diseases, such as polio, measles, and hepatitis."

SHHH! What are you doing!?!? You're only going to make things worse!
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch as I reel in a feigned shock.


*Shock*
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Despite their outcry over mandatory vaccinations for COVID, Republicans express no objections to vaccine mandates for other diseases, such as polio, measles, and hepatitis."

SHHH! What are you doing!?!? You're only going to make things worse!


Not to worry, there is a venomous south american viper whose bite cures most of those. Spread the word!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started reading newspapers regularly when I was eight or nine.

This may not seem relevant, but think about it for a tick.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Ric Romero to the 'NO shiat' phone!

Ric Romero to the white 'NO shiat' phone please!
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more of a moderate than a right-wingnut.  But there is one thing about the vaccine mandate that burns my biscuits - Congress is exempt.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: And a good part of them are business people.  Shocking.


Don't forget the lawyers. They are massively over-represented in Congress. For some unknown reason. They never write the legislation they sell. It is written by corporate minions housed and fed by congressional offices.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When these assholes went to school their parents had to present up to date shot records.

They are lying piece of shiat, causing death and need to be removed from the gene pool.

The only reason they are even doing this is because they think their math will end with more of their followers alive than ours. It is straight up pants on the head.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gramma: I'm more of a moderate than a right-wingnut.  But there is one thing about the vaccine mandate that burns my biscuits - Congress is exempt.


On the plus side of the ledger, this may help to thin out the herd of congress critters, as well as the surplus population.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gramma: I'm more of a moderate than a right-wingnut.  But there is one thing about the vaccine mandate that burns my biscuits - Congress is exempt.


The only ones in congress stupid enough to not get the vax instead of just lying about it are the true believers like magic the gathering and the dick-severing gun nut.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Republican elected officials might not believe their own lies, but the Republicans voters believe the lies as hard and completely as they believe the Snowman drove a semi loaded with a pregnant elephant across the backs of tractor trailers to elude the Justice cousins.


nacla.orgView Full Size


Republican voters who aren't corpos believe the lies.
Most Republicans who are wealthy are in on the joke.
Although some of them drink their own Kool Aid.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No joke here. The overt and ever-growing embrace of evil by the GOP has been incredibly disappointing and sad.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Republican party has become a terrorist organization.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: They are Pavlov's dog in that they know their voters respond to rage and fear so they press that button over and over and over.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans are hypocrites?

The fainting couch isn't going to take a hit on this.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as their followers & minions believe them, that's all that's required by the GOP.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But acknowledging objective reality makes Trump look bad and doesn't make Biden look like the devil incarnate, so that ain't gonna happen.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Many of the ideological descendants of the Third Reich have raised the banners of liberal principles in their defense. They say they are defending free speech, or due process, or democracy-but their only purpose is to empty these concepts of meaning, to make them as contemptible to their ideological opponents as they are to them. In this, too, they resemble their ideological forebears."

"Never believe that anti-Semites are completely unaware of the absurdity of their replies. They know that their remarks are frivolous, open to challenge. But they are amusing themselves, for it is their adversary who is obliged to use words responsibly, since he believes in words," wrote Jean-Paul Sartre in his 1946 essay "Anti-Semite and Jew." "The anti-Semites have the right to play. They even like to play with discourse for, by giving ridiculous reasons, they discredit the seriousness of their interlocutors."

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/arc​h​ive/2019/03/mosque-shooter-troll-like-​original-nazis/585415/
 
Surpheon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since Trump, Republicans have actively embraced lying as a respectable weapon in their political jihad. Their voters know they're lying and they like it - anything to stick it to the libs. It's trickled down through the entire party. It's not worth arguing with Republicans any more, they just flat out make shiat up and don't care if they are called out on it.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 'sincerely held belief' crowd doesn't have any sincerely held beliefs.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doesn't matter what they say, as long as it's against whatever Biden says or does.  Only that statement in that moment matter.  Period, end of report.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...they're contradicting themselves with every one. It's almost like they're blatant, lying hypocrites"

It's not that they're lying: they honestly believe 'The Truth' is whatever they happen to be saying at any one moment.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gramma: I'm more of a moderate than a right-wingnut.  But there is one thing about the vaccine mandate that burns my biscuits - Congress is exempt.


I'm pretty sure that's just a simple separation of powers doctrine there.  Both the Supreme Court and Congress have wide latitude of authority over their procedures, membership and staff.  An executive order would  necessarily have to exclude them, barring some change to statute.

/Plus, 80-95% of congress is already fully vaccinated.
 
Torchsong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Republican elected officials might not believe their own lies, but the Republicans voters believe the lies as hard and completely as they believe the Snowman drove a semi loaded with a pregnant elephant across the backs of tractor trailers to elude the Justice cousins.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: The 'sincerely held belief' crowd doesn't have any sincerely held beliefs.


