(NBC Washington)   There's a Lunchables shortage. OMG WHAT WILL OUR CHILDREN EAT? WILL THEY STARVE???   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chef Boyardee:  "I got you fam"
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"My child needs pepperoni pizza lunchables in his life and I can't find them anywhere!!" one user wrote.

Or, you know, you could make a goddam sammich for your kid.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You can buy all Lunchable components in other portions for a fraction of the Lunchable cost, place them in a divided plastic tray with a sealable lid, and **chef's kiss** your kids will dine like royalty.

Seriously though, do people think they have so little spare time that doling out a few crackers, cheese slices, and some deli meat into a container, a MAYBE 30 second task on a bad day when your coffee's not yet working, is just too much goddamn effort?
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You could also just reach into a garbage can behind the 7-11 and grab a handful of whatever, and stuff that in your kid's lunchbox. Same thing.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
5 bucks says there's an entire rack of generic versions from your local grocery store right next to where the lunchables should be....
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I stopped giving my kids charcuterie because they never brought to board home.
 
Fubar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Time to up my stock share of Hot Pockets.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's because we're building up our stocks of road salt in preparation for the winter.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: You can buy all Lunchable components in other portions for a fraction of the Lunchable cost, place them in a divided plastic tray with a sealable lid, and **chef's kiss** your kids will dine like royalty.

Seriously though, do people think they have so little spare time that doling out a few crackers, cheese slices, and some deli meat into a container, a MAYBE 30 second task on a bad day when your coffee's not yet working, is just too much goddamn effort?


If you do that you could even include the blood pressure medication.
 
Fubar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

blatz514: "My child needs pepperoni pizza lunchables in his life and I can't find them anywhere!!" one user wrote.

Or, you know, you could make a goddam sammich for your kid.


I don't even understand that as a Lunchable in the first place, that's just uncooked bagel bites.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: That's because we're building up our stocks of road salt in preparation for the winter.


My theory is that with the lock downs, people in their 20s living alone bought them as they didn't know how to cook and/or saw them as comfort food.

/too old for Lunchables to have been a thing as a kid
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: You can buy all Lunchable components in other portions for a fraction of the Lunchable cost, place them in a divided plastic tray with a sealable lid, and **chef's kiss** your kids will dine like royalty.

Seriously though, do people think they have so little spare time that doling out a few crackers, cheese slices, and some deli meat into a container, a MAYBE 30 second task on a bad day when your coffee's not yet working, is just too much goddamn effort?


My kids have never had a lunchable but routinely begged for them when they were younger. 🤷
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No loss, I tried one once. They don't even taste like real food...
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I told you to get an abortion.

Now look at you.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you are lucky, you can buy one of these banana flavoured fruit bars.

cdn.foodbeast.comView Full Size
 
saintstryfe [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: I told you to get an abortion.

Now look at you.

Now look at you.


Texas fixed that.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I am surprised someone hasn't made a shelf stable version.

Or are lunchables shelf stable but they just put them in the refrigerated section so that they do not make customers uneasy?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: 5 bucks says there's an entire rack of generic versions from your local grocery store right next to where the lunchables should be....


The entire section at my local grocery stores is cleaned out. Name brand, generic, everything between. The Oscar mayer lunch meat packs are close to the same.

When yogurt, cottage cheese, chicken breast and broccoli get hit, then ill worry.
 
Fubar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Somaticasual: 5 bucks says there's an entire rack of generic versions from your local grocery store right next to where the lunchables should be....

The entire section at my local grocery stores is cleaned out. Name brand, generic, everything between. The Oscar mayer lunch meat packs are close to the same.

When yogurt, cottage cheese, chicken breast and broccoli get hit, then ill worry.


HA...  Good one.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Time to pull out the Wilderness survival book and figure out which bark I can safely eat
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Somaticasual: 5 bucks says there's an entire rack of generic versions from your local grocery store right next to where the lunchables should be....

The entire section at my local grocery stores is cleaned out. Name brand, generic, everything between. The Oscar mayer lunch meat packs are close to the same.

When yogurt, cottage cheese, chicken breast and broccoli get hit, then ill worry.


There were only 4 tubs of (store brand) cottage cheese the other day. They had the weird pineapple and mango ones but plain? Cleared out. Weird shortages happening all over the store. I do not care for this slow-motion apocalypse.
 
prancer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They seem like an excellent source of plastic for the landfill
 
Brainsick
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lol
Fark user imageView Full Size

I have the hookup i my neighborhood, apparently

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Satanic panic in the attic: Time to pull out the Wilderness survival book and figure out which bark I can safely eat


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What the hell is wrong with peanut butter and jelly?
👹
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Aren't they mostly salt? give the kids one of these
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Some kids are picky and/or have a pretty set routine. I was one of those kids. Lunchables weren't around when I was a young. Regardless, it must be a nightmare for parents who have sensitive children.
 
vitalogygirl
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My son is adjusting to the whole "no lunchable thing" but he's not happy about it. He's on the spectrum and is not keen on change... we have a few other options that we *have to have* a discussion about the night before ("Hey kiddo, there were no lunchables at the store today, so would you like peanut butter toast or crackers with butter?")

I've tried making lunchable meals myself but it's not a go for him. He'd starve himself out first. I honestly believe that he wants to be perceived as a "regular" kid... and if terrible grape Kool-Aid and plastic cheese does that for him, I'm all in because it's the one thing I can do to make the school day less terrible for him.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

blatz514: "My child needs pepperoni pizza lunchables in his life and I can't find them anywhere!!" one user wrote.
Or, you know, you could make a goddam sammich for your kid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EL EM: What the hell is wrong with peanut butter and jelly?
👹
👹


Big huge LOL on that one.

If you give kids peanut butter with breakfast you're supposed to make sure they change clothes before school.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EL EM: What the hell is wrong with peanut butter and jelly?
👹
👹


One kid might have a peanut allergy so they're banned throughout the school. Got to protect every precious little life from even the remotest chance of harm.

Mask mandates? Vaccination requirements? Daily rapid antigen testing? Get outta here with that commie shiat.
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are industry-wide food shortages.  It's systemic.

My schools are already scrambling to replace cancelled orders.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bowen: FleshFlapps: Somaticasual: 5 bucks says there's an entire rack of generic versions from your local grocery store right next to where the lunchables should be....

The entire section at my local grocery stores is cleaned out. Name brand, generic, everything between. The Oscar mayer lunch meat packs are close to the same.

When yogurt, cottage cheese, chicken breast and broccoli get hit, then ill worry.

There were only 4 tubs of (store brand) cottage cheese the other day. They had the weird pineapple and mango ones but plain? Cleared out. Weird shortages happening all over the store. I do not care for this slow-motion apocalypse.


I have a 1/4 cup of cottage cheese at every meal but breakfast. Always with some pineapple. Breakfast plain Greek yogurt with oats and blueberries. These have been staples of my meals for over a decade. I'd die without them, not really but I'd be pretty sad.

Why people panic buy and wipe out perishable products blows my god damned mind. You want long storing. Go buy canned stuff and some country hams.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bowen: Satanic panic in the attic: Time to pull out the Wilderness survival book and figure out which bark I can safely eat

[Fark user image 425x434]


Awww man, still another couple months. Pumpkin spice is trash seasonal food. Peppermint bark is the one true king.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Andric: You could also just reach into a garbage can behind the 7-11 and grab a handful of whatever, and stuff that in your kid's lunchbox. Same thing.


Stop following me around
 