To be fair, they do have one: "fark EACH AND EVERY ONE WHO ISN'T MEEEEEEEEEEEE! Your life is far less important than my temporary mild inconvenience "
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can appeal to their voter base, and distract people from what's really happening, while preventing any productivity from their political opponents.

It's pure narcissism, and the Trump years only made it worse.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: The 'sincerely held belief' crowd doesn't have any sincerely held beliefs.


False. They very sincerely believe that they should be able to do whatever the fark they want, whenever they want, and that they can force others to do it, too. They've constructed whole religions around that sincerely held belief.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You shouldn't have to make the choice of keeping your job or getting a jab in the arm," says Pete Ricketts, the Republican governor of Nebraska

He's also against getting sufficient Vitamin D.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what you are saying is that they are politicians.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You shouldn't have to make the choice of keeping your job or getting a jab in the arm," says Pete Ricketts"


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LungfishSally
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree with all of you here but at the same time, both Kamala and Biden publicly stated their mistrust on the vaccines when Trump was president or rather they hid their statements in a way where they can argue it was a distrust to Trump even though their intentions was to create vaccine hesitancy because Trump is president.

What I am trying to say to all of you, distrust the republicans but also distrust these democrats. They are all the same shiat and all they want is power. None of these monkeys care about the common folks and we are just pawns to their game.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Republican elected officials might not believe their own lies, but the Republicans voters believe the lies as hard and completely as they believe the Snowman drove a semi loaded with a pregnant elephant across the backs of tractor trailers to elude the Justice cousins.


*Some

Some might not believe their lies but others, possibly many or most, absolutely do. Stop believing they're any smarter than those that vote for them and suddenly their holding conflicting beliefs at the same time (the government shouldn't mandate vaccines, it's up to businesses ; businesses shouldn't be allowed to mandate vaccines) makes a whole lot more sense. They're idiots and they believe it.
 
McRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They always seemed to like negative test results for employment when it came to weed...
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It.  Doesn't.  Matter.

Not to the people that need to understand.  In the end, if there is just one thing in a string of lies that they believe, they will easily discard all of it, and latch on to that one thing they believe.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LungfishSally: I agree with all of you here but at the same time, both Kamala and Biden publicly stated their mistrust on the vaccines when Trump was president or rather they hid their statements in a way where they can argue it was a distrust to Trump even though their intentions was to create vaccine hesitancy because Trump is president.

What I am trying to say to all of you, distrust the republicans but also distrust these democrats. They are all the same shiat and all they want is power. None of these monkeys care about the common folks and we are just pawns to their game.


Both sides are bad so vote Republican - the Pro COVID party.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Never believe that anti-Semites Republicans are completely unaware of the absurdity of their replies. They know that their remarks are frivolous, open to challenge. But they are amusing themselves, for it is their adversary who is obliged to use words responsibly, since he believes in words. The anti-Semites Republicans have the right to play. They even like to play with discourse for, by giving ridiculous reasons, they discredit the seriousness of their interlocutors. They delight in acting in bad faith, since they seek not to persuade by sound argument but to intimidate and disconcert. If you press them too closely, they will abruptly fall silent, loftily indicating by some phrase that the time for argument is past."

Jean-Paul Sartre
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Surpheon: Since Trump, Republicans have actively embraced lying as a respectable weapon in their political jihad. Their voters know they're lying and they like it - anything to stick it to the libs. It's trickled down through the entire party. It's not worth arguing with Republicans any more, they just flat out make shiat up and don't care if they are called out on it.


The reason why they find no shame in lying isn't hard to discern either. Modern day Republicans are basically racist Dixiecrats. These are people who would be screaming out racial epithets if they could. But because that is no longer culturally acceptable (outside of the Overton window), they cry about political correctness and use dog-whistle euphemisms with plausible deniability instead.

To such people, lying comes as second nature. They're just so full of hate that they'd rather risk death than admit the liberals are right. Not just politicians but the regular voters as well.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
middlewaytao:

From hell's heart, I shake my tiny fist at thee.
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LungfishSally: I agree with all of you here but at the same time, both Kamala and Biden publicly stated their mistrust on the vaccines when Trump was president or rather they hid their statements in a way where they can argue it was a distrust to Trump even though their intentions was to create vaccine hesitancy because Trump is president.

What I am trying to say to all of you, distrust the republicans but also distrust these democrats. They are all the same shiat and all they want is power. None of these monkeys care about the common folks and we are just pawns to their game.


When Trump was President, the vaccines had just started trials.

As of now, several billion doses of vaccine have been given.

The only politicians against vaccination are Republicans.

And you are full of shiat.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thehobbes: [preview.redd.it image 850x715]


A little help with the meaning of the grill?
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.